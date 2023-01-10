ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is charged with aggravated arson after a fire Tuesday in the Hilltop section of the city. The fire happened at a home on the 200 block of South Ogden Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the back of the house was damaged. Columbus police arrested […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus City Schools focused on safety after shots fired incidents

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of Columbus parents are concerned for their children’s safety after two frightening incidents. Last Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police said gunfire caused a lockdown at Beechcroft High School, and about three hours later, police say they believe a teenager fired shots outside of Northland High School.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting

A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. How safe is your...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

14-year-old boy injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in southwest Columbus early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Mound Street shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Police found a teenage boy...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: One in critical condition following South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue around 9:43 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus local news

