Read full article on original website
Related
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Bob Ross´s business partners did not have Happy Little Accidents; they exploited him and took the rights to his name.
Bob Ross has become an international internet sensation. Bob Ross hosted The Joy of Painting, which aired on PBS from 1983-1994. However, his life wasn't full of happy accidents, as he describes in his paintings. There is much more to the life and story of Bob Ross.
Richard Booth channels Air Force experience into classroom
Richard Booth says teaching was not his first career choice. The Empire High CTE instructor served 21 years in the Air Force.
eastcityart.com
Kay Chernush Virtual Gallery Call: In Transit: The Body as Currency
A special call for entries for the inaugural exhibition of the Kay Chernush Virtual Gallery, In Transit: The Body as Currency, is officially open! You can read the prospectus directly at https://intransit-thebodyascurrency.artcall.org/, or access it through their website at https://artworksforfreedom.org/call-for-entries/ (main navigation: Artworks > Call for entries). The Kay Chernush...
seacoastkidscalendar.com
Pine Street Players Summer Theatre Camps. Rising 1st Graders and Up.
Summer Session workshops are ideal for performers interested in a fast-paced, supportive, and creative environment lead by experienced theatre professionals and educators. Building the skills and confidence necessary for success in mainstage productions, our leveled curriculum offers training appropriate to a performer’s age and ability. In addition to rehearsing a musical to be present at the culmination of their session, performers will take classes to improve their skills, leaving with increased knowledge of acting, singing, and dancing; a better understanding of the audition and rehearsal process; and the confidence that comes from socializing and creating with like-minded friends.
Comments / 0