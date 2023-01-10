Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
WazirX releases proof of reserves with majority of funds in Binance wallets
After the paranoia and turmoil in the crypto industry caused by the FTX liquidity and bankruptcy scandal, major digital-asset service providers began publicizing their reserve funds. The latest to join the proof of reserve trend is the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. It announced its act of transparency on Jan. 11,...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto community unimpressed by SBF’s lengthy Substack letter
The crypto community has voiced their opinions on former FTX CEO Sam “SBF’ Bankman-Fried’s “pre-mortem overview” of the collapse of FTX he published on Jan. 12 as a letter on Substack. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, SBF denied the allegations made against him in the...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com delists USDT for Canadian users following OSC ban
According to user reports circulating on social media on Jan. 10, cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com plans to delist Tether (USDT) for Canadian users, effective Jan 31. The exchange has told itcustomers that if they do not withdraw or convert their USDT assets by the deadline, then their Tether will be automatically converted into USD Coin (USDC). It wrote:
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong watchdog aims to restrict retail traders to liquid products
The new licensing program, scheduled to take off in June, will restrict retail traders in Hong Kong to “highly-liquid” digital assets, according to the new CEO of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Julia Leung Fung-yee. At the recent Asia Financial Forum, Leung pointed out that...
CoinTelegraph
Dutch exchange Bitvavo rejects DCG’s proposal to repay 70% of debt
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitvavo, a major creditor of the troubled crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG), has dismissed DCG’s proposal of partial debt repayment. Bitvavo officially announced on Jan. 11 that the firm received a counter proposal from DCG offering to repay about 70% of the outstanding amount in a term acceptable to Bitvavo.
Dollar slides to nearly 9-month low vs euro after U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled to a nearly nine-month low against the euro on Thursday after data showed U.S. inflation was easing, prompting bets that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive with rate hikes going forward.
CoinTelegraph
5 signs that an altcoin bull run could be underway
While 2022 ended on a grim note with macro headwinds providing little hope of a revival in 2023, the start of a new year has surprised bears with a surge in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and altcoin prices. The period of sparse volatility in the crypto market appears to be ending with a breakout to the upside.
Carlyle buys majority stake in India's VLCC for $300 million - sources
BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) has acquired a majority stake in Indian beauty care and wellness solutions provider VLCC for around $300 million, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
CNBC
Stocks close higher, Nasdaq clinches fifth day of gains after CPI report shows cooling inflation
Stocks closed higher Thursday after December's consumer price report showed inflation cooled for the month, raising hopes the Federal Reserve can once again slow interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 216.96 points, or 0.64%, to close at 34,189.97. The S&P 500 added 0.34%, to end at 3,983.17.
Autoblog
Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December
Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
CoinTelegraph
Uphold exchange denies owing millions to failed crypto lender Cred
Crypto exchange Uphold has denied owing around $784 million to the liquidation trust of bankrupt crypto investment platform Cred. At a court hearing on Jan. 11, Uphold filed a motion to dismiss all counts in the suit served against the firm by Cred in June. Cred was a crypto lending...
CoinTelegraph
Huobi employees revolt, GameFi lives, Antminer on steroids: Asia Express
Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. According to local media reports, cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global has terminated all year-end employee bonuses and benefits, as well as axed its entire core development staff located in mainland China. The laid-off staff will be instead switched to “advisory contracts” that do not receive protection under Chinese labor laws. Employees also claim that their leftover paid vacation days and sick leave days for 2022 were set to zero without prior notification.
CoinTelegraph
Gemini and Genesis charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Jan. 12 charged cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital and crypto exchange Gemini with offering unregistered securities through Gemini's “Earn” program. In December 2020, Genesis, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) entered into a deal with...
Used Cars Are Finally Getting Cheaper — and Even Lower Prices Are Coming Soon
The good news for consumers is that used car prices are declining and experts expect the trend to continue in 2023. Unfortunately, the drop won’t come close to wiping out the massive surge in values that stretched from the spring of 2020 to the beginning of last year. Prices...
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why Avalanche (AVAX) price can double by March 2023
Avalanche (AVAX) has opened 2023 with a bang, rising nearly 55% in the first two weeks. And now, a mix of technical and fundamental indicators hints that the token will keep rallying into March. AVAX price breakout underway. The AVAX/USD pair appears to have been forming a falling wedge pattern...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price fails to seal fresh CPI gains as $18K support hangs in balance
Bitcoin (BTC) wobbled at $18,000 at the Jan. 12 Wall Street open despite United States inflation continuing to fall. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD encountering predictable volatility around the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December. The first such release of 2023, the event...
CoinTelegraph
Metacade presale passes $2 million – Only $690k remaining before it sells out
London, United Kingdom, Jan. 10, 2023 – Metacade has exceeded expectations as investors flocked to its presale to purchase MCADE tokens, raising over $2 million for the GameFi project. The beta stage of the presale saw $1 million pour in over a matter of weeks and momentum has continued...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: January 10, 2023 | Rates fall significantly from last week
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates are more than 20 basis...
CoinTelegraph
Huobi clarifies Korean operations: Two separate entities aiming at same market
Following the report about Huobi Korea’s planned buyout of its shares from Huobi Global, the latter revealed that the deal has already been made, with the two platforms operating separately since the fall of 2022. In the press release from Jan. 11, Huobi Global — rebranded to Huobi in...
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Arhaus (ARHS)
ARHS - Free Report) recently guided above its own forecast for 2022 as the consumer continues to invest in their homes. This Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 13.9. Arhaus is retailer of premium home furnishings. It has more than 81 showroom and...
Comments / 0