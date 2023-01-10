ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hogan achieved lower taxes, bipartisanship in Md.

By Leonard N. Fleming
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said he’s one of the most popular governors in America. He said that his success was in large part to working across the political aisle.

Hogan, who has a little more than a week left in his administration, is a respected two-term Republican governor in a blue state that rarely hires anyone to lead the state from the GOP — let alone re-elect them.

The outgoing governor sat down for an extensive interview with DC News Now in the state’s top officeholder’s reception room that touched on a range of topics from his successes and failures, a possible presidential run, how he won over Black voters and his cancer diagnosis a few months into his first term.

“We had a message that resonated with people regardless of their party affiliation. This is actually the bluest state in America,” Hogan said. “I’m only the second Republican to be re-elected in 242 years in the entire history of the state.”

Hogan said he has many accomplishments and one of the top ones: Lowering taxes in the state. That was his message to voters when he was elected eight years ago and he delivered, he said.

“I want to stop these tax increases, I want to help small businesses grow. I want to put people back to work. I’m going to turn the economy around. That’s what I ran for,” Hogan said. “That’s what I focused on and our success has been amazing. We haven’t had a single tax increase in eight years, cut taxes eight years in a row by $4.7 billion dollars.”

Prince George’s Co. advocates push for justice and equity with Maryland cannabis legalization

But he also recognized there were some challenges. He admits to struggles with solving the educational crisis and crime.

“My disappointment is that we weren’t able to do more to make our local system more accountable, to do something about persistently failing schools,” he said. “I believe very strongly that every single person in our state and in the country deserves access to a world-class education.

He took aim at teacher’s unions for part of the reason but acknowledged there are parents who struggle to help given life challenges.

“I was constantly trying to make them more transparent, more accountable to try to make sure that the dollars were getting into the classroom. And that’s one we weren’t successful in going up against the teacher’s union, fighting against the entrenched interests.”

Crime, he said, was another struggle. “We invested more in public safety than any other administration in history but Baltimore city’s got more than 300 murders a year.”

The governor says he always resisted pressure from hard-core Republicans to push their agenda.

“There were a lot of people on the right that would like to drag me to the right, but I just stayed true to who I was,” he said. “I never made decisions on politics. I just tried to do the right thing and make the tough decisions.”

Regarding a possible White House run, Hogan said he’s pondering the decision to enter the Republican primary for president.

“I’ve never said I was going to run but certainly people have been talking about this since at least 2020,” he said. “I am one of the most successful governors in America with the highest job approvals. I’m flattered by the fact that people are talking like that. I never imagined in my wildest dreams that people would be mentioning me.”

Ron G
2d ago

Look, I voted for Hogan twice. But this whole talk about 'reaching across the aisle' is a little far-fetched. He can "reach" all he wants, but basically the Democrats in the legislature are going to do whatever they want and maybe there's some things that they will let Hogan have a victory on.

