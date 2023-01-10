ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fatal car crashes decline only 0.2% in interim government study for 2022 — after 2 years of dramatic rise

By Michigan Radio
michiganradio.org
 2 days ago
Related
CBS Detroit

Elevated US traffic deaths slipped in 1st 9 months of 2022

DETROIT (AP) — The number of traffic deaths on U.S. roadways fell slightly during the first nine months of 2022, but pedestrian and cyclist deaths continued to rise.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 31,785 people were killed in crashes from January through September last year, down 0.2% from the same period of 2021.The agency also estimates that fatalities dropped slightly in the third quarter of the year, the second straight quarterly decline after seven quarters of year-over-year increases.Agency Acting Administrator Ann Carlson says in a prepared statement Monday that there's still more work to do to address a...
CBS Detroit

US Study: One year of road crashes cost society $340 billion

DETROIT (AP) — Traffic crashes in the U.S. cost society $340 billion in one year, or just over $1,000 for each of the country's 328 million people, according to a study by safety regulators.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it studied crashes in calendar year 2019 that killed an estimated 36,500 people, injured 4.5 million and damaged 23 million vehicles."This report drives home just how devastating traffic crashes are for families, and the economic burden they place on society," Ann Carlson, acting administrator of the agency, said in a statement Tuesday.With fatal crashes rising dramatically in 2021, the Transportation...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Road Deaths Surged Alongside Covid — But Who Died, Exactly?

The surge of traffic deaths in the first year of the pandemic can’t be completely explained by quarantine-emptied roads that made speeding easy — and new data on who, exactly, was involved in those crashes may lead to more questions than answers. In a bombshell recent analysis from...
WTOP

Study: COVID-19 deaths among law enforcement fall, as deaths tied to firearms rise

COVID-19 remains the No. 1 cause of death among police officers in the U.S., as the overall number deaths among police officers fell in 2022, according to a new study. Seventy police officers — including one from Maryland and another from Virginia — died as a result of contracting COVID-19 while on duty last year. That’s a decline of 83% from the 405 officers who died of COVID-19-related causes in 2021, according to data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Says Traffic Deaths Fell Slightly in First Nine Months of 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. traffic deaths fell 0.2% in the first nine months of 2022, reversing a sharp rise in the two prior pandemic years when speeding and other unsafe behavior increased, regulators said on Monday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated that 31,785 people died in traffic crashes...
WASHINGTON STATE

