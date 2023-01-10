Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
FBI Most Wanted Fugitive "El Gato" Arrested in 2013 Southlake Murder for Hire CaseA.W. NavesSouthlake, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Historic Season, TCU Falls to Georgia at College Football Championship
Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships. The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first repeat champs since Alabama went...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buc-ee's to Build New Travel Center in Hillsboro, 7th in North Texas
Buc-ee's says they'll break ground later this month on a new travel center in Hillsboro, their seventh in North Texas, with a planned opening in summer 2024. The gas station giant said Tuesday they will break ground on a 74,000-square-foot travel center at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 77, just south of the I-35 E/W split.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Universal Theme Park, Resort Hotel Coming to Frisco; Horror Thriller Planned for Vegas
Universal Parks & Resorts says they're bringing a family-focused theme park and resort hotel to North Texas and a year-round horror experience to Las Vegas. In North Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced Wednesday morning that Universal Parks & Resorts was planning to build a theme park and hotel geared toward families with young children on the north side of town.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chicagoland Favorite Portillo's Opens for Business in The Colony
After a wait of nearly a year, Portillo's restaurant is open for business in The Colony. The Chicagoland favorite, known for its famous Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate shake, announced in October 2021 that they planned to open a restaurant in North Texas. In March 2022 the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Uses Music to Teach Math
When you walk into Monique Jackson's 3rd-grade classroom at Stevens Park Elementary, you're surrounded by soft lighting, positive affirmations, and math equations. "Tell me why y'all chose 8," Jackson asked her class pointing to a graph on the projection screen, her math symbol earring dangling as she moved. "They love when I wear them!"
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Coming Up: Frisco to Announce Major Tourism Project
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney plans to announce a major economic and tourism development Wednesday morning. Cheney's announcement will be held at about 11 a.m. and will be streamed live at the top of this page. No details about the project have been confirmed by the city or developers. According to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Nothing Short of a Mircale': Irving Firefighter Returns After 500-Day Battle With COVID-19
EMT firefighter Joseph Solecki is back on the front lines with the Irving Fire Department after the battle of his life. For 500 days, Solecki had COVID-19 and it was a battle that nearly cost him everything. “Just amazing, it’s actually nothing short of a miracle,” said Capt. Jeff Judd,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm
H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's Why Winter Is the Fastest Warming Season
Every day this month the temperature has been warmer than normal. Three days have either tied or broken a record high for the day. On average it's been about 15 degrees warmer than normal, with Wednesday being almost 30 degrees above normal. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded a record-high temperature of 85.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fire at Dallas Sanitation Facility Reduces Fleet
A weekend fire reduced the number of Dallas garbage trucks available for service as residents and Dallas City Council members complain about the missed collection. The fire early Saturday at the Northwest Dallas equipment storage and maintenance site ruined 3 trucks and did severe cosmetic damage to fourth truck. Sanitation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers
Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Critical Missing 12-Year-Old Dallas Boy Located
A 12-year-old boy reported missing in Dallas on Monday has been located and is safe. Because the juvenile child has been found, his name and image have been removed from this story. The Dallas Police Department did not elaborate on where the child was located or where he had been.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Barbie Collection Valued at Over $10,000 Reportedly Stolen From Denton Home
A vintage Barbie collection worth about $10,000 and other collectibles were reportedly stolen from a Denton woman's home Sunday evening, police say. Officers were called out to the 600 block of North Wood Street Sunday before 6 p.m. The homeowner, Cristina Garza, reported to police she had been out of town for 12 days for her mother’s funeral.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parker County DA's Office Reunites Keller Woman With Jewelry Stolen Long Ago
For 36 years, a North Texas family’s treasure sat buried deep in the files at the Parker County District Clerk’s office. Years after a drug case, District Attorney Jeff Swain says jewelry entered as evidence in the case was scheduled to be destroyed. "This is a 1986 case....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Juneteenth Museum's Office Building Catches Fire
A fire on the property and offices of the original Juneteenth Museum caught fire early Wednesday morning, Fort Worth fire officials say. Shortly after 1:15 Wednesday morning, Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Evans Avenue. Upon Arrival, crews found the one-story wooden frame residential building fully engulfed in flames. Buildings on both sides of the structure also caught fire due to the wind.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Now a Judge, Former County Commissioner Becomes New Insider for Dallas Jail Cost Concerns
The first meeting was held Tuesday for a Dallas County Commissioners Court that is now all Democratic, as the last Republican took his new post as a judge in the criminal courthouse. Republican J. J. Koch, a former prosecutor, was appointed to the felony court seat by Republican Gov. Greg...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney
Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Volunteers Needed to Help Remove Wreaths From DFW National Cemetery
Generous North Texans came through with enough donations to make sure every headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery had a wreath for the holidays, but now it's time to clean up. Wreaths Across America says it needs volunteers to help pick up the more than 50,000 wreaths. In 2021, it...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Searching for Missing 82-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Dallas
Dallas Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man who was last seen on Saturday. According to the Dallas Police Department, Fred Harrison was last seen on Jan. 7 at approximately 9 a.m. on foot in the 600 block of Wildrose Drive. Police said Harrison may be confused and in...
Comments / 0