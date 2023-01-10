COVID nearly takes life of 9-month-old Arkansan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 136 people entered the Arkansas hospital system with coronavirus last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It’s the largest one-week increase the agency has reported since last January.

The number of cases at the start of 2023 is dwarfed by what the Natural State saw one year ago. That doesn’t mean it’s any less dangerous for the people who catch it.

In one week, 9-and-a-half-month-old Korbin Satterfield went from laughing to wheezing. Tuesday, January 3, Korbin was struggling to breathe. He was taken to a clinic by his parents in Mansfield and rushed by an ambulance to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith where it was discovered Korbin had COVID-19.

“It’s normal, so you don’t think much of it until he can’t breathe,” Micail Satterfield, Korbin’s mother said.

Satterfield remembers her son going to sleep Wednesday and his breathing stopping. Korbin had to be resuscitated by staff and then life-flighted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he stayed in the pediatric ICU for three nights. He is on a regular floor now and continuing to improve his mother said.

“He’ll try to go to sleep on us, and he’ll jump randomly. Like he’s scared to go to sleep,” Satterfield said worrying her son may be traumatized by when the virus nearly killed him.

The latest numbers released on January 4 by the Arkansas Department of Health show like Korbin, 441 people were hospitalized with COVID in the Natural State. The last time Arkansas recorded that many people were hospitalized with COVID at one time was 10 months ago in March 2022.

ADH also reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the state reported in a single week since September with 4,015 new cases of COVID-19. 136 people entered the hospital system with COVID. That’s the largest one-week increase since January.

“We know it’s real, but you just never think it will be your kid, but then it is, and he is fighting for his life,” Satterfield said.

Since the start of December about 150 people have died from coronavirus in Arkansas, but Korbin is getting back on his feet, and his family is hopeful he’ll be discharged soon.

“He’s such a fun kid. He’s always happy and loud, and he’s a very busybody. He doesn’t like to just sit still, and he’s starting to get his energy back, and he can’t stand it because he just has to stay in the bed or in one of our arms which we don’t mind but he does,” Micail Satterfield said.

“We are thankful for the staff at both hospitals, but we are most thankful for God. He has been in control of the whole thing.”

Our station reached out to a few Little Rock area hospitals about their COVID numbers. University of Arkansas Medical System in Little Rock said it has 23 COVID patients in-house, four of those are in ICU. They have been hovering in the low twenties for the past week or so which is not a huge number in terms of how many beds they have.

CHI St. Vincent Infirmary is currently caring for 10 COVID-19 patients. That is down from 23 patients eight days ago. The current numbers are not significantly impacting the community’s collective capacity to provide care.

Baptist Health reported influenza and COVID hospital inpatients are going down. The hospitals are busy flu and coronavirus are not causing capacity issues at the moment.

