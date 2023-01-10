Read full article on original website
20-year-old killed in Richardson shooting, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Richardson on Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 901 South Coit Road, which is the address for an apartment complex near Spring Valley Road. Officers...
Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
Dallas Police investigating three seperate shooting deaths in violent start to 2023
The first shooting was just before 2 Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to North Jim Miller Road where they found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones lying on the ground with a gun shot wound
Off-duty Fort Worth detective arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Forth Worth police detective is on restricted duty after he was arrested by Benbrook officers, according to the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD). In a news release, FWPD said Tanner Martin was arrested while off-duty Thursday after he was believed to be driving while intoxicated.
fox4news.com
Vigil held for McKinney 9-year-old allegedly killed by father
MCKINNEY, Texas - A community in mourning gathers to pray for a McKinney 9-year-old boy and his mother after police say the boy's father stabbed him to death. The most significant question of why still remains unanswered. A man accused of stabbing his son to death was arraigned on capital...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
Man jailed in December killing in Fort Worth West 7th District
Fort Worth police now have a man locked up and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside a West 7th district bar last month. The morning of December 30th, a brawl broke out
Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue. A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound. Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder
DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
Man wounded in Fort Worth freeway shooting
A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound suffered in what Fort Worth police are investigating as a gang shooting. Investigators say the victim was driving on I-35 near Morningside Tuesday night about 7 p.m.
Plano police investigating the death of a child brought to hospital late Sunday night
Plano police are still investigating the death of a child brought to the emergency room late Sunday night. Police say just before midnight a parent brought the child to Medical City Plano for medical treatment
Two charged in connection to Frisco purse-snatchings at Target, H-E-B stores
FRISCO, Texas — Two people have been charged in connection to November 2022 purse-snatching incidents at retail stores in Frisco, police announced Wednesday. In a news release, police said Tyler Payne, 31, and Thomas Cofer, 41, are being charged with theft and aggravated robbery in regards to two incidents at a Target and an H-E-B.
Texas father charged after 9-year-old son found with fatal stab wounds in garage
McKINNEY, Texas (TCD) -- A 39-year-old father stands accused of fatally stabbing his 9-year-old son before turning the knife on himself. According to a news release and press conference from the McKinney Police Department, a person called authorities at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 6 and said their neighbor found her son unconscious and bleeding. Officers responded to the 700 block of Anson Court, where they forced entry and found the woman’s husband, Ponnazhakan Subramanian, harming himself.
Suspect fatally shot in Sanger during 'struggle' with Denton Co. deputy, says sheriff's office
SANGER, Texas — Texas Rangers are now investigating a deadly shooting involving a deputy with the Denton County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), according to a news release from the office. Denton County deputies were called to help Sanger police with what was described as a "welfare check and possible domestic...
Mississippi prison escapee captured in Dallas now faces additional charges in Frisco
A Mississippi prison escapee re-captured after a police chase in Dallas this week is now in more hot water this time in Frisco. Over the Christmas weekend, Tyler Payne and a fellow inmate busted out of a state prison in Mississippi
Tragedy Strikes: City Attorney Arrested for Killing Father and Son in High-Speed Hit-and-Run
City attorney Michael Halla has been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter following a fatal car accident that occurred in Ferris, Texas in November 2021. Fox 4 reports the accident, which involved a father and son, the Beltrans, who were struck and killed while walking home from playing basketball. Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams announced that the city has decided to suspend its contract with Halla, pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.
Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in Dallas
The incident began when the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. They immediately alerted the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, who in turn deployed a police helicopter to track the vehicle. Fox 4 reports that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne, had stolen the Porsche in Dallas and was wanted for carjacking a woman in Frisco.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Two of three victims in Dallas triple-homicide now identified, suspect wanted
Three days after a triple murder in Far North Dallas, two of the victims have now been identified. Friday, five people were found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Spring Valley Road near Coit.
