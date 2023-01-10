ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

A Robertson County teen is being credited for her daring actions to help save her best friend from drowning Sunday afternoon. Public meeting to discuss building outdoor artist …. An artist sanctuary unlike any other could be coming to Nashville, but first, community members will have an opportunity to weigh...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation south of downtown Nashville

A Robertson County teen is being credited for her daring actions to help save her best friend from drowning Sunday afternoon. Public meeting to discuss building outdoor artist …. An artist sanctuary unlike any other could be coming to Nashville, but first, community members will have an opportunity to weigh...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Police arrest Christmas week stabbing suspect after surrounding home off Dover Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street. Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy