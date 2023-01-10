ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Officials Break Ground on a New $120 Million Cooper Green Facility WBHM

By Cody Short, WBHM
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 2 days ago
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

