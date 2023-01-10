Read full article on original website
Steve Bannon calls Bolsonaro protesters who stormed Brazil's Congress 'freedom fighters'
Steve Bannon has long promoted claims of voter fraud on his show, and is now lauding the crowd that stormed Brazil's Congress.
‘We will not surrender’: Bolsonaro militants demand coup as Lula prepares to take power
The “Soldier of the Homeland” and “the Patriot” loitered outside the jungle infantry brigade in this distant Amazon city, beseeching the troops inside to launch a military coup. “SOS armed forces! Save our nation!” said the Soldier, a brawny marine corps reservist who gave his nom...
Bolsonaro party boss says violent Brasilia protesters will be expelled
BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The leader of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro's political party said on Wednesday that any member identified in videos taking part in the ransacking of government buildings on Sunday would be immediately expelled from the party.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’
The U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the latest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made last week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that most of the world has tried to move beyond.”
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
‘Totally Unexpected’: Diamond of MAGA Duo ‘Diamond & Silk’ Dies
One-half of the ardently pro-Trump commentary duo “Diamond and Silk” died on Monday. Former President Donald Trump broke the news in a message Monday night on his Truth Social site, writing that Lynette Hardaway, known as “Diamond” to both her fans and detractors, “passed away at her home” on Monday.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Migrants entering the U.S. illegally are devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants walked for about an hour early Friday to surrender to border agents in Yuma, Arizona. The group included Cubans who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum now applies just as much to them. President Joe Biden announced a day before that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the U.S. illegally, effective immediately. But he offered humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries.
Biden’s unserious border ‘solution’ — mass amnesty for all illegal immigrants
Talk about using people as political pawns. The White House complained Monday about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest busload of migrants dropped off at the vice president’s doorstep on Christmas Eve. But the administration’s response was to use the 100 or so illegal immigrants as an argument for its mass-amnesty legislation, a bill so radical even Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t bring it up for a vote. Abbott reported Monday that Texas over the past several months had bused nearly 16,000 illegal border-jumpers to the sanctuary cities of Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. This may sound like a lot but it’s really...
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace
Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court
BRASILIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, in a grim echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump.
Mexico hosts Biden, Trudeau for 'Three Amigos' summit
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will host his US counterpart Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for three-way talks known as the "Three Amigos" summit. While efforts to tackle migration and drug smuggling dominated a bilateral meeting between Lopez Obrador and Biden on Monday, the focus is...
Joe Biden Condemns “Assault On Democracy” After Jair Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazilian State Buildings
U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned an “assault on democracy” in Brazil, calling the destruction and chaos that followed supporters of former President Jair Bolsanaro’s storming key state buildings “outrageous.” Leaders around the world have united in condemnation of the shocking developments in the capital Brasilia, which are eerily similar to the scenes in Washington DC that followed after Biden defeated Donald Trump in a race to the White House two years ago. Brazilian security forces have now regained control of Congress, the Supreme Court and Presidential Palace, according to the BBC, and Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed...
Chile, Colombia call for extraordinary OAS meeting after Brazil riots
SANTIAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric called for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Monday to address riots in Brazil where supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed top government buildings.
Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths
Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist. “They assigned us to regiment 228–such...
Biden announces new border restrictions for Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. Instead, the administration will accept 30,000 people per month...
