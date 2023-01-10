Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Georgia's Embarrassing 2023 Schedule Is Going Viral
If all goes according to plan, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs should be right back in the College Football Playoff next season. Georgia's 2023 schedule is about the weakest you'll ever see. The Bulldogs play UT Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech in the non-conference portion ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Look: Football World Surprised By Stetson Bennett's Decision
When it mattered most, Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs led his program to its second consecutive national championship. The 65-7 rout was the sort of performance that left viewers- including ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit- completely lost for words. The 25-year-old passed for 304 yards ...
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
SB Nation
Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty
Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today
A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
Kirby Smart's Postgame Quote Is Going Viral
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are officially college football champions once again. The sport's juggernaut blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to finish the season 15-0 on Monday night. There's a reason why Smart's Dawgs are back-to-back champs. Smart told ESPN's Holly Rowe ...
It's Raining Inside SoFi Stadium During the College Football National Title Game
It's raining inside SoFi Stadium during the CFB National Championship.
Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates Georgia National Championship Game Win Over TCU
A lot of folks had a good time watching Georgia throttle TCU in the national championship Monday night. Even Samuel L. Jackson. The celebrated actor was more than excited last night. The Dawgs are back-to-back college football champs and nothing could be sweeter than that. Sam Jackson is apparently a...
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral
Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
thecomeback.com
Stetson Bennett’s age sparks huge debate on Twitter
Stetson Bennett is not your typical college football senior, at age 25. So when the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback started out hot in the CFP National Championship, many fans felt compelled to debate his age on Twitter. Many fans poked fun at Bennett’s relatively advanced age, while others claimed his maturity...
There Are 3 Early National Title Favorites For Next Season
On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second national title in as many years with a dominant performance over TCU. The Bulldogs obliterated the Horned Frogs by a final score of 65-7 in easily the biggest blowout of the playoff era. With the 2022 season officially in the rearview, it's ...
The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason
The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Syd Horne, Georgia Bulldogs WR Ladd McConkey’s Girlfriend
Ladd McConkey bounced back from injuries and scored a touchdown for the Georgia Bulldogs against TCU. And it’s not only Dawg Nation celebrating the team’s win. Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend, Syd Horne, is also proud of the wide receiver. Moreover, Horne’s not a stranger to Bulldogs fans. She’s a regular appearance at McConkey’s games and on his Instagram. They’re best friends as well as high school sweethearts. And to their Instagram followers, they are the ultimate #CoupleGoals. So we delve more into their relationship in this Syd Horne wiki.
Look: Georgia Sideline's Comment On Ohio State Goes Viral
TCU wide receiver Derius Davis coughed up a fumble during the first quarter of tonight's National Championship game. After Georgia recovered the fumble, some interesting trash talk reportedly came from the Bulldogs' sideline. “They ain’t got no Marvin Harrison," someone yelled. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lit...
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
Comments / 0