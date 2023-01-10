ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Mills welcomes new mayor, City Council members

MILLS, Wyo. — Tuesday marked a day of change in Mills, as Leah Juarez was officially sworn in as the city’s newest mayor. Additionally, Cherie Butcher and Tim Sutherland took their seats as the newest members of the Mills City Council. Juarez, who is replacing outgoing mayor Seth...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Alternative downtown nightlife venue The Void announces closure

CASPER, Wyo. — The Void, a multi-purpose downtown venue that hosted a range of unique groups, events, and activities since its opening last April, will be closing, according to a statement sent to Oil City News on Tuesday. “While many nonprofits, youth, and community members really loved to use...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Evansville applies for two grants to improve water system

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Evansville Town Council unanimously agreed to apply for a pair of American Rescue Plan Act grants, both of which would go toward improving the city’s water system. One of the grants is for an emergency connection project that would allow Evansville to...
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Fire District responds to more than 1,900 calls in 2022

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Fire District posted its incident totals from 2022, and crews responded to more than 1,900 calls for service throughout the year. The data show the Natrona County Fire District was called out 1,913 times, with medical calls accounting for 1,236 of those calls. Medical incidents include breathing difficulty, heart attacks, strokes, unconscious patients, overdoses, child births and other similar calls, according to the fire district.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona Schools select Texas company as natural gas supplier

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has selected a Texas-based company to provide its natural gas. On Monday, the NCSD Board of Trustees authorized the school district to award the Choice Gas natural gas supplier contract to Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC. NCSD received natural gas price...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Liquor law changes proposed

CASPER —Liquor laws and eyesore properties are top priorities for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities this legislative session. The association, which lobbies on behalf of Wyoming cities and towns, is pushing hard for four proposals expected to go before lawmakers in the coming weeks, according to a legislative agenda provided to the city of Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

School board awards ~$113K contract for Crest Hill Elementary flooring replacement

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees authorized NCSD to award a contract to Casper-based Commercial Flooring Inc. for the Crest Hill Elementary School flooring replacement project. Commercial Flooring’s $113,266 bid for the project was the lowest of three bids the school district...
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor wins Technician of the Year award

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has announced the hard work of Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest, was recently honored with the Outstanding Technician award. The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) gave Schwartzkopf the Outstanding Technician award. According to a release, the WACD...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Vail Interiors awarded $54,550 contract to replace carpets at NCSD Central Services

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-based Vail Interiors LLC has been selected to replace the carpets at the Natrona County School District Central Services facility. Vail Interiors’ $54,550 bid for the carpet replacement project was the lowest of three bids received by the school district. The NCSD Board of Trustees authorized the school district to award the contract to Vail Interiors during its meeting on Monday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Two Casper businesses raise $4,000 to help pay for student meals

CASPER, Wyo. — Two Casper businesses are donating $4,000 to Natrona County School District Food Services to help feed students. Indulgence Salon & Spa and Tacos Mexico partnered to raise the money via a fundraiser they called “Holidazzle,” according to a memo from NCSD Superintendent Mike Jennings.
CASPER, WY

