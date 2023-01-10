ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo, MI

Sorrelle scores 37 in Grand Haven win over Jenison

The Grand Haven Buccaneers boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 69-62 Tuesday evening OK Conference-Red win over the Jenison Wildcats. Jenison had no defensive answers the Bucs Harrison Sorrelle, who finished the evening with 37 points. Sorrelle scored nine points in the first quarter. He carried most of the...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Ludington and Montague split Wednesday bowling match

Splitting a pair of Baker games didn’t affect the Ludington boys bowling team in Wednesday night’s match with Montague at the Sherman Lanes in Muskegon, as the Orioles pulled out a narrow 15.5-14.5 victory over the Wildcats. But the Wildcat girls swept both Baker games from the Orioles,...
LUDINGTON, MI
Western Michigan Christian girls get win over Newaygo

The Western Michigan Christian Warriors girls’ basketball team picked up a road win on Tuesday evening over the Newaygo Lions, 44-31. Newaygo led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors posted a 15-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter to grab a 21-14 lead at halftime.
NEWAYGO, MI
Pentwater girls fall to Mesick in Wednesday hoops action

Pentwater’s girls basketball team got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover as Mesick dealt the Falcons a 43-21 defeat in the West Michigan D League on Wednesday night. The Falcons fell into a 21-2 hole at the end of the first quarter and spent the rest of the night trying to battle back.
PENTWATER, MI
Mason County Central wrestlers split Wednesday matches

Seven wrestlers each collected two match victories Wednesday night as the Mason County Central wrestling team split a pair of matches in a dual at home. The Spartans dominated their match against Manistee, cruising to a 58-12 victory but after tying Orchard View, 39-39 lost the match on criteria. Double...
MASON COUNTY, MI
Cannady, Fowler lead Holton girls past North Muskegon

The Holton girls basketball team got by North Muskegon in a WMC-Rivers matchup on Tuesday, 50-33. North Muskegon led at the half, 20-17 Holton opened the second half with a 7-0 scoring run and snagged a 38-27 lead by the end of the third period. The Holton lead grew in...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Fremont needs overtime to defeat Whitehall in girls basketball

The spectators who showed up in Fremont on Tuesday night certainly got their money’s worth. In a back-and-forth contest, the host Packers nipped the Whitehall Vikings 42-40 in overtime. Jessica Barnett scored six of Fremont’s eight points in overtime to provide the winning margin. Bennett finished with 16 points....
FREMONT, MI
Montague girls get Tuesday hoops win over Manistee

However, the offense is a totally different matter as the Chippewas struggle continued in Tuesday night’s game with visiting Montague in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. After forging an early lead, the Chippewas came up empty on too many possessions and the Wildcats capitalized, crashing the defensive boards...
MONTAGUE, MI
Kent City holds off Montague in down-to-the-wire contest

It got a little crazy down the stretch on Tuesday night as the Kent City Eagles held off the Montague Wildcats 56-53 in a nonleague boys basketball game. Kent City led by eight points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats refused to pack it in. Montague hit a pair of 3-pointers with less than 30 seconds left to trim the deficit to one point.
MONTAGUE, MI
Sophomore duo excels in Mona Shores loss to Wyoming

Johnathan Pittman and Jordan Bledsoe combined for 39 points, but the Mona Shores Sailors dropped a 66-62 decision to the Wyoming Wolves on Tuesday night. The Sailors led 10-9 after the first quarter, but struggled in the second and third quarters and found themselves behind 38-27 at halftime. It was 48-40 at the end of the third. Wyoming increased the lead to 11 in the fourth quarter, but the Sailors battled back but came up four points short.
NORTON SHORES, MI
Hesperia no match for Hart girls in Tuesday night hoops action

Hart’s girls basketball team breezed to an easy 81-6 blowout of visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division on Tuesday night. Addi Hovey scored 11 of her team’s 32 first-quarter points to trigger the explosion. The Pirates kept up their solid half-court pressure defense and continued...
HART, MI
Muskegon Catholic’s early surge leads to nonleague victory over Holton

The host Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders bounced back with a solid performance and a 52-39 victory over the Holton Red Devils. Catholic, in its first game after the Christmas break, had lost two games the week before. “It was nice to bounce back after a tough two-loss week coming off...
MUSKEGON, MI
Lundquist sparks Oakridge to basketball victory over Muskegon Catholic

Oakridge Eagle Anna Lundquist left her mark on Tuesday night’s game against Muskegon Catholic. Lundquist scored 22 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and led the Eagles to a 44-27 nonleague victory over the Crusaders. Oakridge led 10-3 after one quarter and extended that out to 27-12 at the...
MUSKEGON, MI
Pentwater cruises past Big Rapids Crossroads Academy

Pentwater snapped a five-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 72-21 blowout of visiting Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in the Western Michigan D League. The Falcons exploded for 27 points in the first quarter and had five players score, and strong defense keyed the team’s charge in the second period creating numerous turnovers.
PENTWATER, MI
Lady Jayhawks’ winning streak reaches four with Wednesday night win

The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks hit the road on Wednesday to take on the Kalamazoo Valley Cougars and returned home with a 77-70 win. Kalamazoo Valley Community College raced out to a 19-14 lead after the first quarter. The Jayhawks, thanks a second quarter scoring advantage of 21-15, took...
MUSKEGON, MI
Reeths-Puffer routs GR Union in OK-Green hoops action

The host Reeths-Puffer Rockets jumped out to an early double-digit lead on Tuesday and cruised to a 62-25 victory over Grand Rapids Union. The Rockets led 11-5 after one quarter and extended that to 26-12 by halftime. Reeths-Puffer outscored Union 36-13 in the second half. Three Reeths-Puffer players reached double...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Big Reds winning streak continues with win over Zeeland East

The Muskegon Big Reds boys basketball team started out slowly in their 62-45 OK Conference-Green win over the Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday. However, a strong second-quarter performance forced Zeeland East to play catchup the remainder of the evening. The Big Reds held a 11-8 lead after the first eight...
MUSKEGON, MI
Ludington stays perfect in league action with win over Orchard View

Keelyn Laird scored 19 points to lead the Ludington girls’ basketball team to an easy 45-14 victory over visiting Orchard View Tuesday. The game was played in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. Olivia Lynn also scored in double figures for the Orioles with 10 points, while Emma McKinley...
LUDINGTON, MI

