Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

2-2-6-1, FB: 6

(two, two, six, one; FB: six)

WRIC TV

Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Three Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Virginia win $10,000

Three lottery tickets purchased in Virginia won $10,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. Since no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot will increase to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. You can find Tuesday’s winning numbers here. The three tickets...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Multiple $10K winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Virginia Tuesday. Here’s where they were bought

RICHMOND, Va. - Check your tickets! Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no big jackpot winner, but several lucky people in Virginia will be taking home $10,000. The Virginia Lottery announced on Wednesday that three $10,000 winning tickets were sold throughout the state. That means the tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Mega Ball.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press he could confirm six fatalities were scattered across multiple homes in the Old Kingston community. Baggett said both mobile homes and conventional homes were damaged. “It seems to have been a couple of different houses where people were at home,” Baggett said. He said at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders. Baggett said he didn’t know the extent of their injuries.
SELMA, AL
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

