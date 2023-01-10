Read full article on original website
1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus
A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police.
Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is charged with aggravated arson after a fire Tuesday in the Hilltop section of the city. The fire happened at a home on the 200 block of South Ogden Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the back of the house was damaged. Columbus police arrested […]
Woman dead, suspect on the run after Blendon shooting
One woman is dead and a suspect remains on the run after a shooting outside a Blendon Township grocery store Tuesday.
Columbus City Schools focused on safety after shots fired incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of Columbus parents are concerned for their children’s safety after two frightening incidents. Last Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police said gunfire caused a lockdown at Beechcroft High School, and about three hours later, police say they believe a teenager fired shots outside of Northland High School.
Father of murdered 8-month-old: ‘Show forgiveness, show grace’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — DaShawn Smith remembers one of his fondest memories of his son, Marquel, with a smile. He was holding his son on his chest as the baby slobbered on him. “That was the last day I held him,” Smith said. That was Nov. 8. Almost exactly...
Nalah Jackson: Ohio Amber Alert suspect pleads guilty to spitting on officer
(WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an Amber Alert that gripped the region last month, pleaded guilty to a separate charge in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson was accused of spitting at a deputy when she was in custody...
Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting
A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. How safe is your...
Springfield shooting suspects indicted
The man, 41-year-old Darryl Stamper, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The woman was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
US Marshals arrest man accused of killing teen at Ohio hotel
U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of killing a 16-year-old at a Mansfield hotel last week.
14-year-old boy injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in southwest Columbus early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Mound Street shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Police found a teenage boy...
Police: Man found dead in north Columbus apartment after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead after a reported shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Riverview Drive just west of Olentangy River Road just before 10:15 a.m. The Columbus Division of Police arrived at the scene and discovered the...
Police: One in critical condition following South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue around 9:43 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
Victim wants answers on why it could take weeks to get police crime report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A north Columbus woman, whose new car was swiped of expensive tires and wheels by thieves over the weekend, is angry she could wait up to 14 business days to get the crime report from Columbus police. "I consider this an emergency, said Shynisha Jay....
Columbus among worst bedbug cities in the US, Orkin says
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
Delaware mother of 13-year-old who died by suicide this week speaks mental health awareness
DELAWARE, Ohio — It’s difficult to talk about. It’s impossible to understand. The 13-year-old sixth grade student at Dempsey Middle School is described by his mother, Kassi Canfield, as kind and giving. He loved anime, video games, reading and he loved helping others. “I’ve seen him do...
