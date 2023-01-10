Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Stevens Jay Carter: Modern Master
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 14 from 5pm to 8pm. Honfleur Gallery, a contemporary art space in Washington, DC’s Historic Anacostia neighborhood, announces its next exhibition featuring a powerful spectrum of work from the late Stevens Jay Carter (1958-2021). Award-winning DC artist Luis Del Valle curates this collection. Stevens, a...
ARCH Development And Honfleur Gallery Award Over $315,000 in DC Artistic Awards for FY 2023
ARCH Development and Honfleur Gallery, DC nonprofits based in Ward 8’s Historic Anacostia neighborhood, are excited to announce a series of artistic awards and grants for FY 2023. These awards will provide much-needed funding, resources, and technical support to continue both nonprofits’ mission of supporting both east of the river creatives while supporting DC’s artistic community as a whole. Details of the FY 2023 awards are outlined below.
Morton Fine Art Presents Creating a New Whole
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 14 from 2pm to 4pm. Morton Fine Art is pleased to announce Creating a New Whole, a group exhibition of collage artwork by Michael Andrew Booker, Lizette Chirrime, GA Gardner, Hiromitsu Kuroo, Lisa Myers Bulmash, Amber Robles-Gordon and Prina Shah. Ranging in techniques, approaches and materials—from quilting, tapestry, fabric, paint and appropriated mass media—the artists in Creating a New Whole exemplify collage’s invitation to what Myers Bulmash has recognized as “a process of purposefully taking things out of context.” Constructing new contexts, forms and wholes, these artists’ practices are frequently as generative as much as they are reparative, seeking to draw connections to what was absent or ignored in their elements’ original context(s). Creating a New Whole, will be on view from January 4 to February 4, 2023 at Morton’s Washington, DC space (52 O St NW #302).
gallery neptune & brown Presents Raya Bodnarchuk: A Family
Gallery neptune & brown announces the upcoming exhibition, Raya Bodnarchuk: A Family. This solo exhibition will feature Bodnarchuk’s sculpture and works on paper. Raya Bodnarchuk spent her life entirely within the world of art and knew from an early age that she wanted to be an artist. Raised in Bethesda, Maryland by two artists, creativity was an integral part of her everyday life. Raya was a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and the Maryland Institute College of Art. In 1973, after completing her MFA, Raya became one of the first artists-in-residence at Glen Echo Park where she worked and taught for fourteen years. In 1982, Raya began teaching at the Corcoran School of Art & Design where she became a distinguished Professor and taught for 32 years. A core philosophy she taught her students, and one she lived by was that one should find time each day to do something they love. For Raya, that was creating art.
19th annual Bethesda Painting Awards
$14,000 in prize money will be awarded to four winners. The Bethesda Arts & Entertainment District invites local artists to submit work to the 19th annual Bethesda Painting Awards. This juried art competition awards $14,000 in prizes to four selected winners. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Up to eight finalists will be chosen to display their work at Bethesda’s Gallery B in June 2023.
IA&A at Hillyer Presents Pulse 2023
IA&A at Hillyer presents Pulse 2023, an exhibition that recognizes the role of Hillyer’s Advisory Committee in identifying artists for solo and group exhibitions at Hillyer’s renowned contemporary art space. The exhibition features work by some of Hillyer’s past notable members such as Helen Frederick, Renée Stout, and Tom Wolff, and current members, Joan Belmar, Nikki Brugnoli, Anna U Davis, Elsabe Dixon, Cianne Fragione, Pat Goslee, Laurel Lukaszewski, Cory Oberndorfer, John Paradiso, and Amber Robles-Gordon.
Multiple Exposures Gallery Presents Winter Group Exhibition
Multiple Exposures Gallery (MEG) is pleased to present a new exhibition of photography exploring the theme of Winter. The exhibition, juried by Craig Sterling, features the work of 14 MEG artists. The exhibition is on display at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, VA, from January 3 – January 29, 2023.
The Peripoint Presents Elyse Harrison Pools in Museums
Elyse Harrison, Pools in Museums, new paintings, with an essay by Claudia Rousseau, PhD. A group of new paintings by Elyse Harrison will be on exhibit in January 2023 at The Peripoint, 5001 Wilson Lane, in downtown Bethesda. The theme of the show, Pools in Museums, shows Harrison’s continued interest in a contemporary surrealist art which, evolving from her collection of paintings in Communicating Vessels at the American University Museum in 2020, an exhibit curated by art critic and historian Claudia Rousseau.
Falls Church Arts Gallery Presents ColorLove – An All-Media Art Exhibit – Feasting on Brilliant, Bold, Beautiful Color
Forty artists’ boldest, brightest works of art are featured in the multi-media exhibition, ColorLove, on view at Falls Church Arts gallery from January 14 to February 26. The all-media show will open at 7:30 on Saturday, January 14, with an artists’ reception. The Juror’s Choice Award will be presented at that time. Participating artists will be on hand to answer questions about their process or inspiration. Members of the public are invited.
Montpelier Arts Center Call: Annual Studio Jury Competition 2023
Join a thriving community of professional artists in the Montpelier Resident Artist Program. These artists work in a variety of media and styles, maintain studio hours for the public to visit, and participate in community events. These artists are selected by an annual jury panel and exhibit their work in the Montpelier Arts Center’s Resident Artist Gallery on a revolving basis. Interested artists are encouraged to visit the Arts Center, located on the beautiful grounds of Montpelier Mansion in Laurel, MD.
Jo Ann Rose Gallery Presents ArtBlitz Studios in Action
The ArtBlitz Studios in Action exhibit features the work of seven resident artists who share studio space. Each artist has their own distinctive style and inspiration, yet their work compliments and contrasts to create a rich and energetic group show, just as artists bounce ideas off one another in the studio. See if you can find influences, connections and conversations that weave their way through this exhibit.
DWIGHTMESS Cartooning & Comic Arts Compound Presents Art Hondros: CHIMERA POLITICK
Art Hondros: CHIMERA POLITICK examines creativity through the symbolic language of #comics & #cartooning when the same artist makes both political and surreal narratives for publication. Friday the 13th at the gallery in Silver Spring, 6-8pm, light refreshments. DWIGHTMESS Cartooning & Comic Arts Compound is a new gallery/workshop/illustration studio in...
TAG/The Artists Gallery Presents Twenty twenty-three Group Exhibition
TAG/The Artists Gallery will kick off the new year with the group show, Twenty twenty-three. The exhibit will feature a wide variety of work by TAG’s full members: Colleen Clapp, Chris Eliff, Sarah Higgins, Leslie King, Chris Madden, Julie Maynard, Jan McIntyre Creager, Karen Peacock, Marie Riccio, Rhonda Smith, Patricia Stockman, S. Manya Stoumen-Tolino, Christine Stovall, Marc Weinberg, and Cathy Wilkin.
