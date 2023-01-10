ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KDVR.com

Proposal to decriminalize jaywalking

Councilmember Candi CdeBaca is spearheading the Freedom to Walk and Roll proposal, which would decriminalize jaywalking in Denver. American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA. An American Airlines flight taxiing toward...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

1 injured in shooting at Fort Carson

One person was injured by a pellet gun in the combat team area of Fort Carson. A discussion on rerouting TABOR funds to educators is underway in Colorado's Capitol. Avalanche closes US HWY 40...
FORT CARSON, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Englewood Public Library closes due to meth contamination

The Englewood Public Library has been temporarily closed due to unhealthy levels of methamphetamine, the city said Wednesday. Lisa D'Souza reports.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Broomfield moves forward on tighter gun laws

Broomfield City Council members discussed several ordinances that look to tighten gun laws in the city and county. Some of those include increasing the age to buy a gun and requiring a 10-day waiting period before purchase. Kristen Chapman reports.
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Trader Joe's to start selling wine in March

The grocery store will be bringing their "Two Buck Chuck" to Colorado following the passing of Prop 125. How do experts clean up meth residue?. It's much simpler than you think. Alex...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is

A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
GYPSUM, CO
OutThere Colorado

How to get chauffeured from Denver to the slopes for $25 round-trip

As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash. The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning. More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot ranked among 'most miserable' cities in US

A publication called 24/7 Wall St. recently released a list of the 'most miserable' cities in America "according to residents", basing their ranking on Sharecare's Community Well-Being Index. Considering 383 metro areas, one Colorado spot made the cut to be included. Ranking 34th on the list of 50 was Pueblo,...
PUEBLO, CO
KDVR.com

Interim Aurora police chief reacts to officer's promotion

Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said he had a heart-to-heart talk with Nate Meier, an Aurora Police officer caught on body camera video almost four years ago, passed out and drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police car.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Gov. Polis sworn in for second term

Governor Polis introduced his plan for the state in the next four years. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage. A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands...
DENVER, CO

