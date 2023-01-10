Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
DWIGHTMESS Cartooning & Comic Arts Compound Presents Art Hondros: CHIMERA POLITICK
Art Hondros: CHIMERA POLITICK examines creativity through the symbolic language of #comics & #cartooning when the same artist makes both political and surreal narratives for publication. Friday the 13th at the gallery in Silver Spring, 6-8pm, light refreshments. DWIGHTMESS Cartooning & Comic Arts Compound is a new gallery/workshop/illustration studio in...
Falls Church Arts Gallery Presents ColorLove – An All-Media Art Exhibit – Feasting on Brilliant, Bold, Beautiful Color
Forty artists’ boldest, brightest works of art are featured in the multi-media exhibition, ColorLove, on view at Falls Church Arts gallery from January 14 to February 26. The all-media show will open at 7:30 on Saturday, January 14, with an artists’ reception. The Juror’s Choice Award will be presented at that time. Participating artists will be on hand to answer questions about their process or inspiration. Members of the public are invited.
The Peripoint Presents Elyse Harrison Pools in Museums
Elyse Harrison, Pools in Museums, new paintings, with an essay by Claudia Rousseau, PhD. A group of new paintings by Elyse Harrison will be on exhibit in January 2023 at The Peripoint, 5001 Wilson Lane, in downtown Bethesda. The theme of the show, Pools in Museums, shows Harrison’s continued interest in a contemporary surrealist art which, evolving from her collection of paintings in Communicating Vessels at the American University Museum in 2020, an exhibit curated by art critic and historian Claudia Rousseau.
ARCH Development And Honfleur Gallery Award Over $315,000 in DC Artistic Awards for FY 2023
ARCH Development and Honfleur Gallery, DC nonprofits based in Ward 8’s Historic Anacostia neighborhood, are excited to announce a series of artistic awards and grants for FY 2023. These awards will provide much-needed funding, resources, and technical support to continue both nonprofits’ mission of supporting both east of the river creatives while supporting DC’s artistic community as a whole. Details of the FY 2023 awards are outlined below.
TAG/The Artists Gallery Presents Twenty twenty-three Group Exhibition
TAG/The Artists Gallery will kick off the new year with the group show, Twenty twenty-three. The exhibit will feature a wide variety of work by TAG’s full members: Colleen Clapp, Chris Eliff, Sarah Higgins, Leslie King, Chris Madden, Julie Maynard, Jan McIntyre Creager, Karen Peacock, Marie Riccio, Rhonda Smith, Patricia Stockman, S. Manya Stoumen-Tolino, Christine Stovall, Marc Weinberg, and Cathy Wilkin.
Morton Fine Art Presents Creating a New Whole
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 14 from 2pm to 4pm. Morton Fine Art is pleased to announce Creating a New Whole, a group exhibition of collage artwork by Michael Andrew Booker, Lizette Chirrime, GA Gardner, Hiromitsu Kuroo, Lisa Myers Bulmash, Amber Robles-Gordon and Prina Shah. Ranging in techniques, approaches and materials—from quilting, tapestry, fabric, paint and appropriated mass media—the artists in Creating a New Whole exemplify collage’s invitation to what Myers Bulmash has recognized as “a process of purposefully taking things out of context.” Constructing new contexts, forms and wholes, these artists’ practices are frequently as generative as much as they are reparative, seeking to draw connections to what was absent or ignored in their elements’ original context(s). Creating a New Whole, will be on view from January 4 to February 4, 2023 at Morton’s Washington, DC space (52 O St NW #302).
Stevens Jay Carter: Modern Master
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 14 from 5pm to 8pm. Honfleur Gallery, a contemporary art space in Washington, DC’s Historic Anacostia neighborhood, announces its next exhibition featuring a powerful spectrum of work from the late Stevens Jay Carter (1958-2021). Award-winning DC artist Luis Del Valle curates this collection. Stevens, a...
Jo Ann Rose Gallery Presents ArtBlitz Studios in Action
The ArtBlitz Studios in Action exhibit features the work of seven resident artists who share studio space. Each artist has their own distinctive style and inspiration, yet their work compliments and contrasts to create a rich and energetic group show, just as artists bounce ideas off one another in the studio. See if you can find influences, connections and conversations that weave their way through this exhibit.
Montpelier Arts Center Call: Annual Studio Jury Competition 2023
Join a thriving community of professional artists in the Montpelier Resident Artist Program. These artists work in a variety of media and styles, maintain studio hours for the public to visit, and participate in community events. These artists are selected by an annual jury panel and exhibit their work in the Montpelier Arts Center’s Resident Artist Gallery on a revolving basis. Interested artists are encouraged to visit the Arts Center, located on the beautiful grounds of Montpelier Mansion in Laurel, MD.
Hamiltonian Artists Presents Lionel Frazier White III Beyond the Frame
Closing Reception: Saturday, January 21 from 5pm to 7pm. Hamiltonian Artists is pleased to present Lionel Frazier White’s solo exhibition, Beyond the Frame. Living in the wake of DC’s ongoing gentrification and the whitewashing of Black communities built here, White finds his footing between the pages of Tina M. Campt’s Image Matters (2012), Saidiya Hartman’s Wayward Lives Beautiful Experiments (2019), and Brandi Thompson Summers’ Black in Place: The Spatial Aesthetics of Race in a Post-Chocolate City (2019). Written by Black women scholars, each text offers theoretical examinations of both historical and contemporary Black subjectivity within urban/metropolitan contexts, particularly in relation to gender and class. The body of work presented reflects White’s meditation on such critical theories, centering his mother and the re-memory of her lived experiences as a young Black woman coming of age in 1970’s and 80’s Washington, DC.
