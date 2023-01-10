Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Kirby Smart Pulls Stetson Bennett, Starters With Georgia Up Big over TCU
The Bulldogs stars left to a huge ovation following a dominant showing against the Horned Frogs.
Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring
Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
It's Raining Inside SoFi Stadium During the College Football National Title Game
It's raining inside SoFi Stadium during the CFB National Championship.
Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral
Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023. The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season. Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:. Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
Look: Sad TCU Fans Go Viral At National Title Game
The first half of this year's national championship between TCU and Georgia was suboptimal for Horned Frogs fans. TCU couldn't get much of anything going on offense while the Bulldogs cruised to 38 points on 354 total yards. So, yeah...not fun for the Horned Frogs. The despair of fans who ...
KWCH.com
Ava Jones makes 1st game appearance since injury, scores for Nickerson HS
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As her long road to recovery from traumatic injury continues, Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones joined her team on the court Tuesday night, scoring the team’s first basket before exiting to a standing ovation. Jones, who returned to training on the court in November,...
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral
Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
Five expectations for Auburn football's quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze
Here are five things we can expect out of Hugh Freeze's quarterbacks at Auburn.
Oklahoma football news: General Booty signs perfectly hilarious NIL deal
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback General Booty is wasting no time in taking advantage of his name to earn money. Since college football players are now allowed to create income streams thanks to the NIL rule, it is no surprise that Booty is capitalizing on his viral-ready name to sell merchandise. His latest? The General’s Crimson Cream.
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
Chris Russo has ‘major problem’ with Georgia’s Stetson Bennett winning title at 25
Chris Russo does not like the idea of 25-year-old Stetson Bennett winning consecutive college football championships. Comparisons of Bennett’s age with various professional athletes in and out of the NFL have been plentiful this week. He’s older than Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert, all of whom are starting in the playoffs this weekend. On SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Unleashed” after Georgia demolished TCU 65-7, Russo excoriated this as unfair competition. “I have a major problem with Stetson Bennett, at 25 years of age, playing college football,” Russo said. “I can see it for one year. Last year he...
atozsports.com
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
Brock Bowers Discusses Replacing Stetson Bennett at Presser
The tight end bailed his quarterback out one more time this season.
Look: Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley's Announcement
USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced on Tuesday that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been retained for the 2023 season. Many people thought USC would move on from Grinch, especially after giving up 46 points to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. And yet, Riley's confidence in his defensive ...
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Eye of the tiger’: Kirby Smart reveals how this season’s Georgia football team was built ‘different’
The Georgia Bulldogs completed their mission Monday night by blowing the TCU Tigers out of the water in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The final score looked like a typo, as Georgia football showed no mercy at all to the Horned Frogs from beginning to end for a 65-7 victory. That take-no-prisoners mentality was so ingrained in the Bulldogs by Kirby Smart that he believes that the 2022 Georgia squad would take down the 2021 version, per Heather Dinich of ESPN.
