Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Board of Commissioners passes resolution calling for public landlord registry as part of effort to crack down on area ‘slumlords’

localmemphis.com
 2 days ago
Related
WREG

Peppertree tenants to be moved amid ‘dire’ homeless situation

Note: The story was changed to correct the amount of Tesco’s contract with HUD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it’s ending its contract with the owners of the Peppertree apartments in Whitehaven after a long history of maintenance and crime issues. The owners of the complex, Germantown-based Tesco, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City leaders, residents fed up with reckless driving, drag racing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of Memphians sounded off about reckless driving and drag racing at Wednesday night’s town hall meeting. Frustrating boiled over at the community meeting. High Point Terrace resident Lauren Giovannetti is upset about drag racing on Highland Street near the Green Line. “About a year ago, we had two drag racers hanging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA targeting unfair employers with new wage theft initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he wants to keep closer tabs on employers who don’t play by the rule. He wants to increase the effectiveness of the office’s wage theft unit, which previously had one attorney and mainly focused on bad checks. Ivan Flores, a board member at the Workers […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Applications to open Jan. 24 for MLGW’s home weatherization grant program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that Shelby County homeowners who need weatherization and energy-efficient repairs should apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program. Share the Pennies is a voluntary program that provides weatherization grants for low-income homeowners. The work includes...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis poised for stronger economy than many US cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The projections look good for the Memphis-Shelby County economy, according to the Greater Memphis Chamber. Ted Townsend, the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber said the job market across the metro has seen growth seven out of the last nine months. “We have about...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

TennCare fraud investigation leads to indictment, arrest of Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An in-home care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been indicted after an investigation by the TBI's Medicare Fraud Control Division. On May 26, 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare's Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent timesheets submitted for in-home care services for numerous TennCare patients.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

District 5 Supervisor primary race to be contested

Three names are on the August primary election ballot for the open supervisor seat. Note: This story will be updated. Incumbent Republicans have qualified for several county positions that will be on the August 2023 primary election ballot. The qualifying period continues through the end of business day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
WREG

‘We need big ideas’ to curb downtown crime, Memphis councilman says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown is the heart of the city. It’s where tourists flock, our sports teams play, Broadway shows take the stage, conventions are held, and where, unfortunately, criminals have been prowling. A couple visiting Memphis for a concert in December was riding scooters back to their downtown hotel when they told police a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

City hiring company to survey Memphis roads as pothole repairs ramp up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Recent freezing temperatures and other winter weather are once again contributing to more potholes sprouting up all over the city of Memphis. "We typically see an uptick in the number of potholes that are out in the city street just because we have a major freeze-thaw that we just experienced. So, our numbers are up," Public Works director Robert Knecht said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN

