Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66
Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
Porterville Recorder
UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 126, Phoenix 97
Percentages: FG .433, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Craig 3-3, Bridges 1-3, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Saric 1-4, Wainright 1-5, Washington Jr. 1-6, S.Lee 0-1, D.Lee 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Washington Jr. 4, Okogie 3, Wainright 3, D.Lee...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: West Point basketball sweeps Saltillo in district contest
WEST POINT — The West Point basketball teams earned a sweep of Saltillo in Tuesday’s home MHSAA Class 5A, Region 1 games. The Green Wave boys held off Saltillo 66-51 in Tuesday’s home district game. DJ Willis led West Point (13-4) with 20 points. MJ Smith had...
