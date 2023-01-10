Sand Springs family desperate for answers after loved one dies from gunshot wound

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs family is calling for answers after their loved one died from a gunshot wound.

Matthew Smith, 18, died just before the new year.

His family told FOX23 they want to know what led up to his death. They spoke with FOX23 anonymously because they said they’re worried for their safety.

“At 10:11 [p.m.], there’s a Snapchat that Matthew took smoking, laughing. And at 10:24 [p.m.], he’s dead,” said a spokesperson fort he family.

He had just graduated from Charles Page High School. His family said he loved fishing, football, his family and friends.

But all that came to an end on Dec. 28, 2022.

“I’m scared to death,” the spokesperson said. “I feel like everybody that’s close to Matthew is scared.”

Police said Matthew died from a gunshot wound to the head. He was found in a vehicle outside his house. Even though there were other people on the property, investigators believe Matthew may have died by suicide.

Todd Enzbrenner, the Sand Sands deputy chief of police, told FOX23 their initial investigation told police the gunshot could have been self inflicted.

“There was somebody there with him at the time [of] our initial investigation,” Enzbrenner said. “Our evidence tells us that it was self inflicted. We don’t know if it was accidental. We don’t know if it was an intentional suicide attempt. We don’t know that, but based on the physical evidence that was presented to us, we don’t believe it was a homicide.”

Matthew’s family told FOX23 they don’t believe he would kill himself.

“There was no way. That’s not Matthew,” said the spokesperson. “He wouldn’t do that to himself at all.”

The spokesperson continued, “Nobody that truly knew Matt believes that he did this to himself. They all believe he was murdered.”

Enzbrenner said police are still investigating Matthew’s death.

Police said they are waiting for the medical examiner’s report, but they are calling for the community to come forward.

“We need actual facts that we can use,” Enzbrenner said. “So if somebody out there has information that would help us wit our investigation, we would love for them to contact us.”

Matthew’s family said they just want answers.

“This family needs closure,” the spokesperson said. “They need justice for Matthew. They may have peace because they know where Matthew is at now, but they don’t have closure. They don’t have justice because Matthew isn’t breathing anymore.”

