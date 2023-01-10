Read full article on original website
WNDU
South Bend Mayor James Mueller files for reelection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor restated his reelection plans and reduced them to writing on Wednesday morning. James Mueller did what he said he would do in November and officially filed as a Democratic candidate for mayor. He is the only candidate to do so thus far.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council rejects resolution on reparations over lack of cover letter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A resolution proposed by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. to give reparations to the city’s African American community was struck down because it didn’t meet the legal standard for filing, leading to some accusations of councilmembers making it more difficult for each other to pass legislation.
abc57.com
Common Council removes Reparatory Justice resolution from Monday agenda
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council has removed the Reparatory Justice resolution from Monday's meeting due to an apparent clerical issue. In a statement issued Monday morning, Council President Sharon McBride and Vice President Sheila Niezgodski said the proposed resolution, "must be accompanied by a separate cover letter from the party initiating the resolution." This letter would identify the bill's sponsor, a committee to hear the bill, and when the sponsor wants the bill heard.
TUCKER CARLSON: Mayor Pete is 'earthbound' but not transphobic
Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasts Pete Buttigieg for his handling of nationwide flight disruptions on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
abc57.com
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson announces re-election campaign
ELKHART, Ind.-- Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson announced his re-election campaign Tuesday, hoping to hold on to the seat he's had since he first won in 2019. "We are going to do this again y'all," he said. "We're going to make this happen. And I thank you for being here in order to support me."
WNDU
Parents raise concern as South Bend Empowerment Zone enforces uniform requirement
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In October, the South Bend Empowerment Zone announced a “Quarter 2 Reset,” introducing new policies like clear backpacks and school uniforms. Parents were in favor of the policies and still are but have raised concerns over the cost and timing of it all.
abc57.com
Groundbreaking for Martin Luther King Junior Dream Center to be held January 15
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --This Sunday, the ceremony for the groundbreaking new South Bend Martin Luther King Junior Dream Center. The ceremony starts at 1:00 p.m. at the current Martin Luther King Community Center, and everyone is invited. Construction of the Dream Center is scheduled to begin at the end of...
abc57.com
New recycling solution of Elkhart County
ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --New curbside pickup recycling solutions were announced by Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., for Elkhart County area residents. Commissioners of Elkhart County voted to discontinue the county's five recycling locations due to misuse by some individuals, in November. In agreement with John Bowers, the county landfill manager, the...
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
abc57.com
South Bend to hold meeting Thursday to discuss controversial grocery store in downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Redevelopment Commission will discuss a controversial grocery store established in a downtown high-rise during its meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the County-City Building. The public can attend the meeting in...
abc57.com
Plymouth Public Library getting major facelift
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - The Plymouth Public Library is getting a facelift and undergoing significant interior renovations in 2023. Renovations are expected to update the space and open it up more. New features include shelving and an updated checkout counter. Current renovations are just the first step in future improvements to...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over 4 years for firearm offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind - A South Bend man was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Prosecutor's Office. Eric Blackmon, 25, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by two...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department announces fourth one-day hiring event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has announced that following the success of last year's summer prospect days, the department will be hosting a fourth one-day police hiring event on Feb. 18. The one-day hiring event allows applicants to take mandatory tests and complete a majority of...
abc57.com
Indiana and Sylvan Learning Center to provide educational grants for elementary students
MISHWAKA, Ind. -- A partnership between Sylvan Learning Center and Indiana Learns will help local students get extra tutoring in subjects they're behind in. Indiana Learns is a state-funded program, providing $500 to eligible 4th and 5th graders for supplemental tutoring sessions. 16 Sylvan Learning Centers across Indiana are also...
abc57.com
Now Hiring Michiana: Transpo in need of drivers amidst staffing shortage
Over the past several months, Transpo has faced a staffing shortage, contributing to less bus services across Michiana. And that’s left many riders to adjust their ride. “I’ve been riding these buses for 25-26 years," said Transpo rider Blackie Fincher. “Well when they had the shortage of drivers, you had to walk maybe a mile or two.”
WNDU
Rehab project for Angela Boulevard bridge approved
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to rehabilitate the Angela Boulevard bridge in over the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The project, which was approved unanimously, is part of the county’s major bridge rehab projects. Officials say the bridge is in...
WWMTCw
Serv Pro cleans up homeless encampment on Sprinkle Road, faces social media backlash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Serv Pro in Kalamazoo was hired to clean up a homeless encampment, according to Steve Meyer from Serv Pro. The encampment was on Sprinkle Road, north of Milham Avenue in Kalamazoo, in a wooded area. New this morning: Unresponsive baby dies at the hospital, Kalamazoo Public...
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
