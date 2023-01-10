Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida SchoolsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Yardbarker
Panthers Sign Former Browns Cornerback to a Deal
The off-season is here for half of the NFL, so they're beginning those sorts of off-season routines. One of the things teams do is sign guys to reserve/futures deals to allow them to continue working out for the team. Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Herb Miller is signing with the Carolina Panthers on such a deal, according to the Panthers.
Giants news: New York works out veteran receivers ahead of Wild Card playoff game vs. Vikings
The New York Giants appear to be looking for additional help on offense, as they have reportedly worked out some players Tuesday including a pair of veteran wide receivers in Adam Humphries and James Washington (Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN). The Giants work out Tuesday consisted of WR Adam Humphries,...
NFL
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts still dealing with shoulder injury: 'It's a good thing there's a bye week'
Even with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles more than a week away from their first playoff game, there's still concern over the health of the standout quarterback. Hurts spoke on Thursday after he did not throw in practice earlier in the day, still bothered by a right shoulder injury. He acknowledged that the Eagles earning the NFC's No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye will be extra beneficial to him while he navigates working through the shoulder discomfort.
Yardbarker
Cardinals' 2023 Home/Away Opponents Finalized
The Arizona Cardinals look to undergo quite the amount of change in the coming months. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim are out of the picture, while receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now expected to be moved in the offseason as well. 30 free agents - which includes...
Bucs make roster moves after end of regular season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit following Sunday’s regular-season finale. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been placed on injured reserve, and the Bucs have promoted linebacker Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad to fill Chesley’s spot on the active roster. Cornerback Duron Lowe has been...
Pewter Report
Bucs Place Defender On IR, Sign 1 Each To Active Roster & Practice Squad
Ahead of their Super Wild Card matchup, the Bucs made a number of moves to their roster. Tampa Bay announced that they have placed cornerback Anthony Chesley on injured reserve while signing inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert to the 53-man roster and adding rookie corner Duron Lowe to the practice squad.
Comments / 0