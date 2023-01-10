Read full article on original website
Proposal to decriminalize jaywalking
Councilmember Candi CdeBaca is spearheading the Freedom to Walk and Roll proposal, which would decriminalize jaywalking in Denver. American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA. An American Airlines flight taxiing toward...
1 injured in shooting at Fort Carson
One person was injured by a pellet gun in the combat team area of Fort Carson. A discussion on rerouting TABOR funds to educators is underway in Colorado's Capitol. Avalanche closes US HWY 40...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado
Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Englewood Public Library closes due to meth contamination
The Englewood Public Library has been temporarily closed due to unhealthy levels of methamphetamine, the city said Wednesday. Lisa D'Souza reports.
Broomfield moves forward on tighter gun laws
Broomfield City Council members discussed several ordinances that look to tighten gun laws in the city and county. Some of those include increasing the age to buy a gun and requiring a 10-day waiting period before purchase. Kristen Chapman reports.
Who are the 15 unidentified people in Denver?
Since 1952, there have been 90 bodies found in Colorado that remain unidentified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says 15 of those bodies were found in the city.
Deadly Weekend Avalanche Kills Two Snowmobilers In Colorado Mountains
A deadly weekend avalanche in Colorado tragically claimed the life of two snowmobilers. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on the east face of Mount Epworth on Corona Pass, about 5 miles east of Winter Park. Two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche just after 2:00 p.m.
Trader Joe's to start selling wine in March
The grocery store will be bringing their "Two Buck Chuck" to Colorado following the passing of Prop 125. How do experts clean up meth residue?. It's much simpler than you think. Alex...
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
How to get chauffeured from Denver to the slopes for $25 round-trip
As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash. The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured...
FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning. More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.
Three Colorado spots ranked among 'best breweries' in the country
A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured. With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
Popular Colorado City Named The Worst Place To Raise A Family
Scholaroo got curious about where are America's best and worst cities to raise a family.
Colorado spot ranked among 'most miserable' cities in US
A publication called 24/7 Wall St. recently released a list of the 'most miserable' cities in America "according to residents", basing their ranking on Sharecare's Community Well-Being Index. Considering 383 metro areas, one Colorado spot made the cut to be included. Ranking 34th on the list of 50 was Pueblo,...
Interim Aurora police chief reacts to officer's promotion
Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said he had a heart-to-heart talk with Nate Meier, an Aurora Police officer caught on body camera video almost four years ago, passed out and drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police car.
This Denver metro zip code is among the ‘hottest’ neighborhoods in the nation
One zip code in the Denver metro ranked among the hottest in the nation for real estate.
Denver mayor wants to close emergency shelters for immigrants — but with no clear timeline
For the past week, fewer than 100 immigrants arrived in Denver each night, prompting the city to announce it would decommission its emergency shelters — but with no clear timeline for when. Mayor Michael B. Hancock declined to speak with the Denver Gazette. But the operational team at the...
Explaining water flows: Why Sierra Nevada snow won’t fix Lake Mead
A big snowstorm in California is welcome news, as long as floods and mudslides aren't wrecking lives. But here's why that snow is never going to make a difference at Lake Mead.
Gov. Polis sworn in for second term
Governor Polis introduced his plan for the state in the next four years. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage. A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands...
