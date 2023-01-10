Read full article on original website
Angela Legarreta
2d ago
the illigal probably did something to instigate this probably cursed and spat on the officer, or was displaying himself, remember they are All ILLIGALS, they are all ready breaking the law, if they wanted asylum why did they not present themselves at the bridges where they must to start the process. think of the word ILLIGALS
Reply
5
Oscar Reyes
2d ago
No investigation needed. He is a criminal by crossing the border illegal. Period!! You go BP GREAT JOB!!
Reply
9
Hamster64
2d ago
These democrats seem to think the constitution and amendments also cover and apply to illegal aliens . And they think they come here with those rights.. with they’re here illegally. We don’t know what the illegal was doing prior to this video or if he became threatening to border patrol.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Related
newsnationnow.com
Inside look: Migrant smuggler leads border police on wild chase
HILDAGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Encounters at the border have slowed down since Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that lets agents turn away immigrants, was extended, according to border officials. However, problems still persist, and human smuggling is on the rise. It’s a highly sophisticated cartel-led business that plagues the...
YAHOO!
'Horrific but predictable.' ACLU calls for review into fatal border patrol chase
LAS CRUCES – The American Civil Liberties Union called for an investigation Tuesday after a Customs and Border Protections car chase ended with two deaths and eight injuries. In an emailed statement, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of New Mexico Rebecca Sheff said the incident was “horrific but...
Large tent-like facility to process migrants opens in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has opened a 153,300-square-foot tent-like facility in El Paso to process migrants. The temporary facility on U.S. Highway 54 is weatherproof, climate-controlled, and is expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping and personal hygiene, according to the agency. The 153,300-square-foot facility sits on 28 acres. It has a capacity of 1,000 and augments the El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Central Processing Center opened at Hondo Pass in the fall of 2020.That processing center has a capacity of 1,040.Since April 2020, an agency spokesperson said they have seen a steady increase in border encounters from the Western Hemisphere. The El Paso location was chosen because it is central to El Paso Sector Border Patrol stations throughout West Texas and New Mexico.
Border Patrol officers arrest migrants at El Paso Greyhound Station
Days before President Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso, Texas, a video shot by a nonprofit volunteer, shows Border Patrol officers arresting migrants overnight. The federal agency told NBC News it was arresting migrants who had not been apprehended when crossing the border.Jan. 10, 2023.
KFOX 14
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants allegedly said 'he was doing it for America'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of pointing a gun at migrants near a church in El Paso on New Year's Eve was reportedly heard saying that "he was doing it for America," according to a federal court document. El Paso police said they received a call...
KFOX 14
Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
Newly arrived migrants linked to crimes in El Paso including drugs, theft and gun threats
Migrants in El Paso, Texas — the current epicenter of the border crisis — have been linked to serious and violent crimes including car theft, gun threats and drug trafficking, according to local police. The latest incident involved a Venezuelan migrant who was attempting to sell cocaine to other border crossers Sunday, according to El Paso Police Department. The alleged dealer, Yovani Jose Sanchez, was turned in by other migrants who are camped out and sleeping near the city’s Sacred Heart Church. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail, while four other migrants accused of being associated with his business...
KFOX 14
Shelter sees influx of migrants traveling from El Paso to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants
In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
KFOX 14
Shooting at east El Paso home stemmed from suspected drug sale between drug dealers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The deadly shooting in an east El Paso neighborhood stemmed from a drug deal between two drug dealers, according to a suspect's arrest report. The shooting at the cul-de-sac along Kira Christel Lane raised concerns from residents on December 26, 2022. Detectives investigated the...
Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest
Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
Video shows border agent slamming migrant to the ground, officials confirm
Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.Local volunteers in El Paso said the incident occurred Friday morning outside a shelter housing newly arrived migrants. They said Border Patrol agents apprehended a migrant using "excessive force."Surveillance video shared with CBS News appears to show a Border Patrol agent seeking to take custody of...
KFOX 14
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 poses threat, El Paso health officials say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new COVID-19 omicron variant, XBB.1.5, was reported in El Paso. The city of El Paso Department of Public Health advised residents to practice safety protocols. Omicron Variant XBB.1.5 is currently the country’s fastest-spreading coronavirus subvariant. XBB.1.5 is responsible for 41 percent of...
City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants
EL PASO, Texas -- Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino confirmed Thursday that the City is getting reports of organized gangs in areas where migrants have been congregating. "The gang unit's been out there as well," said D'Agostino, "It's been all units of the police department. And we're making sure we're utilizing our resources well. So The post City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud
The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
KRQE News 13
Organized criminals target children for ‘sextortion’
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The practice of “sextortion” is reaching pandemic levels, federal officials say, as ruthless individuals and organized criminals refine the craft of manipulating children into sending explicit images of themselves — and then demand money or more images under threats. The...
Las Cruces Fire names new deputy chief for operations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department has named a new deputy chief of operations. Michael Daniels, a battalion chief with nearly 17 years of experience with the Las Cruces Fire Department, was promoted effective Jan. 23. Fire Chief Jason Smith announced the promotion. “We are proud to see Mike’s growth within our department,” […]
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this El Paso restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
The Very First Plane Hijacking In America Happened In El Paso Tx.
There have been a number of airplane hijackings in American history but the very first one happened right here in El Paso. There have been some very interesting, high profile and terrifying hijackings throughout the history of flight. One of the more interesting ones, remains unsolved. In 1971, a man...
1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
Comments / 6