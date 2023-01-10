Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Related
eastcityart.com
Hamiltonian Artists Presents Lionel Frazier White III Beyond the Frame
Closing Reception: Saturday, January 21 from 5pm to 7pm. Hamiltonian Artists is pleased to present Lionel Frazier White’s solo exhibition, Beyond the Frame. Living in the wake of DC’s ongoing gentrification and the whitewashing of Black communities built here, White finds his footing between the pages of Tina M. Campt’s Image Matters (2012), Saidiya Hartman’s Wayward Lives Beautiful Experiments (2019), and Brandi Thompson Summers’ Black in Place: The Spatial Aesthetics of Race in a Post-Chocolate City (2019). Written by Black women scholars, each text offers theoretical examinations of both historical and contemporary Black subjectivity within urban/metropolitan contexts, particularly in relation to gender and class. The body of work presented reflects White’s meditation on such critical theories, centering his mother and the re-memory of her lived experiences as a young Black woman coming of age in 1970’s and 80’s Washington, DC.
eastcityart.com
Morton Fine Art Presents Creating a New Whole
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 14 from 2pm to 4pm. Morton Fine Art is pleased to announce Creating a New Whole, a group exhibition of collage artwork by Michael Andrew Booker, Lizette Chirrime, GA Gardner, Hiromitsu Kuroo, Lisa Myers Bulmash, Amber Robles-Gordon and Prina Shah. Ranging in techniques, approaches and materials—from quilting, tapestry, fabric, paint and appropriated mass media—the artists in Creating a New Whole exemplify collage’s invitation to what Myers Bulmash has recognized as “a process of purposefully taking things out of context.” Constructing new contexts, forms and wholes, these artists’ practices are frequently as generative as much as they are reparative, seeking to draw connections to what was absent or ignored in their elements’ original context(s). Creating a New Whole, will be on view from January 4 to February 4, 2023 at Morton’s Washington, DC space (52 O St NW #302).
eastcityart.com
gallery neptune & brown Presents Raya Bodnarchuk: A Family
Gallery neptune & brown announces the upcoming exhibition, Raya Bodnarchuk: A Family. This solo exhibition will feature Bodnarchuk’s sculpture and works on paper. Raya Bodnarchuk spent her life entirely within the world of art and knew from an early age that she wanted to be an artist. Raised in Bethesda, Maryland by two artists, creativity was an integral part of her everyday life. Raya was a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and the Maryland Institute College of Art. In 1973, after completing her MFA, Raya became one of the first artists-in-residence at Glen Echo Park where she worked and taught for fourteen years. In 1982, Raya began teaching at the Corcoran School of Art & Design where she became a distinguished Professor and taught for 32 years. A core philosophy she taught her students, and one she lived by was that one should find time each day to do something they love. For Raya, that was creating art.
eastcityart.com
The Peripoint Presents Elyse Harrison Pools in Museums
Elyse Harrison, Pools in Museums, new paintings, with an essay by Claudia Rousseau, PhD. A group of new paintings by Elyse Harrison will be on exhibit in January 2023 at The Peripoint, 5001 Wilson Lane, in downtown Bethesda. The theme of the show, Pools in Museums, shows Harrison’s continued interest in a contemporary surrealist art which, evolving from her collection of paintings in Communicating Vessels at the American University Museum in 2020, an exhibit curated by art critic and historian Claudia Rousseau.
eastcityart.com
IA&A at Hillyer Presents Pulse 2023
IA&A at Hillyer presents Pulse 2023, an exhibition that recognizes the role of Hillyer’s Advisory Committee in identifying artists for solo and group exhibitions at Hillyer’s renowned contemporary art space. The exhibition features work by some of Hillyer’s past notable members such as Helen Frederick, Renée Stout, and Tom Wolff, and current members, Joan Belmar, Nikki Brugnoli, Anna U Davis, Elsabe Dixon, Cianne Fragione, Pat Goslee, Laurel Lukaszewski, Cory Oberndorfer, John Paradiso, and Amber Robles-Gordon.
