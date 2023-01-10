Read full article on original website
Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
Panhandle’s largest realtor group expands with new location
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors broke ground Tuesday, Jan. 10 to being building the new Santa Rosa Beach office. The new 6,000-square-foot office by Huff Construction is located on Hwy. 98 just west of the Church Street intersection near the new Burger King. “With an ECAR presence among […]
Here’s a look at big projects planned for PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With more cars on the roads and more people on the sand, Panama City Beach just keeps growing. Mayor Mark Sheldon said they’re doing what they can to expand along with it. The to-do list is long but you have to start somewhere.
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the saying goes a picture is worth a thousand words, and to Local Historian Bill Hudson a postcard can act as the town sharing its own history. Through these photos of the local historic buildings and landscapes of the area, Hudson gives viewers a...
Panama City Symphony Orchestra to perform concert series
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A good problem to have is a sold-out show, and for the Panama City Symphony Orchestra, that is just the case. Unfortunately, their upcoming performance of “West Side Story” conducted by PCSO Music Director Sergey Bogza and performed by the 65-piece symphonic orchestra is sold out. However, the PCSO is set to perform “American Roots on February 18 and “Fairy Tales and Fantasy” on April 22.
New BigShots Golf location in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new location is opening up for all you golf-lovers in the Panhandle!. BigShots Golf, along with Oasis Resorts, are announcing a new franchise-owned location in Panama City Beach. The new location is expected to be built at 100 Fairway Boulevard, and to open...
New townhomes coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
Santa Rosa Beach woman won $1M. The home she bought - uninsured - burned on move-in day.
Winning the lottery is supposed to be lucky, but not so much for local Kathryn Faver. The 58-year-old Santa Rosa Beach woman bought three scratch-off lottery tickets in September. The first two were duds, but the third was a $1 million winner. She won the $1 million prize from a...
Bay Co Legislative Delegation Meeting
Bay Co Legislative Delegation Meeting
Lovey’s journey: Deputies return stuffed animal lost at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies came to the rescue after a beloved stuffed animal named Lovey got separated from her owner on Dec. 29 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport. A mother and daughter duo from Italy were traveling through Florida to California during a family holiday tour when 3-year-old Adeline lost Lovey. […]
Sports tourism now another attraction putting PCB on the map
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is famously known for its emerald waters and white sands, but in more recent years, there’s been another attraction stepping up to the plate and putting PCB on the map. In a race for economic opportunity, it seems sports tourism...
Panama City Rescue Mission still seeking funding to become fully operational
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission hosted the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning. “Huge,” said Panama City Rescue Mission President and CEO Stephen Fett. “It’s huge. It’s acknowledgement of completing something that looked like it might’ve been impossible four years ago after the hurricane (Michael). We didn’t have any money and we didn’t have any insurance.”
Panama City Fire Department kicks off live fire training drills
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters with the Panama City Fire Department are putting their skills to the test with live fire training drills. The drills took place at the Panama City Training Academy near West 20th Court and Beck Avenue. The training is required by the State of Florida to keep in compliance with National Standards and entails scenario-based learning.
Rams clobber Arnold on hardwood Monday
Amongst the rubble of a fire a diamond in the rough was found.
One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub
This story was updated with new information at 3:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they do not plan to file any charges against a man who shot and killed someone at a local strip club early Wednesday morning. Panama City police officers arrived at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club a […]
The Governor Stone’s completion date delayed
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It may take a bit longer than expected to restore a local historical vessel. The Governor Stone is an 1877 sailing schooner that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael. However, The Friends of The Governor Stone, Inc. and the Stone Loft Boat Shop out of St Andrews are working to rebuild her. The project began last spring. The Governor Stone is at St. Andrew School along Bayview Ave. in Panama City.
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday morning, Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday morning at a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Aaron Mravic-Lollie, age 23, was shot when the homeowner confronted him, they...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
Shooting In Lynn Haven
We find out how to wear the color of the year in today's Wear It Wednesday.
Adopt a Pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
The SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule resupplied the ISS and brought back research cargo. One person is dead after a deadly shooting at the Gold Nugget.
