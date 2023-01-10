Officials Break Ground on a New $120 Million Cooper Green Facility WBHM

Read full article on original website
Bham Now
UAB & Jeffco break ground on new $120M Cooper Green building
Cooper Green Mercy Health broke ground today on a new $120M building to house its clinical operations, replacing the current clinic that dates back to the early 1970s. It was agreed by the Jefferson County Commission that the project would be managed by the UAB Health System. The building will be built on the former Cooper Green parking deck lot, which was demolished last year.
wbrc.com
Birmingham mayor working to provide another cost of living raise to city employees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are an employee in the city of Birmingham, your paycheck may be growing in the months ahead. Mayor Randall Woodfin presenting a resolution for a five percent cost of living adjustment for all city employees. It still has a few steps to clear before...
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit opened at Shelby Baptist Medical Center
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition was opened at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Folks gathered today for a ribbon cutting of the new cardiovascular unit at the hospital located in Alabaster. The new unit is located on the second flood of the medical center.
Almost Ripe: Major Projects May Come to Fruition This Year, County Manager Says
Joe Knight had kind words for County Manager Cal Markert, his staff and county department heads as the Jefferson County Commission’s committee meeting neared its end today. “All these people have put in the hard work on this,” Knight said. “I think you’ve got a good vision. I think you’re trying to pursue that vision. I know it’s a hard job. This isn’t easy stuff to do. It’s meticulous and it’s time consuming.”
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works Board responds to recent petition from group of residents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Water Works Board issued a statement Tuesday in response to a petition for a proposed ordinance to reclaim the Water Works assets for the City of Birmingham, and submission of the same to the City Council. The city said it filed both a...
How do you put out a landfill fire? Alabama county weighing options
How do you stop an underground fire that covers 25 acres at a depth of up to 100 feet? Officials in one Alabama county are trying to figure that out. St. Clair County officials say they’re evaluating bids from multiple contractors to put out a massive underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham and hope to make a recommendation to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office by the end of the week on what steps to take.
wvtm13.com
Some in homeless population happy Birmingham council approves $1M bid for micro shelters plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — John Sims says he’s been homeless for a while, and he’s grateful the Firehouse Shelter has been a place where he could sleep for the last two months. “Without this place, I could be somewhere in the streets dead or whatever,” Sims said.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County security officer saves man from choking
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is alive and breathing, all thanks to a Jefferson County security officer jumping in to help while out to eat in Bessemer. The miracle happened inside her favorite restaurant Bright Star on December 22. “When I saw his face, I knew I needed to...
wvtm13.com
Renovations provide hope for future of Western Hills Mall
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — For people living in West Jefferson County, Western Hills Mall is a staple. Work is wrapping up on a renovation project at the mall, hopefully making it a more desirable place for new businesses to locate. "Yes, we do need something to bring more customers in...
cenlanow.com
Residents wanted ‘democracy.’ Instead, Birmingham Water Works got a restraining order.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For 18 years, Fred Randal went from house to house in Birmingham reading water meters. A self-described “grassroots citizen,” Randal, now retired, has lived in Belview Heights for over 35 years. Randal said he’s ready for change at Birmingham Water Works, but now there’s a restraining order in the way.
wbrc.com
Community colleges in Alabama getting ready to host workshops to help veterans
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Community colleges across the state are working to make sure Alabama’s military members and veterans can find work after they serve. They’ll be hosting workshops at campuses to connect service members with career and other resources. Here in the Birmingham area, that includes Jefferson...
wbrc.com
Birmingham’s Norwood Blvd construction underway, to be finished by summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it’s still in the early stages, storm sewer repairs in the 2900 block of Norwood Blvd are underway. City Engineer Mike Eddington says the contractor started putting up detour signs last week so construction is officially starting. Eddington says they’ll be replacing broken and...
Plan to Put Out Underground Landfill Fire in the Works
Dan Dahlke is preparing a package to send to Montgomery that he hopes contains the cure to what ails residents who have suffered from the smoke of a Moody landfill fire that’s been smoldering since November. “This has gone on way too long already,” said Dahlke, the St. Clair...
Moody landfill fire likely ‘a crime scene,’ top county official says
The Alabama county commission that’s inherited much of the responsibility for a 25-acre underground landfill fire, says the site of the blaze is likely to become a crime scene once the fire is out. “In all likelihood I think that site will end up being a crime scene,” St....
Birmingham to Invest in Temporary Housing for Homeless Residents
Taking the first steps in a community-focused plan to combat homelessness, the city of Birmingham has signed on to purchase 50 units of transitional housing for the unsheltered. The purchase, totaling nearly $1 million, is the first step in a program that will require significant participation from third-party nonprofits and...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor wants city employees to have cost of living adjustment increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has proposed giving city employees a little extra for 2023. A news release from the city stated Woodfin presented resolutions of intent for a 5% cost of living adjustment for all city employees. The resolutions were presented during a meeting of Birmingham's...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Birmingham Water Works promises repair coming soon for leak customers say they have complained about for 6 months
Residents of a Hoover neighborhood say they hope Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) will fix a leaking pipe that has been soaking the road since last year, now that the company is fully staffed. Beginning at the top of the sloping hill of Daphne Lane in Hoover drivers see a road...
LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Talladega City Schools: Elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Pre-K, Junior High, and Talladega High School dismissing at 11:45 […]
wvtm13.com
City of Fultondale looking to grow
FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
