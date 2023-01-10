Shelby County Board of Commissioners passes resolution calling for public landlord registry as part of effort to crack down on area ‘slumlords’

Read full article on original website
Related
Memphis city leaders seek answers on why certain infrastructure grants are being left on the table
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While MLGW leaders says upgrades are on the way in Shelby County, a lot of people, including Memphis City Council members, are worried about the aging infrastructure already in place. “That infrastructure is ready to essentially have a catastrophic failure,” said JB Smiley, Memphis City Council...
localmemphis.com
Memphis organization works to expand affordable daycare as 'childcare crisis' costs some Shelby County parents their jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s ongoing childcare crisis is costing working Shelby County parents their jobs due to a lack of affordable childcare options. That’s according to a study released in December 2022 by Tenneseans for Quality Early Education. According to TQEE’s research, Shelby County parents facing child...
Peppertree tenants to be moved amid ‘dire’ homeless situation
Note: The story was changed to correct the amount of Tesco’s contract with HUD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it’s ending its contract with the owners of the Peppertree apartments in Whitehaven after a long history of maintenance and crime issues. The owners of the complex, Germantown-based Tesco, […]
City leaders, residents fed up with reckless driving, drag racing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of Memphians sounded off about reckless driving and drag racing at Wednesday night’s town hall meeting. Frustrating boiled over at the community meeting. High Point Terrace resident Lauren Giovannetti is upset about drag racing on Highland Street near the Green Line. “About a year ago, we had two drag racers hanging […]
DA targeting unfair employers with new wage theft initiative
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he wants to keep closer tabs on employers who don’t play by the rule. He wants to increase the effectiveness of the office’s wage theft unit, which previously had one attorney and mainly focused on bad checks. Ivan Flores, a board member at the Workers […]
Scared to drive: Memphis city leaders meet with community to find ways to end wide-spread threat of reckless driving
MEMPHIS, Tenn — People living in Memphis's Colonial Acres say drag racers and drivers doing doughnuts in the middle of the street, have terrorized the residential neighborhood for at least six months. "I can hear them going up and down Willow (Road), up and down Colonial (Road)," said one...
South Memphis neighbors concerned about facility with toxic chemicals linked to cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in some areas of south Memphis, you may be much more likely to get cancer. FOX13 is learning new information about a sterilization plant on Florida St. and the dangerous chemical it uses that is putting thousands of our neighbors at risk. Sterilization...
Investigation into potentially cancer causing chemicals coming from South Memphis facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For people in South Memphis, there’s a chance that air pollution is killing them. The Sterilization Services of Tennessee facility emits a chemical called ethylene oxide, a solution used to clean medical equipment. Up until recently, the EPA did not deem ethylene oxide as harmful.
actionnews5.com
Applications to open Jan. 24 for MLGW’s home weatherization grant program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that Shelby County homeowners who need weatherization and energy-efficient repairs should apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program. Share the Pennies is a voluntary program that provides weatherization grants for low-income homeowners. The work includes...
actionnews5.com
Memphis poised for stronger economy than many US cities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The projections look good for the Memphis-Shelby County economy, according to the Greater Memphis Chamber. Ted Townsend, the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber said the job market across the metro has seen growth seven out of the last nine months. “We have about...
Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
localmemphis.com
TennCare fraud investigation leads to indictment, arrest of Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An in-home care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been indicted after an investigation by the TBI's Medicare Fraud Control Division. On May 26, 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare's Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent timesheets submitted for in-home care services for numerous TennCare patients.
Memphis Police seek public input to help stop drag racing, reckless driving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Reckless driving continues to plague our interstates and roadways. On Wednesday night, people had a chance to meet at the Benjamin Hooks Library to voice their concerns, ask questions and hear the latest plans from city leaders on what they are doing to help fight the problem.
desotocountynews.com
District 5 Supervisor primary race to be contested
Three names are on the August primary election ballot for the open supervisor seat. Note: This story will be updated. Incumbent Republicans have qualified for several county positions that will be on the August 2023 primary election ballot. The qualifying period continues through the end of business day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
localmemphis.com
Terminally ill man caught between BCBS and Methodist Le Bonheur negotiations battle
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — As the battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare continues, many are turning to other options. But some say their options are few. Southaven couple Tony and Connie Mah and their family say they have been waiting in limbo...
‘We need big ideas’ to curb downtown crime, Memphis councilman says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown is the heart of the city. It’s where tourists flock, our sports teams play, Broadway shows take the stage, conventions are held, and where, unfortunately, criminals have been prowling. A couple visiting Memphis for a concert in December was riding scooters back to their downtown hotel when they told police a […]
localmemphis.com
City hiring company to survey Memphis roads as pothole repairs ramp up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Recent freezing temperatures and other winter weather are once again contributing to more potholes sprouting up all over the city of Memphis. "We typically see an uptick in the number of potholes that are out in the city street just because we have a major freeze-thaw that we just experienced. So, our numbers are up," Public Works director Robert Knecht said.
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
Memphis Fire Department employee charged with domestic violence
An employee of the Memphis Fire Department was arrested after an alleged altercation at a home on Abbot Cove in Cordova. According to his arrest affidavit, 39-year-old Bryant Fitzgerald showed up to the home intoxicated around 11 p.m. on Saturday, January 7. He walked into the home, grabbed a female...
actionnews5.com
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The car theft epidemic in Memphis has created yet another problem. There’s no room at the inn at the city’s impound lot in Frayser. It is packed to capacity, and customers and tow truck operators say wait times and fees are agonizing. Having your...
Comments / 1