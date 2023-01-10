ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, AL

AL.com

Human remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer ravine could be linked to 2022 missing person’s case, authorities say

Human remains were found inside a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer, and the victim is believed to be linked to a missing person’s case from 2022. A contractor installing utility poles made the discovery early Wednesday afternoon in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The vehicle was at the bottom of a small ravine.
BESSEMER, AL
Alabama Now

Human remains found inside wrecked car at bottom of Alabama ravine may be connected to missing person case, authorities say

A utility worker found a wrecked car vehicle at the bottom of a ravine Wednesday; police say the human remains found inside may be linked to a person reported missing in 2022. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the vehicle was discovered at the bottom of a ravine early Wednesday afternoon on Lock 17 Road in Bessemer, Alabama.
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Human remains found inside vehicle in ravine in Bessemer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Human remains were found inside a vehicle in a ravine just off Lock 17 Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Police said a contractor who was installing utility poles discovered the vehicle at the bottom of the ravine. Police said the...
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Search underway for missing man last seen in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a missing man who was last seen on December 19, 2022 in the town of Forkland in Greene County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Green County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Jamal Deandre Lee left the area of Weston Circle and did not return.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man arrested after Dora police officer injured during pursuit

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Dora police officer suffered minor injuries during the pursuit of a vehicle in Walker County Wednesday. The Parrish Police department said one of its officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova Highway. The vehicle stopped briefly, and police said two females got out of the vehicle.
DORA, AL
myjrpaper.com

Human remains discovered

HAMILTON — Human remains were found on the west side of Hamilton this weekend after a resident was outdoors with their dog. According to Hamilton Police Sergeant Scotty Chandler, the resident was chasing her escaped dog when the remains were discovered near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community

Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
FOSTERS, AL
92.9 WTUG

Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night

Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help identifying Birmingham robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for the public's help Wednesday with identifying the person suspected in multiple business robberies. Police said the same person is believed to be responsible for four different robberies in December and January. Police obtained surveillance images of the suspect and a vehicle suspected to be involved.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two bodies found in Fosters community near Interstate 20/59

Two bodies have been found near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. One was located on the interstate near Fosters at exit 62. Another body was located nearby on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is now on the scene...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

