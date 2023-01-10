Gallery neptune & brown announces the upcoming exhibition, Raya Bodnarchuk: A Family. This solo exhibition will feature Bodnarchuk’s sculpture and works on paper. Raya Bodnarchuk spent her life entirely within the world of art and knew from an early age that she wanted to be an artist. Raised in Bethesda, Maryland by two artists, creativity was an integral part of her everyday life. Raya was a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and the Maryland Institute College of Art. In 1973, after completing her MFA, Raya became one of the first artists-in-residence at Glen Echo Park where she worked and taught for fourteen years. In 1982, Raya began teaching at the Corcoran School of Art & Design where she became a distinguished Professor and taught for 32 years. A core philosophy she taught her students, and one she lived by was that one should find time each day to do something they love. For Raya, that was creating art.

