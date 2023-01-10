Fatal car crashes decline only 0.2% in interim government study for 2022 — after 2 years of dramatic rise

Read full article on original website
DETROIT (AP) — The number of traffic deaths on U.S. roadways fell slightly during the first nine months of 2022, but pedestrian and cyclist deaths continued to rise.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 31,785 people were killed in crashes from January through September last year, down 0.2% from the same period of 2021.The agency also estimates that fatalities dropped slightly in the third quarter of the year, the second straight quarterly decline after seven quarters of year-over-year increases.Agency Acting Administrator Ann Carlson says in a prepared statement Monday that there's still more work to do to address a...
DETROIT (AP) — Traffic crashes in the U.S. cost society $340 billion in one year, or just over $1,000 for each of the country's 328 million people, according to a study by safety regulators.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it studied crashes in calendar year 2019 that killed an estimated 36,500 people, injured 4.5 million and damaged 23 million vehicles."This report drives home just how devastating traffic crashes are for families, and the economic burden they place on society," Ann Carlson, acting administrator of the agency, said in a statement Tuesday.With fatal crashes rising dramatically in 2021, the Transportation...
COVID-19 remains the No. 1 cause of death among police officers in the U.S., as the overall number deaths among police officers fell in 2022, according to a new study. Seventy police officers — including one from Maryland and another from Virginia — died as a result of contracting COVID-19 while on duty last year. That’s a decline of 83% from the 405 officers who died of COVID-19-related causes in 2021, according to data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
In 2022, 226 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty, according to preliminary data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), showing a significant drop over 2021 — and much of the decrease is attributed to the dramatic reduction in deaths from COVID-19. Last...
(LOOTPRESS) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released its latest projections for traffic fatalities in 2022, estimating that 31,785 people died in traffic crashes in the first nine months of the year. This is a 0.2% decrease as compared to the 31,850 estimated fatalities during the same time in 2021.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. traffic deaths fell 0.2% in the first nine months of 2022, reversing a sharp rise in the two prior pandemic years when speeding and other unsafe behavior increased, regulators said on Monday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated that 31,785 people died in traffic crashes...
