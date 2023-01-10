ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU’s dream of winning CFP title quickly became a nightmare

By JOE REEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBjQW_0k9BHUQd00
1 of 12

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — TCU coach Sonny Dykes sensed something wasn’t right with his team when they came into the locker room after pregame warmups for Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game against Georgia.

It was just the start of what turned into a snowball effect that overwhelmed his team the rest of the night as the Horned Frogs’ dream of turning into the princes of college football became a grim nightmare.

All the strengths that helped carry TCU to the title game were quickly taken away by Georgia in a 65-7 blowout loss at SoFi Stadium.

“You could sense some tension in the room (before the game). We haven’t had that in the past. We’ve been pretty loose,” Dykes said after his team finished 13-2 in what had been a storybook season. “The guys were really excited to play, really fired up to play. I thought we were probably just a little too fired up, maybe a little too emotional. And as a result did some things that we don’t normally do. I just don’t think we were in the state of mind that we needed to be in.

“We just dug such a big hole for ourselves. We never could quite get them stopped defensively. We never could get out of our own way on offense.”

Quarterback Max Duggan was under pressure most of the night, the defense was unable to keep the Bulldogs out of the end zone and three first-half turnovers contributed to Georgia opening a 38-7 lead at halftime. It was cruise control from there for the Bulldogs.

Duggan, a Heisman Trophy finalist, completed 14 of 22 passes for 152 yards and two interceptions. The only time he got in any sort of rhythm was on the Horned Frogs’ third drive of the game, which ended with the senior rushing around left end for a 2-yard touchdown to bring them within 10-7 with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter.

The touchdown was set up three plays earlier when Duggan connected with Derius Davis for a 60-yard completion to the Georgia 11-yard line.

The rest of the night, Duggan tried to avoid pressure, but was sacked five times. Even when he tried running on keepers, he often couldn’t find an opening and didn’t gain much.

“I think tonight was one of those nights where at least offensively we couldn’t get anything rolling,” said Duggan, who came out of the game midway through the fourth quarter. “They were playing well on defense. We were shooting ourselves in the foot. I was making bad decisions. I wasn’t executing well and not putting us in a position to score some points and move the ball.”

Any hopes Duggan and TCU had of a comeback ended late in the second quarter when he threw his interceptions on consecutive series and Georgia converted both into touchdowns.

TCU’s defense ended up being as overmatched as the offense. Stetson Bennett, receiver Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers found openings in the secondary and often had at least 3 yards of separation on receptions.

The Horned Frogs had held opponents to a 25.9% conversion rate on third down, but Georgia was 9 of 12.

“We just kind of beat ourselves up. Kind of just executed on our mis-alignments and kept scoring on those,” linebacker Dee Winters said. “We just kept beating ourselves up, just overthinking, trying to run too fast to the ball and things of that nature.”

After being predicted to finish seventh in the Big 12, TCU was the first school from the conference in the CFP era to get to the championship game.

Dykes said it will take awhile to get over the sting of a huge loss, but with early freshmen enrollees starting classes next week, there won’t be much of a break before preparing for next year.

“Obviously we didn’t do a great job getting our guys prepared,” Dykes said. “We’ve been on heck of a run, and it seemed like we just ran out of steam a little bit tonight. ... To come this far in a year is pretty remarkable, and got a lot of guys in that locker room that are hurting right now.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now. Teammates and coaches grade Elliott’s value on a different scale, most notably the quarterback who has been with him since their remarkable rookie seasons together. “He’s a huge part of the temperature of that locker room,” said Dak Prescott, who was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in a toss-up vote with his teammate.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the regular-season adversity will pave the way to a Super Bowl run. “Everyone works hard to get to this point. There’s no more second chances,” said the 45-year-old Brady, who has the Bucs (8-9) in the hunt for a second title in three years despite finishing the regular season with a losing record for the first time in more than two decades as a NFL starter. “It’s going to be hard, but we’re battle tested,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion added. “We’ve had some tough games. Some we came back from. Some we haven’t. But ... close won’t be good enough going forward for anybody.”
TAMPA, FL
CBS DFW

Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old from Celina

CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from Celina.Alexis Vidler was last seen around 7:19 p.m. on the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina Jan. 2.Vidler is five feet five inches tall, weighs 138 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.She is believed to be traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas plate RYT5102.Police say Vidler may have initially "voluntarily left" the home in which she was staying and believe there is no threat to the community.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.
CELINA, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy