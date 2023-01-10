Read full article on original website
Man accused armed robbery in Albuquerque expected to take plea deal
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Aron Leon, the man accused of armed robbery and leading deputies on a chase, was expected to take a plea deal Thursday. That hearing did not happen. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say 22-year-old Aron Leon held a woman at gunpoint at an ATM near Rio Bravo and 2nd St. on New Year’s Day. […]
Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third
Man goes to trial for allegedly shooting New Mexico officer
The officer was commissioned with a Federal Task Force at the time.
Albuquerque police investigate fatal moped crash
APD is still looking for a driver suspected in the incident.
Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is wanted for a shooting outside an Albuquerque bar. Now, it’s been discovered he was on probation at the time for a shooting outside an Idaho bar. It happened while Connor Prucnal was at a holiday party for the concrete company where he worked. This was the Thursday before Christmas […]
Albuquerque man avoids jail time in property clean-up case
Last month, city fire and code enforcement descended on the property.
Tiger cub at Biopark after found in trailer during shooting investigation.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department found a tiger cub inside a Southeast Albuquerque home after officers were called to a shooting in the area. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.
How often does Albuquerque complain about police driving?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re a constant on Albuquerque Police cars, and chances are you’ve probably seen at least one – on the back of every marked patrol car is a question for others: “How’s my driving?” But how often do people actually report police driving? To find out, KRQE News 13 submitted a records request […]
ABQ Traffic Unit looks into motorcycle crash; 1 hospitalized
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called to a crash scene Wednesday night. The collision hospitalized a motorcycle rider. A crash happened at Monroe and Candelaria, police said. It involved a vehicle and motorcycle. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital in...
Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
2020 North Valley murder suspect refuses plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with murder told the state he doesn’t want to take a plea deal in his case. Jesus Javier Torres Jr. is accused of murdering Raymond Lovato. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Lovato’s body at his home near Second and Paseo back in September 2020. Deputies were able to […]
Woman who killed another woman at Albuquerque hotel takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mary Jane Luna-Rubal, a woman who killed another woman at an Albuquerque hotel took a plea deal Wednesday. She was originally facing a first degree murder charge for fatally stabbing Olivia Herrera at the Desert Sands Inn near Tramway and I-40 in April of 2021. Luna-Rubal told police she and Herrera got […]
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The traffic unit for the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The crash happened at Monroe Street NE and Candelaria Road NE. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and...
Woman involved in crime spree avoids prison time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Abeyta, the woman involved in an armed robbery spree across the metro will avoid prison time. Investigators say Abyeta along with the father of her child, Adrian Aragon, hit multiple stores from January to April in 2021. A judge chose not to sentence Abeyta to corrections, instead ordering her to New […]
New Mexico authorities look to keep man with long criminal history behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque suspect with a high profile history of crimes as a teenager is now back in trouble as an adult. 21-year-old Keisean Anderson has had run-ins with police dating back more than five years. Those include pulling a machete on an Alberton’s employee and breaking into police cars. Anderson is no stranger […]
SW Albuquerque public safety center could be more than just a fire & police station
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is inching closer toward expanding its fire fighting and police presence in the southwest part of the city, but the station could eventually become much more than that. City leaders gathered at the corner of 98th Street and Amole Mesa SW late Thursday morning to celebrate the start of […]
FBI says felon had more than $100,000 worth of stolen items in home, storage unit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they say had dozens of firearms and more than $100,000 worth of suspected stolen items. Detectives are looking for 51-year-old Leonard John Lucero after they found the items at his home and storage unit. “We have the obvious power tools and things that you […]
Suspect Nabbed After Sixth New Mexico Politician’s Home Hit by Gunfire
A man suspected in connection with a string of shootings at the homes or offices of a half-dozen New Mexico elected officials was in custody on unrelated charges on Monday, Albuquerque authorities said. Harold Medina, the police department chief, said at a press conference that a gun used in at least one of the shooting incidents had also been recovered. Few details were immediately available about the suspect, whom police Chief Harold Medina said was a man under 50. He added that investigators are concerned about damaging an ongoing probe. “We are still trying to link and see which cases...
Albuquerque FBI makes changes to Violent Crime and Gang Task Force
The feds said they know several gangs in New Mexico have created a hub here to traffic drugs from Mexican cartels.
