Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Officers say six suspects took the victim’s vehicle. They were...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged after stealing Eads property from ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she had a quit claim deed filed and notarized of her ex-boyfriend’s property without his knowledge. Police say that Shontiva Pigram, 34, co-owned a property in Eads with her ex-boyfriend. On Dec. 14, he went to the bank to make a payment on the property.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Second suspect captured in Ohio accused of killing two Memphis teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ohio Highway Patrol captured a second suspect three days after a shooting in Hickory Hill that left two teens dead. On Dec. 20, investigators received information from OHP that they recovered a 2018 Dodge Charger after a police chase in Van Wert, Ohio. OHP advised that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspected carjacker spotted and arrested inside 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A suspected carjacker who has been on the run for months was arrested Monday when police say he was spotted on the third floor of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center downtown. Jerrell Anderson, 33, is facing several charges, including carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Man charged for burglary at Garrett Supply Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after breaking into Garrett Supply Company for stealing cash and merchandise on Dec. 24, 2022, according to Memphis Police Department. Memphis police responded to the burglary at 5209 Pleasent View Road. Police say the employee reported that someone had broken out...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family speaks out after MSCS employee found shot, killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-Shelby County School District (MSCS) employee who failed to show up for work Tuesday has been shot and killed, police say. Lovanda Henderson, mother of 27-year-old Larry Thorn, is mourning the unexpected death of her oldest son. She said Thorn disappeared Monday night around 11...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church

► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City leaders, residents fed up with reckless driving, drag racing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of Memphians sounded off about reckless driving and drag racing at Wednesday night’s town hall meeting. Frustrating boiled over at the community meeting. High Point Terrace resident Lauren Giovannetti is upset about drag racing on Highland Street near the Green Line. “About a year ago, we had two drag racers hanging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple fights off carjacker outside nursing home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for an attempted carjacking and attempted kidnapping outside an East Memphis nursing home. Memphis Police want to know if you recognize this man wearing a blood-stained t-shirt. The man, described as between 30 to 40 years of age, is accused of trying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Murders and homicides went down in 2022: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis last year, according to data police shared with City Council on Tuesday. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 the year before. Not all homicides are considered murders. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis leaders discuss reckless driving, discuss possible solutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders met with citizens on Wednesday to talk about solutions for reckless driving on streets, interstates and highways. “The reckless driving is out of control in this city,” said Memphis City Councilmen Ford Canale. “I’ve witnessed it firsthand. It’s the single largest complaint I get in my office right now.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Would-be robber shot by victim, crashes car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and another is facing serious charges after police say a crime victim decided to fight back. Investigators said the victim was also wounded during an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday night in the 4000 block of Atwood Avenue in East Memphis. Police said the victim was parking his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man injured after Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Binghampton that injured a man on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:58 a.m. on Carpenter Street, finding the victim with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN

