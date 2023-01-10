Read full article on original website
Illinois bans semiautomatic weapons, critics vow court test
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has outlawed automatic weapons amid a torrent of mass shootings including a 4th of July parade shooting that killed seven and injured 30. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law Tuesday after the House approved the ban 68-41. Illinois is the ninth state, as well as Washington, D.C., to prohibit the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons. The measure bans dozens of brands or types of rifles and handguns. Those who already own such guns would have to register them. Critics vow to see a court declare it unconstitutional.
Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have become the latest states to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered the ban, which also includes WeChat, after he said he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. He cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who like Evers was under pressure from Republicans to enact a ban, cited similar concerns.
Kansas right pushing back more aggressively on LGBTQ rights
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Kansas legislators are pushing back more aggressively this year on LGBTQ-rights issues than in the past two years. They now propose to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth and restrict how public schools discuss sexual orientation and gender identity. Those are in addition to the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s K-through-12, club and college sports they pursued in 2021 and 2022. The measure on transgender athletes is part of GOP leaders’ agenda for this year, and Senate President Ty Masterson said he wants to pursue restrictions on how schools deal with human sexuality issues in their classrooms. Two GOP senators have introduced the measure on gender-affirming care.
Oregon’s new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Liberal Democrat Tina Kotek unveiled measures to combat homelessness as she was sworn in as Oregon’s new governor. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol in Salem on Monday, she said she will declare a homeless state of emergency and sign an executive order to increase housing construction on her first full day in office. She also proposed an emergency investment of $130 million to help people move off the street. Other priorities include education and treatment for mental health and addiction. She is one of the country’s first two openly lesbian governors, joining Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts.
California latest to sue drug companies over insulin prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California says it will sue the companies that make and promote much of the nation’s insulin. Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit on Thursday. The lawsuit accuses insulin manufacturers Eli Lilli, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi of keeping prices too high. It also blames pharmacy benefit managers CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx. California is one of many states that have sued these companies in recent years. California is also considering making its own generic version of insulin to try and drive down the price. People with certain types of diabetes need insulin to survive.
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts
GLASGOW, W.Va. (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates visited a closed down American Electric Power coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia that closed in 2015. He said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before expanding. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was uranium from Russia. However, he called the West Virginia’s Legislature’s decision last year to repeal the state’s ban on nuclear power facilities “quite impressive.”
Gov. Ivey announces rules for prison ‘good time’ incentives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced new rules for prison “good time” incentives that allow some inmates to get out early for good behavior. Ivey signed an executive order Monday that she says provides “clear rules” for prison staff and inmates on how much good time credit will be lost for different categories of offenses, and how an inmate can restore lost credit. Only inmates sentenced to 15 or fewer years in prison are eligible. In 2021, only 9% of the state prison population was eligible. Critics say the change essentially abolishes good time and will negatively impact prison conditions.
29-year-old awaits extradition from Florida in connection to girlfriend’s homicide on Boone in July
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in a homicide case from July in the 1400 block of west Boone. 29-year-old Corbin Hood called saying he found his girlfriend dead. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, SPD Major Crimes Unit detectives started investigating.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment has been charged. News outlets reported on Wednesday that Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment. The train hit the truck last month, injuring two train workers and pushing three locomotives and 10 railroad cars off the tracks. A police investigation found that the driver did not make sure the tractor-trailer could completely clear the tracks before driving over them and didn’t contact Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route.
Oklahoma set to execute man convicted of killing couple
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man on Thursday who was convicted of killing an older couple and committing other crimes before authorities caught up to him in Texas 20 years ago. Scott James Eizember is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. His attorneys did not deny he killed A.J. Cantrell and his wife Patsy Cantrell on Oct. 18, 2003. They were both in their 70s. But his attorneys urged the state’s Pardon and Parole Board last month to recommend that his life be spared. The board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency recommendation.
Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma. The weather service soon after issued a tornado emergency for several counties just north of the capital city of Montgomery as the same storm system moved eastward. The weather service said there were numerous reports of tree and structural damage in Selma.