eastcityart.com
19th annual Bethesda Painting Awards
$14,000 in prize money will be awarded to four winners. The Bethesda Arts & Entertainment District invites local artists to submit work to the 19th annual Bethesda Painting Awards. This juried art competition awards $14,000 in prizes to four selected winners. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Up to eight finalists will be chosen to display their work at Bethesda’s Gallery B in June 2023.
eastcityart.com
Multiple Exposures Gallery Presents Winter Group Exhibition
Multiple Exposures Gallery (MEG) is pleased to present a new exhibition of photography exploring the theme of Winter. The exhibition, juried by Craig Sterling, features the work of 14 MEG artists. The exhibition is on display at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, VA, from January 3 – January 29, 2023.
eastcityart.com
Falls Church Arts Gallery Presents ColorLove – An All-Media Art Exhibit – Feasting on Brilliant, Bold, Beautiful Color
Forty artists’ boldest, brightest works of art are featured in the multi-media exhibition, ColorLove, on view at Falls Church Arts gallery from January 14 to February 26. The all-media show will open at 7:30 on Saturday, January 14, with an artists’ reception. The Juror’s Choice Award will be presented at that time. Participating artists will be on hand to answer questions about their process or inspiration. Members of the public are invited.
eastcityart.com
Montpelier Arts Center Call: Annual Studio Jury Competition 2023
Join a thriving community of professional artists in the Montpelier Resident Artist Program. These artists work in a variety of media and styles, maintain studio hours for the public to visit, and participate in community events. These artists are selected by an annual jury panel and exhibit their work in the Montpelier Arts Center’s Resident Artist Gallery on a revolving basis. Interested artists are encouraged to visit the Arts Center, located on the beautiful grounds of Montpelier Mansion in Laurel, MD.
eastcityart.com
DWIGHTMESS Cartooning & Comic Arts Compound Presents Art Hondros: CHIMERA POLITICK
Art Hondros: CHIMERA POLITICK examines creativity through the symbolic language of #comics & #cartooning when the same artist makes both political and surreal narratives for publication. Friday the 13th at the gallery in Silver Spring, 6-8pm, light refreshments. DWIGHTMESS Cartooning & Comic Arts Compound is a new gallery/workshop/illustration studio in...
eastcityart.com
Jo Ann Rose Gallery Presents ArtBlitz Studios in Action
The ArtBlitz Studios in Action exhibit features the work of seven resident artists who share studio space. Each artist has their own distinctive style and inspiration, yet their work compliments and contrasts to create a rich and energetic group show, just as artists bounce ideas off one another in the studio. See if you can find influences, connections and conversations that weave their way through this exhibit.
eastcityart.com
Athenaeum Gallery Presents In and Between | Sculpture Group Exhibition
In and Between is an all-sculpture show, featuring floor and wall-mounted art as well as site-specific installations that take advantage of the gallery’s unique light-filled space. Eight artists were invited to explore the concept of a threshold. In architecture, thresholds can connect spaces in deliberate and inventive ways, but they are often mere afterthoughts resolved by things like a simple door. We use the term to describe a state of potential or transition from something present to something unknown, a precipice that can be exciting and terrifying. At times we think of thresholds as temporary spaces or states that we pass through, often quickly, on our way from one thing to something else—the emphasis is on the current and next states. What if they could be reimagined as frontiers, temporary resting places that can hold us as we take in a current position and survey what is about to emerge?
eastcityart.com
TAG/The Artists Gallery Presents Twenty twenty-three Group Exhibition
TAG/The Artists Gallery will kick off the new year with the group show, Twenty twenty-three. The exhibit will feature a wide variety of work by TAG’s full members: Colleen Clapp, Chris Eliff, Sarah Higgins, Leslie King, Chris Madden, Julie Maynard, Jan McIntyre Creager, Karen Peacock, Marie Riccio, Rhonda Smith, Patricia Stockman, S. Manya Stoumen-Tolino, Christine Stovall, Marc Weinberg, and Cathy Wilkin.
Comments / 0