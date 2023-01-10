ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KING 5

Kohberger waives right to speedy preliminary hearing in Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Moscow Murder suspect expected in court today

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students is expected back in a Latah County courtroom on Thursday morning for a status hearing. Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

WSU students return to campus following suspect arrest

PULLMAN, Wash. — Monday begins a new semester at Washington State University. Students are returning to campus after spending their winter breaks with friends and families across the country. "I went back over to the west side," WSU junior Ashley Swanson said. "At the very beginning of break, I...
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says

CHENEY, Wash. – A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
CHENEY, WA
KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 8, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 8, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------ Arrested: Blumenshein, David C, a 30-year-old male out of St John. ------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0058 Welfare Check. 11:23:18. Incident Address: SR 195; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a welfare check.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Shoshone County Sheriff's Office investigating 3 unrelated deaths

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Investigators with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are investigating three unrelated deaths that happened on Jan. 7. While the SCSO has identified two of the decedents and alerted their families, they have not publicly released their names. SCSO is investigating the death of an elderly...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KREM

Rodman, Gueye help Washington St. beat Cal 66-51

PULLMAN, Wash. — DJ Rodman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Mouhamed Gueye also scored 14 points and Washington State beat California 66-51 Wednesday night. Justin Powell added 12 points for Washington State (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12). The Golden Bears made seven of their last 11 field-goal attempts...
PULLMAN, WA

