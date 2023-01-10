ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID nearly takes life of 9-month-old Arkansan

By Neale Zeringue
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41R5ZA_0k9BDiGR00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 136 people entered the Arkansas hospital system with coronavirus last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It’s the largest one-week increase the agency has reported since last January.

The number of cases at the start of 2023 is dwarfed by what the Natural State saw one year ago. That doesn’t mean it’s any less dangerous for the people who catch it.

Arkansas native, NASCAR driver shares his journey to chasing his dreams

In one week, 9-and-a-half-month-old Korbin Satterfield went from laughing to wheezing. Tuesday, January 3, Korbin was struggling to breathe. He was taken to a clinic by his parents in Mansfield and rushed by an ambulance to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith where it was discovered Korbin had COVID-19.

“It’s normal, so you don’t think much of it until he can’t breathe,” Micail Satterfield, Korbin’s mother said.

Satterfield remembers her son going to sleep Wednesday and his breathing stopping. Korbin had to be resuscitated by staff and then life-flighted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he stayed in the pediatric ICU for three nights. He is on a regular floor now and continuing to improve his mother said.

“He’ll try to go to sleep on us, and he’ll jump randomly. Like he’s scared to go to sleep,” Satterfield said worrying her son may be traumatized by when the virus nearly killed him.

The latest numbers released on January 4 by the Arkansas Department of Health show like Korbin, 441 people were hospitalized with COVID in the Natural State. The last time Arkansas recorded that many people were hospitalized with COVID at one time was 10 months ago in March 2022.

ADH also reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the state reported in a single week since September with 4,015 new cases of COVID-19. 136 people entered the hospital system with COVID. That’s the largest one-week increase since January.

“We know it’s real, but you just never think it will be your kid, but then it is, and he is fighting for his life,” Satterfield said.

Since the start of December about 150 people have died from coronavirus in Arkansas, but Korbin is getting back on his feet, and his family is hopeful he’ll be discharged soon.

“He’s such a fun kid. He’s always happy and loud, and he’s a very busybody. He doesn’t like to just sit still, and he’s starting to get his energy back, and he can’t stand it because he just has to stay in the bed or in one of our arms which we don’t mind but he does,” Micail Satterfield said.

“We are thankful for the staff at both hospitals, but we are most thankful for God. He has been in control of the whole thing.”

Our station reached out to a few Little Rock area hospitals about their COVID numbers. University of Arkansas Medical System in Little Rock said it has 23 COVID patients in-house, four of those are in ICU. They have been hovering in the low twenties for the past week or so which is not a huge number in terms of how many beds they have.

CHI St. Vincent Infirmary is currently caring for 10 COVID-19 patients. That is down from 23 patients eight days ago. The current numbers are not significantly impacting the community’s collective capacity to provide care.

Baptist Health reported influenza and COVID hospital inpatients are going down. The hospitals are busy flu and coronavirus are not causing capacity issues at the moment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

Related
5newsonline.com

Arkansas doctor explains how to get more sleep in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — If you’re having a hard time getting that sleep schedule back on track for 2023, you're not alone. Dr. Upton Siddons from Baptist Health says on average, adults should get at least seven hours of sleep a night and kids should get at least between eight and 10.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,566 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,566 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is down from the 4,015 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 509 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Some kids have faced violence in Arkansas psychiatric facilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the dark ages of insane asylums, we would like to think treatment for mentally ill people has evolved— especially when it comes to treating children. Here in 2023, according to dedicated advocates charged with keeping tabs on psychiatric residential treatment facilities in Arkansas,...
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Arkansas man gets $120K water bill

Darrell Durbrow was shocked when he opened his water utility bill last week. He was met with a bill of more than $120K and a potential late fee of another $12K.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Second Chance Youth Ranch opens home for young mothers in foster care

Ribbon cutting for Second Chance Youth Ranch's 9th foster facility campus. Built for young mothers in foster care. (Photo Courtesy: Rachel Hubbard) Little Rock (KATV) — Second Chance Youth Ranch is a placement agency for Arkansas children in foster care.-- A private alternative to fostering through the state. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school

Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
THV11

Arkansas non-profits and urgent care clinics continue to deal with vet shortage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterinary clinics in Arkansas continue to deal with the nationwide vet shortage, which is making it more difficult to take in and care for animals. Arkansans For Animals is the longest-running low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the state. According to Executive Director Mariam Hillard, the organization plays a big role in the community and the vet shortage is making the day-to-day operation more challenging.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jan. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
JONESBORO, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy