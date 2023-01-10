Read full article on original website
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
KREM
Seattle trial lawyer speculates future of Moscow murder suspect's case
MOSCOW, Idaho — KREM 2 isn't expecting a whole lot to happen during Thursday's status hearing. The Moscow murder suspect will not enter a plea. It's really just a hearing to schedule future court proceedings. We spoke to a trial lawyer about what's to come and what challenges Bryan...
Kohberger waives right to speedy preliminary hearing in Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
KREM
Moscow Murder suspect expected in court today
MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students is expected back in a Latah County courtroom on Thursday morning for a status hearing. Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and...
Idaho murder suspect waives right to speedy hearing
MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing on Thursday morning, which will now take place on June 26 at 9 a.m. PST. Bryan C. Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree...
WSU students return to campus following suspect arrest
PULLMAN, Wash. — Monday begins a new semester at Washington State University. Students are returning to campus after spending their winter breaks with friends and families across the country. "I went back over to the west side," WSU junior Ashley Swanson said. "At the very beginning of break, I...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says
CHENEY, Wash. – A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
KREM
Moscow Murders Update: What's next after judge sets preliminary hearing date for suspect
A judge set a preliminary hearing date for suspect Bryan Kohberger in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students. Here's what's next and the full hearing.
Idaho murders: Mystery white cars on video near crime scene day after student stabbings
Two white car sightings were recorded near the King Road home in Moscow after four University of Idaho students were killed. Suspect Bryan Kohberger drove a white Hyundai Elantra.
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
Pennsylvania public defender shares experience working with alleged Moscow murderer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said he was aware of the murder investigation out of Moscow, Idaho, but had no idea he would have a part to play in the investigation. "I rushed into the office, I sat down at approximately noon, on Friday,...
KREM
Kaylee Goncalves' father assumed suspect followed victims before Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — A grieving father reflects on the week he began getting answers. Steve Goncalves' daughter, Kaylee, was taken from him nearly two months ago. The man accused of murdering the four students was arrested in Pennsylvania and flown to Idaho this week. Goncalves sat down with KTVB's...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details
(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
Washington Tulip Farm to Sell Flowers in Honor of Idaho Murder Victim
Eastern Washington and Western Idaho were rocked when four University of Idaho students were found murdered in a rented off-campus home. Even though a prime suspect is in custody, the wounds will be healing for the rest of eternity. Ethan Chapin, 20, was from Conway, Washington, and attended the University...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 8, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 8, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------ Arrested: Blumenshein, David C, a 30-year-old male out of St John. ------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0058 Welfare Check. 11:23:18. Incident Address: SR 195; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a welfare check.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
KHQ Right Now
Shoshone County Sheriff's Office investigating 3 unrelated deaths
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Investigators with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are investigating three unrelated deaths that happened on Jan. 7. While the SCSO has identified two of the decedents and alerted their families, they have not publicly released their names. SCSO is investigating the death of an elderly...
KREM
Rodman, Gueye help Washington St. beat Cal 66-51
PULLMAN, Wash. — DJ Rodman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Mouhamed Gueye also scored 14 points and Washington State beat California 66-51 Wednesday night. Justin Powell added 12 points for Washington State (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12). The Golden Bears made seven of their last 11 field-goal attempts...
KREM
North Idaho housing market went down nearly 30% in 2022, realtors say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho housing market ended 2022 different than it started. According to year-end results from the Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors, 2,557 single-family homes on less than two acres were sold in Kootenai County in 2022, down nearly 30% from 3,510 sold in 2021.
