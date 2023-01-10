ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Angela Legarreta
2d ago

the illigal probably did something to instigate this probably cursed and spat on the officer, or was displaying himself, remember they are All ILLIGALS, they are all ready breaking the law, if they wanted asylum why did they not present themselves at the bridges where they must to start the process. think of the word ILLIGALS

Oscar Reyes
2d ago

No investigation needed. He is a criminal by crossing the border illegal. Period!! You go BP GREAT JOB!!

Hamster64
2d ago

These democrats seem to think the constitution and amendments also cover and apply to illegal aliens . And they think they come here with those rights.. with they’re here illegally. We don’t know what the illegal was doing prior to this video or if he became threatening to border patrol.

newsnationnow.com

Inside look: Migrant smuggler leads border police on wild chase

HILDAGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Encounters at the border have slowed down since Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that lets agents turn away immigrants, was extended, according to border officials. However, problems still persist, and human smuggling is on the rise. It’s a highly sophisticated cartel-led business that plagues the...
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Large tent-like facility to process migrants opens in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has opened a 153,300-square-foot tent-like facility in El Paso to process migrants. The temporary facility on U.S. Highway 54 is weatherproof, climate-controlled, and is expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping and personal hygiene, according to the agency. The 153,300-square-foot facility sits on 28 acres. It has a capacity of 1,000 and augments the El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Central Processing Center opened at Hondo Pass in the fall of 2020.That processing center has a capacity of 1,040.Since April 2020, an agency spokesperson said they have seen a steady increase in border encounters from the Western Hemisphere. The El Paso location was chosen because it is central to El Paso Sector Border Patrol stations throughout West Texas and New Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants linked to crimes in El Paso including drugs, theft and gun threats

Migrants in El Paso, Texas — the current epicenter of the border crisis — have been linked to serious and violent crimes including car theft, gun threats and drug trafficking, according to local police. The latest incident involved a Venezuelan migrant who was attempting to sell cocaine to other border crossers Sunday, according to El Paso Police Department. The alleged dealer, Yovani Jose Sanchez, was turned in by other migrants who are camped out and sleeping near the city’s Sacred Heart Church. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail, while four other migrants accused of being associated with his business...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shelter sees influx of migrants traveling from El Paso to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants

In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest

Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Video shows border agent slamming migrant to the ground, officials confirm

Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.Local volunteers in El Paso said the incident occurred Friday morning outside a shelter housing newly arrived migrants. They said Border Patrol agents apprehended a migrant using "excessive force."Surveillance video shared with CBS News appears to show a Border Patrol agent seeking to take custody of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

New COVID variant XBB.1.5 poses threat, El Paso health officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new COVID-19 omicron variant, XBB.1.5, was reported in El Paso. The city of El Paso Department of Public Health advised residents to practice safety protocols. Omicron Variant XBB.1.5 is currently the country’s fastest-spreading coronavirus subvariant. XBB.1.5 is responsible for 41 percent of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants

EL PASO, Texas -- Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino confirmed Thursday that the City is getting reports of organized gangs in areas where migrants have been congregating. "The gang unit's been out there as well," said D'Agostino, "It's been all units of the police department. And we're making sure we're utilizing our resources well. So The post City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud

The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KRQE News 13

Organized criminals target children for ‘sextortion’

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The practice of “sextortion” is reaching pandemic levels, federal officials say, as ruthless individuals and organized criminals refine the craft of manipulating children into sending explicit images of themselves — and then demand money or more images under threats. The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Fire names new deputy chief for operations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department has named a new deputy chief of operations. Michael Daniels, a battalion chief with nearly 17 years of experience with the Las Cruces Fire Department, was promoted effective Jan. 23. Fire Chief Jason Smith announced the promotion. “We are proud to see Mike’s growth within our department,” […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
EL PASO, TX

