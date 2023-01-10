Read full article on original website
Tasty Takeout: Benjamin’s Coffeehouse & Bakeshop
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andrea Brewer stopped by “All Indiana” on Wednesday to share coffee and goodies from her shop in Johnson County. Benjamin’s Coffeehouse & Bakeshop is at 49 E. Court St. in downtown Franklin.
‘Pet Pals TV’: American Kennel Club
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Owner and Handler of Butler Blue, Evan Krauss, to discuss the “American Kennel Club.”
Children’s Museum to limit carousel animal rides to 17 and younger
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You must be 17 or younger to ride the carousel animals. That’s the new rule starting Jan. 31 at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. “Adults are still welcome to sit on the benches or stand beside their little ones at no costs, but will no longer be permitted to ride the animals,” says a social media post made Tuesday by the museum.
Original owner of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken sets record straight about cleanliness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches at 42nd Street and Post Road was closed six days ago by the Marion County Health Department after a viral video was posted on social media showing simply disgusting conditions. Now, the owner of the original restaurant chain told I-Team 8 that...
Madam Walker Legacy Center preparing for 41st annual MLK Day of Celebration
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. More than 50 years after his assassination, his messages of social justice and equality continue to echo around the country. To honor this civil rights icon, the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis is gearing up for its 41st...
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
Kid-ing with Kayla: Power of spelling words around children who can’t spell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What happens when kids learn to spell?. Kayla Sullivan talks about the power of spelling words around children who can’t spell. When older folks discuss things they don’t necessarily want their kids hearing without them having to leave the room. Enjoy the full video...
Looking into supplements, optimizing your health
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In today’s world, our bodies need more nutrients than our food supply delivers. The increase in toxic exposure, the mineral depletion of our soil, the chemical-laden food supply, and age-related decline in cell health all combine to leave people unprotected from disease and aging. So naturally, we look to supplements.
Thursday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King. Economists expect to see a slight decline in December’s Consumer Price Index when it’s released Thursday morning. The consensus forecast for the CPI is for a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly...
Boone County faces new challenge in annexation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The appeal filed Wednesday in Boone County Circuit Court says the action taken by the city of Lebanon to annex more than 5,000 acres without having a clear plan on how the land is to be used is illegal. The annexed land is ultimately going to...
2 die in crash on US 31 in southeastern Johnson County
AMITY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Monday night when an SUV going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 hit a delivery truck head-on, the Johnson County sheriff tells News 8. Olivia Irene Humes, 30, of Columbus, and Charles Dell Cobb, 42, of Indianapolis, died...
Carmel woman stabbed in head on Bloomington bus; suspect arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel woman was sent to the hospital after being stabbed in the head by another woman while she was waiting on a Bloomington Transit bus, police say. Bloomington police were called to the stabbing about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on the bus when it stopped...
Slow start to winter snowfall once again. When have our largest snows fallen in recent years?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — January has been mild to start off 2023 in central Indiana which has prevented any chances of snow through the first 10 days. Overall, snowfall from November to January 10 has been below average once again with only 4.4″ falling in Indianapolis. This is over 7″ below where we should be at in this stage of the season.
Lilly Endowment grants $80M to improve 42 Indianapolis parks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of $80 million in improvements are coming to dozens of Indianapolis parks, the city announced Tuesday. The complete list of 42 parks getting grants from Lilly Endowment was provided in a news release. The amount of the grant is 14 times the amount in...
Police captain, others give CPR to help save 8-month-old in crash in Miami County
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A state police captain and other good Samaritans were credited with reviving an 8-month-old infant in a Tuesday morning crash, authorities say. Indiana State Police and Miami County Sheriff’s Office about 8:05 a.m. Tuesday were sent to a two-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 31 at County Road 1000 North. That’s near the rural community of Perrysburg in northern Miami County, which is about a 90-minute drive north of Indianapolis.
City-County councilor asks IMPD to target east side for school zone enforcement
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Speeding in school zones continues to be a problem on the east side just 15 months after 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield was killed crossing the street outside of an Indianapolis Public Schools elementary in 2021. David Ray, a City-County Council member, is working with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police...
2 people dead after east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police say it happened just before noon Thursday at the 200 Block of N. Walcott Street. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds who they say are both dead. The identities of the two people have not yet been provided.
IMPD: Man arrested for December murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a man 10 days before Christmas on the city’s east side. Antonio Johnson, of Gary, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 37-year-old Melvin Hall Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. On Dec....
IMPD: Man arrested for September 2022 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a homicide that happened in Sept. 2022, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says they received a call about a person shot just after midnight on June 27, 2022 in the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue.
IMPD: Person detained after 2 men shot in apartment building
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were found dead in an apartment building Thursday morning after a shooting on the city’s east side. IMPD later located a person of interest who was detained in the area of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road. The person has been taken into custody.
