Athens, GA

Georgia dominated scoreboard, statistics in convincing CFP title game victory

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive CFP national championship

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The University of Georgia beat Texas Christian University 65-7 Monday in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Georgia has reportedly become college football’s first repeat national champion since Alabama in 2012 and the first back-to-back champion in the CFP era, according to The Associated Press and WSB-TV.
