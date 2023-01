Buy Now Suffield's Ava Toomey (22) gets through a gauntlet of Somers defenders including Eliana Wood (13) Sydney Cassidy (0) and Hallie Watt (32) during the first half, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Somers High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM_MICHAUD

The Bolton High and Stafford girls basketball teams are getting familiar with each other this week as they play twice in three days.

Round 1 on Monday went to Bolton.

Makenna Graves scored 15 points as Bolton successfully defended its home court with a 49-39 victory in NCCC action.