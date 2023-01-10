ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

liveboston617.org

Boston Police Investigating Double Shooting in Roxbury Overnight

Last night, January 11, 2023, at approximately 01:40 hours, Boston Police officers from District B-2 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Washington Street near MLK Boulevard for 17+ rounds. Police also received numerous 911 calls for the shots as well. As officers were responding to the scene,...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation

At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury

A police investigation is underway after two people were reportedly shot overnight in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Boston police said they received a call at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting on Valentine Street. Two people were reportedly shot and took themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Cambridge Police Investigating After Double Shooting Overnight Near Kendall Square

At approximately 20:15 hours last night, Cambridge Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 595 Technology Square. As Officers canvased, the area, their operations center began receiving additional 911 calls updating that two people had been shot inside a vehicle at 151 Washington Street. Officers responded...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Daily Voice

41-Year-Old Boston Woman Missing For Over Two Weeks

Massachusetts state police detectives are joining Boston police in the hunt for an East Boston woman who has gone missing, according to officials. 41-year-old Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Boston Police Department. She is described as a hispanic fe…
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Rules for Thee But Not For Me – Deputy Chief of BPHC Police on Admin Leave After LB617 Investigation Finds Troublesome Pattern of Misconduct and Recent Warrant for Domestic Violence

We’ve all heard the story by now, ‘police officer arrested for domestic violence’, and each time it’s the same story, innocent or guilty they are strung up in the metaphorical town square and made an example of. That is unless you are a member of the command staff…
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA

