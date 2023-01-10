Even with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles more than a week away from their first playoff game, there's still concern over the health of the standout quarterback. Hurts spoke on Thursday after he did not throw in practice earlier in the day, still bothered by a right shoulder injury. He acknowledged that the Eagles earning the NFC's No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye will be extra beneficial to him while he navigates working through the shoulder discomfort.

6 HOURS AGO