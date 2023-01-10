Read full article on original website
Man charged with burglary at short-term rental in East Nashville
Metro police said it happened at a residence on Douglas Avenue on Wednesday, according to an arrest warrant.
Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville.
‘Check for bullet holes’: Antioch mother alerts others after stray gunfire hits her home
On Wednesday, Mayor John Cooper's Community Safety Partnership Fund (CSPF) advisory board met to talk about grants to help curb violent crime.
WKRN
Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike
A Robertson County teen is being credited for her daring actions to help save her best friend from drowning Sunday afternoon.
WKRN
Police operation south of downtown Nashville
A Robertson County teen is being credited for her daring actions to help save her best friend from drowning Sunday afternoon.
‘This little area has become extremely violent’: String of Madison crimes concerns neighbors
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating three violent -- and possibly connected -- crimes in Madison, which were committed within a few blocks of one another in a 25-minute period.
WSMV
Metro Police search for porch pirate caught on doorbell camera in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are looking for a person connected to many packages being stolen from homes in West Nashville. Alice Fair said she is too worried to order another package. In a video captured by Fair’s doorbell camera, a woman can be seen getting out...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Madison Wednesday evening.
WSMV
Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
Police searching for Green Hills carjacking suspects
Metro police are searching those involved in an October carjacking.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Police arrest Christmas week stabbing suspect after surrounding home off Dover Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
4 teens arrested after drug deal goes bad in Hendersonville
Four teenagers are now locked up after an alleged drug deal went bad in Hendersonville.
Man allegedly pulls knife on people at bar near Broadway
A man is behind bars after police say he pulled a knife out on folks who simply wanted to watch the National Championship game at a bar near Broadway.
fox17.com
Intoxicated man arrested for swinging knife at downtown Nashville honky tonk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man arrested this week is accused of swinging a knife at people at a downtown bar. John McMahon is facing charges of aggravated assault and public intoxication for an incident that happened at FGL House on 3rd Avenue South on Monday. According to the...
1 critically injured in Madison shooting
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Madison.
Stabbing suspect taken into custody following Clarksville barricade situation
A man has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in Clarksville Thursday afternoon.
Metro Councilmember reacts following deadly shooting at East Nashville short-term rental
A woman booked the townhome for her 20th birthday party and Metro Police said at least 20 people were in attendance.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
North Nashville had highest incarceration rate in the nation in 2018; What’s changed since?
After a 2018 study found the 37208 zip code in North Nashville had the highest incarceration rate in the nation, some community leaders stepped in to help. Almost five years later, the effects are mixed.
WSMV
Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street. Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive...
