Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
The Rise of AI Like Chatgpt and Other Chatbots Could Lead to Mass Unemployment
As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots have emerged as key players in many industries. But with the rise of these advanced technologies comes the potential for mass unemployment, as AI and chatbots are able to automate tasks that were previously performed by humans.
Salesforce's Marc Benioff defends his statements that new employees — and possibly younger remote workers — are not as productive, in leaked all-hands meeting
CEO Marc Benioff told employees in a leaked all-hands that many newer employees are not as productive and wonders if younger ones struggle as well.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
CNBC
Turns out companies are deflating their public salary ranges, so you still have to negotiate for top dollar
Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
Bosses share wildest employee excuses for missing work: ‘My cat just had puppies’
Employers eagerly shared some of their most cringe-worthy employee stories after a Reddit user posted a picture of a colorful local job ad this week. The Now Hiring sign, which Reddit user CaptTripps86 said they saw posted at a local butcher shop, had a few blunt warnings for applicants. “Please do not apply if you oversleep, have no alarm clock, have no car, have court often, have no babysitter every day, have to give friends rides to work later than we start work, experience flat tires every week, have to hold on to cell phone all day, or become an expert at your job...
How To Build Your Kickstarter Email List With A Lead Magnet Funnel
Imagine backers funding your project immediately you launch your Kickstarter campaign. That would be amazing, right? You would likely reach and surpass your funding goal before the deadline. Unfortunately, crowdfunding platforms are not like social media platforms. They don't have a crowd of backers just waiting to fund your startup.
Women in Tech Interview
By Official HackerNoon Writing Prompts @prompts.If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
Spotting and Preventing Formatting Errors in Your Code
This is part two in a three-part series on setting up a uniform formatting standard in your code editor. In this post I'll show how to use Roslyn Analyzers with C# to enforce some standards of code quality and code style on your code, throwing errors at compile time if any rules are not being respected and not allowing the code to be pushed to protected branches of the repository.
How to Dynamically Hide and Show Slot Content in a Web Component
Happy New Year and Happy First Post of the Year! Not sure that's a thing but this is my blog so I'm making it a thing. The last few days I've been playing with web components again, this time based on a simple idea: Could I create a web component that relies on external data, and use slots to provide content for the various stages of loading? What I mean by that is something like this:
Meet Aircore Mobility: The next-gen axial flux propulsion and traction motor
Infinitum revealed its award-winning, next-generation axial flux propulsion and traction motor, Aircore Mobility. Aircore Mobility motor maximizes vehicle range, whether on land, in the air, or on the water, by delivering high power and torque density and operating with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load circumstances.
abovethelaw.com
Large And Small, AI Is A Service For Us All
We tend to think that only large, well-established companies such as Amazon and IBM can use artificial intelligence advantageously. But AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is an emerging trend that enables startups and small and midsize companies to use AI tools on equal footing with larger corporations. The term “AIaaS” is a bit...
The Case of the Missing Money: How I Used Detective Skills to Track Down a Bug in an App 🔍
As an Android developer working on a popular remittance app supporting over 100 thousand users, it is my job to ensure the app runs smoothly and all reported issues are resolved promptly. I was used to getting the occasional support ticket from users reporting issues with the app. But one day, I received a deluge of tickets from people who were failing to send money to a particular region through the app. This was especially concerning because it was close to the holiday season, a time when many people rely on our app to send money to their loved ones.
How to Solve Race Conditions in a Booking System
ACID property - Isolation. Database isolation refers to the level of isolation between concurrent transactions in a database. Isolation levels control the visibility and accessibility of data to concurrent transactions and can affect the occurrence of race conditions in a database. If your isolation level is not “serializable” - there is a possibility of race conditions.
thefastmode.com
Autonomous Transportation, Edge Computing, and Assistants: What’s on the Horizon for AI in 2023 Featured
The innovations that artificial intelligence (AI) has seen over the last several years have been immense, and 2022 was no different, with continued digital transformation and major contributions being made across verticals –– all in an effort to take the industry to new heights. While we’ve been discussing,...
8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry
One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
How Generics Differ in Java and C#
Java and C# implement Generics support very differently. Type Erasure method used in Java results in limitations on Generics usage compared to C#. C# compiler as well as the Runtime (CLR) understands Generics. That’s why C# is able to provide performance benefits and better support for run time operations.
Data and Integration Push Evolving CFO Role Beyond ‘Bean Counters’
Holistic business planning and digital tools are increasingly evolving the responsibilities of finance teams. This, as macroeconomic-driven headwinds create friction points and prompt organizations to turn to more centralized and streamlined strategies for their working capital and spending needs. PYMNTS recently sat down with Kevin Held, CFO at cloud-based treasury...
My Top 5 Experiences in Alpha Season 3 of The Sandbox
Alpha Season 3 of The Sandbox concluded not too long ago. They drove a lot of players to the 90 different game experiences. During the 2 months, they had about 360k players, averaged 30k DAU, and average session length of 20 minutes. I tried all 90 experiences and here are my picks for the top 5.
