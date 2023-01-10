Vestal falls in close battle with Corning
VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal girls basketball team dropped a close contest with Corning on Monday night, 49-45.
It was a battle all throughout, but the Hawks expanded the lead late in the fourth quarter.
