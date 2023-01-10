Read full article on original website
KOMU
Deadline to file for Columbia City Council approaches
COLUMBIA − Columbia's Ward 1 and Ward 4 city council seats are up for grabs this April, and the deadline to file was Tuesday at 5 p.m. So far, four people have turned in petitions, according to the city clerk's office: current councilwoman Pat Fowler (Ward 1), Nick Knoth (Ward 1), Donald Waterman (Ward 5) and Gregg Bush (Ward 5).
KOMU
City of Columbia and residents discuss future of trash collection at first input meeting
COLUMBIA — It's been a little over a month since the city of Columbia passed an amendment that allows Solid Waste Utility customers to place their household waste in any trash bag for curbside pick-up. On Tuesday night, the Columbia Solid Waste Utility hosted the first of two public input meetings about the future of residential trash collection at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC).
KOMU
Columbia, Jefferson City offices to close on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MID-MISSOURI - Columbia and Jefferson City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. GoCOMO and JeffTRAN buses will not operate, and parking meters in both cities will not be enforced, according to press releases. Residential curbside trash in Columbia will not...
KOMU
MoDOT to hold public meeting over planned improvements on Highway 54
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss plans for improvements to U.S. Route 54 in northern Jefferson City. The meeting will take place at the John G. Christy Municipal Building, located on 320 East McCarthy Street in Jefferson City, from...
KOMU
Columbia Sustainability Office seeking feedback on residential rental energy efficiency
COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia's Office of Sustainability is collecting feedback from renters, rental property owners and managers, and other stakeholders on residential rental energy efficiency. The survey's goal is to better understand the market and housing stock, its energy efficiency improvement potential and community priorities for policy...
KOMU
Thompson Center Therapy Clinic grand opening leaves impact on many
COLUMBIA - The brand new clinical space at the Thompson Center Therapy Clinic has officially opened. Visitors were welcome to tour the new facility for the grand opening Thursday, which also featured a ribbon cutting and refreshments. Through its collaborative research, training, and outreach programs, the Thompson Center for Autism...
KOMU
Public express concerns with potential changes to U.S. Route 54
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held a public meeting Tuesday night for feedback on planned changes to U.S. Route 54. There are three options for changes for the reconfiguration of traffic entering westbound Route 54 from Cedar City Drive and Interchange Drive. Option 2 would relocate the...
KOMU
Stonegate drone footage
Drone footage of Jan. 11's officer-involved standoff in Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
KOMU
Boone County OEM to offer storm spotter training on Jan. 24
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will hold a storm spotter training later this month. The OEM is partnering with The Crossing Church and National Weather Service (NWS) to offer the class on Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will be held at The Crossing Church, Room 227, which is located at 3615 Southland Drive in Columbia.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Jan. 13
The new Missouri House of Representatives rules package included an amendment to begin requiring women to wear jackets when in the chamber as part of "business attire." Previous rules allowed female legislators to wear dresses, skirts and slacks with a blazer or sweater. The dress code for male legislators was not changed.
KOMU
Columbia Public Library to host COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu clinic next week
COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library. All members of the public are welcome to attend with or without an appointment. COVID vaccines through...
KOMU
Boone Health to host free community CPR classes
COLUMBIA — Boone Health is set to offer free, hands-only CPR classes to the Columbia community. The health care network said it decided to offer these classes following the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during an NFL game earlier this month. The incident led to a national discussion about the importance of CPR.
KOMU
New study finds firearm death and injury rates in children increased during pandemic
COLUMBIA - A researcher from the MU School of Medicine found that the COVID-19 pandemic is linked to both the increase in the frequency and mortality of pediatric firearm injuries. The study was conducted at St. Louis Children's Hospital. It retrospectively reviewed pediatric firearm injuries from March 2015 to February...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri to hold celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MID-MISSOURI - Local organizations will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebrations across mid-Missouri in the coming days and weeks. The Jefferson City NAACP will hold a prayer breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. “Dr. King’s vision for our community is the prescription for the...
KOMU
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting at Columbia mobile home community
COLUMBIA - A male suspect died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night. The incident followed an hours-long standoff in the 4200 block of Clark Lane on Wednesday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers first responded to a report of a weapon disturbance at Stonegate Mobile Home Community around...
KOMU
Man charged with making bomb threat at Jesse Hall
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was charged with a misdemeanor Monday after he allegedly posted a bomb threat on a social media site. Chase Linhares, 21, is charged with making a terrorist threat in the third degree. Court documents say the FBI contacted MU Police on Nov. 5 after the...
KOMU
CPD: Officers fatally shoot assault suspect after hours-long standoff Wednesday
COLUMBIA − A 28-year-old suspect was shot and killed by police after an hours-long standoff Wednesday night in Columbia. Police say the suspect had assaulted multiple individuals and others in the area were in danger. Jordan Pruyn, of Columbia, was taken to a local hospital after he was shot...
KOMU
Hopper to return in '23; Mizzou adds transfer punter
Another piece in the 2023 Missouri defensive puzzle fell into place Tuesday morning, when linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper announced he plans to return for a second season with the Tigers. After spending three seasons at Florida, Hopper transferred to Missouri prior to the 2022 season and played a major role in...
KOMU
Suspect charged in Passion's Adult Boutique gunpoint robbery
COLUMBIA — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday morning in connection to the gunpoint robbery at Passion's Adult Boutique. Jawan Avant was arrested Tuesday around 11 a.m. He is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently in custody at the Boone County Jail without bond.
KOMU
Columbia woman dies after vehicle overturns near I-70 on-ramp
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman died after a vehicle overturned near an Interstate 70 ramp Monday morning, police announced Tuesday. Kira Shocks, 22, was a passenger in a 2002 GMC Envoy which was traveling east on the I-70 on-ramp near West Boulevard and Business Loop 70. The driver, an adult...
