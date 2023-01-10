Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Mitchell Brown fills vacant Columbus City Council seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Mitchell J. Brown’s retirement from Columbus City Council was short-lived. On Monday, the council unanimously tapped the former councilmember to join its ranks — for the second time in his career — to fill the seat vacated by President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown, who resigned this month to become president of […]
City investigating possible illegal rental property situation following homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is now looking into Tuesday’s homicide at an Oak Street property to determine whether the owner was operating the unit as a short-term rental illegally. Police confirm 30-year-old Clayden McNeil was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the doorway of...
wvxu.org
Analysis: How Democrats put the brakes on the culture wars in the Ohio House
Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo is one sharp negotiator. She would probably do well setting up a three-card monte spot on the corner of Broad and High to relieve the downtown Columbus lunch crowd of their money. The 46-year-old Democratic state representative from the Columbus suburb of Upper Arlington...
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors concerned about short-term rental safety following deadly Oak Street shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — East Columbus neighbors are waiting for answers after a man was shot and killed at home on Oak Street near the East Market. Columbus police said they found 30-year-old Clayden McNeil shot and killed Tuesday morning. The incident happened at a rental property, and that...
Columbus City Schools focused on safety after shots fired incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of Columbus parents are concerned for their children’s safety after two frightening incidents. Last Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police said gunfire caused a lockdown at Beechcroft High School, and about three hours later, police say they believe a teenager fired shots outside of Northland High School.
Columbus withdraws some liquor license objections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is making changes to its list of liquor license renewal objections. The Columbus City Attorney’s Office said the list is made up of bars with violent histories or other safety issues. Last month, council sent 12 new objections to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. On Monday, members […]
hot1079fortwayne.com
Ohio AG requests temporary restraining order against Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Dollar General stores are continuing to charge higher-than-advertised prices. Yost returned to Butler County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday to request a temporary restraining order against the Tennessee-based retailer. Yost initially filed a lawsuit against the company in November...
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
Delaware Gazette
Edge Adventure Park proposed in Westerville
There will be a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, regarding the proposed Edge Adventure Park in Westerville. The meeting will be held in the Community Center’s multi-purpose rooms, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville. The park would be in a wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland...
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
Suspect in Blendon Township shooting confessed to crime in 911 calls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple 911 calls reveal a man, who is accused of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot, made calls to police where he admitted to shooting her. Rodney Perry, 29, was charged with murder for allegedly shooting 24-year-old Amara Jones in the...
cwcolumbus.com
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
crawfordcountynow.com
Crestline Police Chief resigns effective immediately
CRESTLINE—Crestline Police Chief Jeff Shook submitted his resignation to Crestline Mayor Linda Pitt Horning on January 6, 2023. Shook became Chief of the Crestline Police Department in 2018. Before joining the Crestline Police force, he served as Chief in New Washington. Shook’s resignation letter stated (in part):. “I...
After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a lot of unknown for a central Ohio restaurant after a recent crash where a car drove off the road and into the building. No one was hurt, but it all happened last Friday, while customers were eating. Hoggy’s barbeque restaurant on Bethel Road was damaged when a car drove […]
6 developments happening in 2023 to watch out for in Columbus
Keep an eye on Columbus' ever-changing landscape.
Knox Pages
Knox County's new dog warden is ready for the job
MOUNT VERNON — Brian Biggerstaff knows a thing or two about dogs. Born and raised in Mount Vernon, Biggerstaff grew up with dogs. He was able to appreciate what a man's best friend can bring into one's life.
Comments / 0