Urbana's Jude Huseby goes to the basket between Oakdale's Harrison Tisdale, left, and Dominic Nichols in the third quarter of Monday night's game at Urbana High School. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

URBANA — In a mad scramble at the end of regulation, Urbana boys basketball considered itself fortunate two Oakdale layup attempts rolled out.

The Bears got the better of the Hawks in a gritty fourth quarter, but those misses sent the contest to overtime and gave Urbana another shot.