Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How often does Albuquerque complain about police driving?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re a constant on Albuquerque Police cars, and chances are you’ve probably seen at least one – on the back of every marked patrol car is a question for others: “How’s my driving?” But how often do people actually report police driving? To find out, KRQE News 13 submitted a records request […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Traffic Unit looks into motorcycle crash; 1 hospitalized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called to a crash scene Wednesday night. The collision hospitalized a motorcycle rider. A crash happened at Monroe and Candelaria, police said. It involved a vehicle and motorcycle. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2020 North Valley murder suspect refuses plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with murder told the state he doesn’t want to take a plea deal in his case. Jesus Javier Torres Jr. is accused of murdering Raymond Lovato. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Lovato’s body at his home near Second and Paseo back in September 2020. Deputies were able to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The traffic unit for the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The crash happened at Monroe Street NE and Candelaria Road NE. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman involved in crime spree avoids prison time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Abeyta, the woman involved in an armed robbery spree across the metro will avoid prison time. Investigators say Abyeta along with the father of her child, Adrian Aragon, hit multiple stores from January to April in 2021. A judge chose not to sentence Abeyta to corrections, instead ordering her to New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Nabbed After Sixth New Mexico Politician’s Home Hit by Gunfire

A man suspected in connection with a string of shootings at the homes or offices of a half-dozen New Mexico elected officials was in custody on unrelated charges on Monday, Albuquerque authorities said. Harold Medina, the police department chief, said at a press conference that a gun used in at least one of the shooting incidents had also been recovered. Few details were immediately available about the suspect, whom police Chief Harold Medina said was a man under 50. He added that investigators are concerned about damaging an ongoing probe. “We are still trying to link and see which cases...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

