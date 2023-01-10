INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — January has been mild to start off 2023 in central Indiana which has prevented any chances of snow through the first 10 days. Overall, snowfall from November to January 10 has been below average once again with only 4.4″ falling in Indianapolis. This is over 7″ below where we should be at in this stage of the season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO