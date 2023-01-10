ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Deadline to file for Columbia City Council approaches

COLUMBIA − Columbia's Ward 1 and Ward 4 city council seats are up for grabs this April, and the deadline to file was Tuesday at 5 p.m. So far, four people have turned in petitions, according to the city clerk's office: current councilwoman Pat Fowler (Ward 1), Nick Knoth (Ward 1), Donald Waterman (Ward 5) and Gregg Bush (Ward 5).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia and residents discuss future of trash collection at first input meeting

COLUMBIA — It's been a little over a month since the city of Columbia passed an amendment that allows Solid Waste Utility customers to place their household waste in any trash bag for curbside pick-up. On Tuesday night, the Columbia Solid Waste Utility hosted the first of two public input meetings about the future of residential trash collection at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MoDOT to hold public meeting over planned improvements on Highway 54

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss plans for improvements to U.S. Route 54 in northern Jefferson City. The meeting will take place at the John G. Christy Municipal Building, located on 320 East McCarthy Street in Jefferson City, from...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Thompson Center Therapy Clinic grand opening leaves impact on many

COLUMBIA - The brand new clinical space at the Thompson Center Therapy Clinic has officially opened. Visitors were welcome to tour the new facility for the grand opening Thursday, which also featured a ribbon cutting and refreshments. Through its collaborative research, training, and outreach programs, the Thompson Center for Autism...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Public express concerns with potential changes to U.S. Route 54

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held a public meeting Tuesday night for feedback on planned changes to U.S. Route 54. There are three options for changes for the reconfiguration of traffic entering westbound Route 54 from Cedar City Drive and Interchange Drive. Option 2 would relocate the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Stonegate drone footage

Drone footage of Jan. 11's officer-involved standoff in Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boone County OEM to offer storm spotter training on Jan. 24

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will hold a storm spotter training later this month. The OEM is partnering with The Crossing Church and National Weather Service (NWS) to offer the class on Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will be held at The Crossing Church, Room 227, which is located at 3615 Southland Drive in Columbia.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Jan. 13

The new Missouri House of Representatives rules package included an amendment to begin requiring women to wear jackets when in the chamber as part of "business attire." Previous rules allowed female legislators to wear dresses, skirts and slacks with a blazer or sweater. The dress code for male legislators was not changed.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boone Health to host free community CPR classes

COLUMBIA — Boone Health is set to offer free, hands-only CPR classes to the Columbia community. The health care network said it decided to offer these classes following the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during an NFL game earlier this month. The incident led to a national discussion about the importance of CPR.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting at Columbia mobile home community

COLUMBIA - A male suspect died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night. The incident followed an hours-long standoff in the 4200 block of Clark Lane on Wednesday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers first responded to a report of a weapon disturbance at Stonegate Mobile Home Community around...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Man charged with making bomb threat at Jesse Hall

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was charged with a misdemeanor Monday after he allegedly posted a bomb threat on a social media site. Chase Linhares, 21, is charged with making a terrorist threat in the third degree. Court documents say the FBI contacted MU Police on Nov. 5 after the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hopper to return in '23; Mizzou adds transfer punter

Another piece in the 2023 Missouri defensive puzzle fell into place Tuesday morning, when linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper announced he plans to return for a second season with the Tigers. After spending three seasons at Florida, Hopper transferred to Missouri prior to the 2022 season and played a major role in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Suspect charged in Passion's Adult Boutique gunpoint robbery

COLUMBIA — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday morning in connection to the gunpoint robbery at Passion's Adult Boutique. Jawan Avant was arrested Tuesday around 11 a.m. He is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently in custody at the Boone County Jail without bond.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia woman dies after vehicle overturns near I-70 on-ramp

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman died after a vehicle overturned near an Interstate 70 ramp Monday morning, police announced Tuesday. Kira Shocks, 22, was a passenger in a 2002 GMC Envoy which was traveling east on the I-70 on-ramp near West Boulevard and Business Loop 70. The driver, an adult...
COLUMBIA, MO

