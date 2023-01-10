ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Mayor James Mueller files for reelection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor restated his reelection plans and reduced them to writing on Wednesday morning. James Mueller did what he said he would do in November and officially filed as a Democratic candidate for mayor. He is the only candidate to do so thus far.
Common Council removes Reparatory Justice resolution from Monday agenda

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council has removed the Reparatory Justice resolution from Monday's meeting due to an apparent clerical issue. In a statement issued Monday morning, Council President Sharon McBride and Vice President Sheila Niezgodski said the proposed resolution, "must be accompanied by a separate cover letter from the party initiating the resolution." This letter would identify the bill's sponsor, a committee to hear the bill, and when the sponsor wants the bill heard.
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson announces re-election campaign

ELKHART, Ind.-- Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson announced his re-election campaign Tuesday, hoping to hold on to the seat he's had since he first won in 2019. "We are going to do this again y'all," he said. "We're going to make this happen. And I thank you for being here in order to support me."
New recycling solution of Elkhart County

ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --New curbside pickup recycling solutions were announced by Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., for Elkhart County area residents. Commissioners of Elkhart County voted to discontinue the county's five recycling locations due to misuse by some individuals, in November. In agreement with John Bowers, the county landfill manager, the...
New school opens in Elkhart this fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
Plymouth Public Library getting major facelift

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - The Plymouth Public Library is getting a facelift and undergoing significant interior renovations in 2023. Renovations are expected to update the space and open it up more. New features include shelving and an updated checkout counter. Current renovations are just the first step in future improvements to...
South Bend man sentenced to over 4 years for firearm offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind - A South Bend man was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Prosecutor's Office. Eric Blackmon, 25, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by two...
South Bend Police Department announces fourth one-day hiring event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has announced that following the success of last year's summer prospect days, the department will be hosting a fourth one-day police hiring event on Feb. 18. The one-day hiring event allows applicants to take mandatory tests and complete a majority of...
Now Hiring Michiana: Transpo in need of drivers amidst staffing shortage

Over the past several months, Transpo has faced a staffing shortage, contributing to less bus services across Michiana. And that’s left many riders to adjust their ride. “I’ve been riding these buses for 25-26 years," said Transpo rider Blackie Fincher. “Well when they had the shortage of drivers, you had to walk maybe a mile or two.”
Rehab project for Angela Boulevard bridge approved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to rehabilitate the Angela Boulevard bridge in over the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The project, which was approved unanimously, is part of the county’s major bridge rehab projects. Officials say the bridge is in...
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
