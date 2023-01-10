ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Mitchell Brown fills vacant Columbus City Council seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Mitchell J. Brown’s retirement from Columbus City Council was short-lived. On Monday, the council unanimously tapped the former councilmember to join its ranks — for the second time in his career — to fill the seat vacated by President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown, who resigned this month to become president of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus City Schools focused on safety after shots fired incidents

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of Columbus parents are concerned for their children’s safety after two frightening incidents. Last Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police said gunfire caused a lockdown at Beechcroft High School, and about three hours later, police say they believe a teenager fired shots outside of Northland High School.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus withdraws some liquor license objections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is making changes to its list of liquor license renewal objections. The Columbus City Attorney’s Office said the list is made up of bars with violent histories or other safety issues. Last month, council sent 12 new objections to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. On Monday, members […]
COLUMBUS, OH
hot1079fortwayne.com

Ohio AG requests temporary restraining order against Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Dollar General stores are continuing to charge higher-than-advertised prices. Yost returned to Butler County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday to request a temporary restraining order against the Tennessee-based retailer. Yost initially filed a lawsuit against the company in November...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
SUNBURY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Edge Adventure Park proposed in Westerville

There will be a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, regarding the proposed Edge Adventure Park in Westerville. The meeting will be held in the Community Center’s multi-purpose rooms, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville. The park would be in a wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland...
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Crestline Police Chief resigns effective immediately

CRESTLINE—Crestline Police Chief Jeff Shook submitted his resignation to Crestline Mayor Linda Pitt Horning on January 6, 2023. Shook became Chief of the Crestline Police Department in 2018. Before joining the Crestline Police force, he served as Chief in New Washington. Shook’s resignation letter stated (in part):. “I...
CRESTLINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a lot of unknown for a central Ohio restaurant after a recent crash where a car drove off the road and into the building. No one was hurt, but it all happened last Friday, while customers were eating. Hoggy’s barbeque restaurant on Bethel Road was damaged when a car drove […]
COLUMBUS, OH

