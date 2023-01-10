ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceNews.com

Roscosmos to launch uncrewed Soyuz to replace damaged spacecraft at ISS

SEATTLE — Russia will launch a Soyuz spacecraft without a crew to the International Space Station in February after concluding a damaged Soyuz spacecraft docked there cannot safely return its crew to Earth. In a statement Jan. 11, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft...
SpaceNews.com

Virgin Orbit blames launch failure on upper stage anomaly

SEATTLE — Virgin Orbit says its first LauncherOne mission from the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit Jan. 9 when an anomaly caused a premature shutdown of the rocket’s upper stage. In a Jan. 12 statement, Virgin Orbit provided a few new details about the failed “Start Me...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SpaceNews.com

Op-ed | Artemis Missions Support the Space Economy

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) – and for good reason. After several delays caused by COVID-19, recurring natural disasters, and technical issues, SLS successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center and splashed down to Earth on December 11. This success marks the beginning of the next generation of space exploration and pushes NASA to the forefront of congressional priorities. This is a win, win for the future of the space industry.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
Vice

We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It

You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

China Says It May Have Solved a Mystery on the Moon’s Surface

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists may have solved a longstanding puzzle about the origins of a mysterious element on the Moon with the help of lunar samples that were returned to Earth by a Chinese mission in 2020, reports a new study.
SpaceNews.com

NOAA might revise geostationary weather satellite timeline

DENVER – High demand for space weather data is prompting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to consider revising the schedule for its geostationary weather satellite fleet. NOAA officials are discussing the possibility of moving the final satellite in the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R series, GOES-U, into operations soon...
BBC

Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden

Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...
SpaceNews.com

Europe’s investment arm loans SES 300 million euros to bolster space industry

Jan. 11TAMPA, Fla. — The European Investment Bank (EIB) said Jan. 11 it is lending SES 300 million euros ($323 million) as part of efforts to increase the competitiveness of Europe’s space industry. The size of the seven-year loan, which the satellite operator said was secured “on attractive...
SpaceNews.com

Capella Space raises $60 million to accelerate constellation

SEATTLE — Capella Space has raised $60 million to allow the company to accelerate the deployment of its constellation and meet growing demand for its synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite imagery. The company announced Jan. 10 it raised the growth equity financing from the U.S. Innovative Technology Fund. That...
The Associated Press

Render Appoints Telco Executive Omar Ramadan to Scale Global Customer Operations and Delivery

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, has bolstered its executive leadership with the addition of Omar Ramadan as Vice President - Customer Operations. Ramadan brings more than 20 years of customer service leadership experience and joins at an opportune moment for Render’s global network operator and builder customers as the industry prepares to deliver world-class connectivity to millions more homes and businesses in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005047/en/ Omar Ramadan, Vice President - Customer Operations, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
SpaceNews.com

SpiderOak raises $16.4 million in Series C funding round

DENVER – Cybersecurity specialist SpiderOak raised $16.4 million in a Series C investment round led by Empyrean Technology Solutions, a space technology platform affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. Method Capital and OCA Ventures participated in the round. “Today, space-based assets are mission essential in...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy