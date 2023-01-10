ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

WFAA

20-year-old killed in Richardson shooting, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Richardson on Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 901 South Coit Road, which is the address for an apartment complex near Spring Valley Road. Officers...
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Vigil held for McKinney 9-year-old allegedly killed by father

MCKINNEY, Texas - A community in mourning gathers to pray for a McKinney 9-year-old boy and his mother after police say the boy's father stabbed him to death. The most significant question of why still remains unanswered. A man accused of stabbing his son to death was arraigned on capital...
MCKINNEY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue. A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound. Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
DALLAS, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas father charged after 9-year-old son found with fatal stab wounds in garage

McKINNEY, Texas (TCD) -- A 39-year-old father stands accused of fatally stabbing his 9-year-old son before turning the knife on himself. According to a news release and press conference from the McKinney Police Department, a person called authorities at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 6 and said their neighbor found her son unconscious and bleeding. Officers responded to the 700 block of Anson Court, where they forced entry and found the woman’s husband, Ponnazhakan Subramanian, harming himself.
MCKINNEY, TX
Larry Lease

Tragedy Strikes: City Attorney Arrested for Killing Father and Son in High-Speed Hit-and-Run

City attorney Michael Halla has been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter following a fatal car accident that occurred in Ferris, Texas in November 2021. Fox 4 reports the accident, which involved a father and son, the Beltrans, who were struck and killed while walking home from playing basketball. Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams announced that the city has decided to suspend its contract with Halla, pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.
FERRIS, TX
WFAA

Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in Dallas

The incident began when the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. They immediately alerted the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, who in turn deployed a police helicopter to track the vehicle. Fox 4 reports that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne, had stolen the Porsche in Dallas and was wanted for carjacking a woman in Frisco.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road

On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Dallas, TX
