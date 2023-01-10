Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
WYO Sports Ranch development prompts proposed change to Casper Park Historic zoning rules
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed a proposed change to Park Historic zoning rules that was prompted by the 133,000-square-foot WYO Sports Ranch that will be built near the Casper Events Center. The WYO Sports Ranch is an indoor sports facility that is expected to...
oilcity.news
As Wyoming Legislature convenes, at least four on Casper City Council signal support for cannabis decriminalization
CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature convening its 2023 General Session on Tuesday, the Casper City Council spent some time during its work session talking about what priorities it is monitoring. During the City Council’s discussion, Councilor Kyle Gamroth said he thinks the City of Casper should advocate...
oilcity.news
Mayor calls for City of Casper, Natrona County to collaborate to create new drug detox center
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s mayor said on Tuesday that he thinks the Casper City Council and Natrona County Commission should explore the possibility of pooling some money to create a new drug detoxification center. Mayor Bruce Knell said both the City of Casper and Natrona County have received...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Mills welcomes new mayor, City Council members
MILLS, Wyo. — Tuesday marked a day of change in Mills, as Leah Juarez was officially sworn in as the city’s newest mayor. Additionally, Cherie Butcher and Tim Sutherland took their seats as the newest members of the Mills City Council. Juarez, who is replacing outgoing mayor Seth...
oilcity.news
Alternative downtown nightlife venue The Void announces closure
CASPER, Wyo. — The Void, a multi-purpose downtown venue that hosted a range of unique groups, events, and activities since its opening last April, will be closing, according to a statement sent to Oil City News on Tuesday. “While many nonprofits, youth, and community members really loved to use...
oilcity.news
Evansville applies for two grants to improve water system
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Evansville Town Council unanimously agreed to apply for a pair of American Rescue Plan Act grants, both of which would go toward improving the city’s water system. One of the grants is for an emergency connection project that would allow Evansville to...
oilcity.news
One more weapon in the sports arsenal: Council ready to invest in second ice sheet at Casper Ice Arena
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, members of the Casper City Council unanimously indicated they are in favor of the City of Casper contributing a minimum of $3 million toward the addition of a second sheet of ice at the Casper Ice Arena. User groups have been asking the City...
oilcity.news
‘Very unusual’: Budget amendment to have ~$2.2M net positive impact to City of Casper’s revenue picture
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed a budget amendment that is unusual in that it will have a net positive impact on the City of Casper’s revenue picture once it is formally adopted. The second amendment to the City of Casper’s Fiscal Year 2022–23...
oilcity.news
Friends of Natrona County Library plan Every Book Collectors’ Sale in February
CASPER, Wyo. — Whether you’ve got a taste for history books, unique reads or you just like to browse book sections, the Friends of Natrona County Library just might have your next book purchase during its Every Book Collectors’ sale in February. Scheduled for 9 a.m. to...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Fire District responds to more than 1,900 calls in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Fire District posted its incident totals from 2022, and crews responded to more than 1,900 calls for service throughout the year. The data show the Natrona County Fire District was called out 1,913 times, with medical calls accounting for 1,236 of those calls. Medical incidents include breathing difficulty, heart attacks, strokes, unconscious patients, overdoses, child births and other similar calls, according to the fire district.
oilcity.news
Trustees approve 16 supplemental major maintenance projects totaling $1.42M for Natrona schools
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees approved a list of 16 supplemental major maintenance projects slated to be carried out at schools during the 2022–23 fiscal year. The overall amount budgeted for the 16 projects is $1,423,500. The full list of...
oilcity.news
Natrona Schools select Texas company as natural gas supplier
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has selected a Texas-based company to provide its natural gas. On Monday, the NCSD Board of Trustees authorized the school district to award the Choice Gas natural gas supplier contract to Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC. NCSD received natural gas price...
newslj.com
Liquor law changes proposed
CASPER —Liquor laws and eyesore properties are top priorities for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities this legislative session. The association, which lobbies on behalf of Wyoming cities and towns, is pushing hard for four proposals expected to go before lawmakers in the coming weeks, according to a legislative agenda provided to the city of Casper.
oilcity.news
School board approves two contracts totaling ~$143K for work in Dean Morgan restrooms
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees authorized the school district to award contracts to two different companies for work at Dean Morgan Middle School restrooms. Colorado-based JayDee Inc. was selected for the Dean Morgan Bathroom Walls and Partitions Project after submitting a...
oilcity.news
School board awards ~$113K contract for Crest Hill Elementary flooring replacement
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees authorized NCSD to award a contract to Casper-based Commercial Flooring Inc. for the Crest Hill Elementary School flooring replacement project. Commercial Flooring’s $113,266 bid for the project was the lowest of three bids the school district...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor wins Technician of the Year award
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has announced the hard work of Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest, was recently honored with the Outstanding Technician award. The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) gave Schwartzkopf the Outstanding Technician award. According to a release, the WACD...
oilcity.news
Vail Interiors awarded $54,550 contract to replace carpets at NCSD Central Services
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-based Vail Interiors LLC has been selected to replace the carpets at the Natrona County School District Central Services facility. Vail Interiors’ $54,550 bid for the carpet replacement project was the lowest of three bids received by the school district. The NCSD Board of Trustees authorized the school district to award the contract to Vail Interiors during its meeting on Monday.
oilcity.news
Two Casper businesses raise $4,000 to help pay for student meals
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Casper businesses are donating $4,000 to Natrona County School District Food Services to help feed students. Indulgence Salon & Spa and Tacos Mexico partnered to raise the money via a fundraiser they called “Holidazzle,” according to a memo from NCSD Superintendent Mike Jennings.
oilcity.news
Natrona County led state in total crashes in 2022, state data shows
CASPER, Wyo. — In reminding the public to drive safe, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office shared state crash data that showed Natrona County led the state in total number of crashes. There were 2,083 crashes in Natrona County in 2022, according to the data shared. Laramie County led...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/4/22–1/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 4 through Jan. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
