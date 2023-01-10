Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
Steven Kwast, a retired U.S. Air Force general, is Skycorp’s new CEO
DENVER – Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast is taking the helm of Skycorp Inc., a California company with plans to transform space logistics in Earth orbit, cislunar orbit and on the lunar surface. Skycorp was founded in 1998 by Dennis Wingo, an aerospace and computer engineer...
SpaceNews.com
Roscosmos to launch uncrewed Soyuz to replace damaged spacecraft at ISS
SEATTLE — Russia will launch a Soyuz spacecraft without a crew to the International Space Station in February after concluding a damaged Soyuz spacecraft docked there cannot safely return its crew to Earth. In a statement Jan. 11, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft...
SpaceNews.com
Virgin Orbit blames launch failure on upper stage anomaly
SEATTLE — Virgin Orbit says its first LauncherOne mission from the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit Jan. 9 when an anomaly caused a premature shutdown of the rocket’s upper stage. In a Jan. 12 statement, Virgin Orbit provided a few new details about the failed “Start Me...
SpaceNews.com
Op-ed | Artemis Missions Support the Space Economy
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) – and for good reason. After several delays caused by COVID-19, recurring natural disasters, and technical issues, SLS successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center and splashed down to Earth on December 11. This success marks the beginning of the next generation of space exploration and pushes NASA to the forefront of congressional priorities. This is a win, win for the future of the space industry.
SpaceNews.com
ESPA satellites maturing as the preferred ride for small national security payloads
WASHINGTON — A ring-shaped satellite carrier the U.S. Air Force developed a decade ago to deploy experiments has evolved into a reliable asset to get small national security payloads to geosynchronous Earth orbit. The so-called ESPA ring — short for Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) Secondary Payload Adapter —...
Business Insider
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It
You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
China Says It May Have Solved a Mystery on the Moon’s Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists may have solved a longstanding puzzle about the origins of a mysterious element on the Moon with the help of lunar samples that were returned to Earth by a Chinese mission in 2020, reports a new study.
Scientists are discovering stuff that is so freaking big — and so crazy small — that they had to come up with 2 new units of measurement.
Forget millimeters and megatons: We now live in a universe that is measured by ronnas and quettas.
SpaceNews.com
NOAA might revise geostationary weather satellite timeline
DENVER – High demand for space weather data is prompting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to consider revising the schedule for its geostationary weather satellite fleet. NOAA officials are discussing the possibility of moving the final satellite in the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R series, GOES-U, into operations soon...
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
Crude oil prices seem to be moving in defiance of growing concerns about an economic recession.
BBC
Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden
Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...
Webb telescope turns up baffling views of the early universe
New results from the James Webb Space Telescope challenge prevailing models of the early universe.
SpaceNews.com
Europe’s investment arm loans SES 300 million euros to bolster space industry
Jan. 11TAMPA, Fla. — The European Investment Bank (EIB) said Jan. 11 it is lending SES 300 million euros ($323 million) as part of efforts to increase the competitiveness of Europe’s space industry. The size of the seven-year loan, which the satellite operator said was secured “on attractive...
SpaceNews.com
Capella Space raises $60 million to accelerate constellation
SEATTLE — Capella Space has raised $60 million to allow the company to accelerate the deployment of its constellation and meet growing demand for its synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite imagery. The company announced Jan. 10 it raised the growth equity financing from the U.S. Innovative Technology Fund. That...
SpaceX's giant Starship rocket spotted from space by satellite (and poses for epic photos, too)
An Airbus satellite spotted SpaceX's huge Starship vehicle on the launch pad in South Texas being prepped for a landmark test flight.
James Webb Space Telescope spies massive shockwave and baby dwarf galaxy in Stephan's Quintet
A tremendous shockwave several times the size of the Milky Way, launched by a "galactic intruder" forcing its way into the collection of galaxies has kickstarted several mysterious processes.
Billionaire urges overhaul of collapsed Australia-Asia solar mega project
MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest called on Thursday for an overhaul of a $20 billion-plus project to send solar power from Australia to Singapore, which collapsed after he and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes split over funding plans.
Render Appoints Telco Executive Omar Ramadan to Scale Global Customer Operations and Delivery
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, has bolstered its executive leadership with the addition of Omar Ramadan as Vice President - Customer Operations. Ramadan brings more than 20 years of customer service leadership experience and joins at an opportune moment for Render’s global network operator and builder customers as the industry prepares to deliver world-class connectivity to millions more homes and businesses in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005047/en/ Omar Ramadan, Vice President - Customer Operations, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
SpaceNews.com
SpiderOak raises $16.4 million in Series C funding round
DENVER – Cybersecurity specialist SpiderOak raised $16.4 million in a Series C investment round led by Empyrean Technology Solutions, a space technology platform affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. Method Capital and OCA Ventures participated in the round. “Today, space-based assets are mission essential in...
