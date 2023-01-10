In and Between is an all-sculpture show, featuring floor and wall-mounted art as well as site-specific installations that take advantage of the gallery’s unique light-filled space. Eight artists were invited to explore the concept of a threshold. In architecture, thresholds can connect spaces in deliberate and inventive ways, but they are often mere afterthoughts resolved by things like a simple door. We use the term to describe a state of potential or transition from something present to something unknown, a precipice that can be exciting and terrifying. At times we think of thresholds as temporary spaces or states that we pass through, often quickly, on our way from one thing to something else—the emphasis is on the current and next states. What if they could be reimagined as frontiers, temporary resting places that can hold us as we take in a current position and survey what is about to emerge?

