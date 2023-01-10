ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Daily Beast

‘Totally Unexpected’: Diamond of MAGA Duo ‘Diamond & Silk’ Dies

One-half of the ardently pro-Trump commentary duo “Diamond and Silk” died on Monday. Former President Donald Trump broke the news in a message Monday night on his Truth Social site, writing that Lynette Hardaway, known as “Diamond” to both her fans and detractors, “passed away at her home” on Monday.
FOX 28 Spokane

Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Migrants entering the U.S. illegally are devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants walked for about an hour early Friday to surrender to border agents in Yuma, Arizona. The group included Cubans who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum now applies just as much to them. President Joe Biden announced a day before that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the U.S. illegally, effective immediately. But he offered humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries.
YUMA, AZ
New York Post

Biden’s unserious border ‘solution’ — mass amnesty for all illegal immigrants

Talk about using people as political pawns. The White House complained Monday about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest busload of migrants dropped off at the vice president’s doorstep on Christmas Eve. But the administration’s response was to use the 100 or so illegal immigrants as an argument for its mass-amnesty legislation, a bill so radical even Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t bring it up for a vote. Abbott reported Monday that Texas over the past several months had bused nearly 16,000 illegal border-jumpers to the sanctuary cities of Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. This may sound like a lot but it’s really...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace

Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
TEXAS STATE
France 24

Mexico hosts Biden, Trudeau for 'Three Amigos' summit

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will host his US counterpart Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for three-way talks known as the "Three Amigos" summit. While efforts to tackle migration and drug smuggling dominated a bilateral meeting between Lopez Obrador and Biden on Monday, the focus is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden Condemns “Assault On Democracy” After Jair Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazilian State Buildings

U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned an “assault on democracy” in Brazil, calling the destruction and chaos that followed supporters of former President Jair Bolsanaro’s storming key state buildings “outrageous.” Leaders around the world have united in condemnation of the shocking developments in the capital Brasilia, which are eerily similar to the scenes in Washington DC that followed after Biden defeated Donald Trump in a race to the White House two years ago. Brazilian security forces have now regained control of Congress, the Supreme Court and Presidential Palace, according to the BBC, and Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths

Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist. “They assigned us to regiment 228–such...

