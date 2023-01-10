Hybrid designs from Brand Jordan have historically been ridiculed, but they’ve moved enough units to continue playing an important part in the label’s financial success. What began with Spike Lee’s Spizike in 2006 has become an expansive roster of silhouettes referencing some of the most important footwear moments in Michael Jordan’s professional career (i.e. Jordan 6 Rings). Over the last year, the basketball-focused imprint has been releasing the Jordan Two Trey, yet another sneaker constructed from design elements found throughout the proper Air Jordan line. The pair — which has emerged in a bevy of styles exclusive to kids — has no obvious rhyme-or-reason like other hybrid offerings from Brand Jordan, but it features callouts to some of the kicks Jordan laced up in his later years with the Chicago Bulls, most notably the Air Jordan 14.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO