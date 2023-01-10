Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Related
11-month-old infant among 3 people injured when shots fired in Worcester
WORCESTER ― An 11-month-old infant was one of three people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries after shots were fired Wednesday in the area of Harlem Street. Around 10:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the Vernon Hill area for a report that shots had been fired. A 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Investigating Double Shooting in Roxbury Overnight
Last night, January 11, 2023, at approximately 01:40 hours, Boston Police officers from District B-2 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Washington Street near MLK Boulevard for 17+ rounds. Police also received numerous 911 calls for the shots as well. As officers were responding to the scene,...
At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police
An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
Police: Argument leads to man threatening coworker with gun and machete in Auburn
AUBURN, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man accused of threatening a coworker with multiple weapons after an argument Tuesday afternoon. Erick Berrios was charged with threatening to commit a crime, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (a firearm and a machete). Auburn Police say on January...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation
At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
2 People Seriously Injured In Head-On Charlestown Crash: Police
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a serious head-on car crash in Charlestown, authorities confirm to Daily Voice.The wreck, which completely shut down Alford Street, happened just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Boston Police told Daily Voice. Traffic Advisory: Alford S…
Possibly Fatal Boston Car Crash Closes Road For Hours: Police
A two-car crash caused life threatening injuries and closed a Boston road, according to officials. Police were alerted of the accident around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Alford Street near the bridge, Boston Police confirmed to Daily Voice. At least one person has been hospitalized with…
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
Boston police seek assistance locating missing 45-year-old woman
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking assistance locating a missing 45-year-old woman. Lori Baxter was last heard from on December 28, 2022 a little after 2 p.m., via text. Baxter is known to visit Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street area. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts...
nbcboston.com
Double Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury
A police investigation is underway after two people were reportedly shot overnight in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Boston police said they received a call at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting on Valentine Street. Two people were reportedly shot and took themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
whdh.com
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
liveboston617.org
Cambridge Police Investigating After Double Shooting Overnight Near Kendall Square
At approximately 20:15 hours last night, Cambridge Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 595 Technology Square. As Officers canvased, the area, their operations center began receiving additional 911 calls updating that two people had been shot inside a vehicle at 151 Washington Street. Officers responded...
41-Year-Old Boston Woman Missing For Over Two Weeks
Massachusetts state police detectives are joining Boston police in the hunt for an East Boston woman who has gone missing, according to officials. 41-year-old Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Boston Police Department. She is described as a hispanic fe…
liveboston617.org
Rules for Thee But Not For Me – Deputy Chief of BPHC Police on Admin Leave After LB617 Investigation Finds Troublesome Pattern of Misconduct and Recent Warrant for Domestic Violence
We’ve all heard the story by now, ‘police officer arrested for domestic violence’, and each time it’s the same story, innocent or guilty they are strung up in the metaphorical town square and made an example of. That is unless you are a member of the command staff…
WCVB
Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
Police: New surveillance video of Brian Walshe near Swampscott dumpster day of wife’s disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass — State police have collected surveillance video of Brian Walshe near a Swampscott liquor store dumpster the day of his wife’s disappearance, sources told Boston 25 News. The dumpster is near the Whole Foods Walshe said he visited on the same day. Multiple sources previously told...
Comments / 0