Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

National skincare brand to open Ann Arbor shop Friday

ANN ARBOR – National skincare and facial services brand Heyday is opening the doors to its first Michigan location on Friday. The Ann Arbor shop, at 950 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, will offer skincare treatments including facials, masks, microdermabrasion, Gua Sha massage, extractions light therapy and facial peels. “As a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Plastic Bag Store pop-up to open in Ann Arbor’s 777 building

ANN ARBOR – A new art installation is coming soon to Ann Arbor’s 777 building. The Plastic Bag Store will take over the building’s unoccupied first-floor space on Jan. 17 and transform it into a colorful “grocery store” featuring products made entirely from plastic bags. The exhibition will run through Feb. 5.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

See nocturnal animals up close at Ann Arbor’s Creature Conservancy

ANN ARBOR – The Creature Conservancy is hosting an evening event for adults ages 18 and up called “Creatures of the Night” on Jan. 20. The cost is $25 per person to get the rare opportunity to see nocturnal animals at their most active hours and explore the facility at night.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Art collector sues Detroit Institute of Arts, claims he owns Van Gogh painting on display

DETROIT – A Brazilian art collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Arts in an attempt to recover a Vincent van Gogh painting he claims belongs to him. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Jan. 11, against the Detroit art museum, plaintiff Gustavo Soter claims that he is the rightful owner of Van Gogh’s 1888 painting “Liseuse De Romans.” The painting is one of dozens of original Van Gogh pieces on display at the DIA as part of its Van Gogh in America exhibit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor police: Missing 34-year-old man found

ANN ARBOR – Update: Cyle Anthony Lowe has been found. Police are looking for 34-year-old Cyle Anthony Lowe. Officials said that Lowe was reported missing by his mother who has not spoken with her son since Jan. 1. Family members said that he stays at the Delonis Center, at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman destroys gas station on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station is making its rounds Wednesday night. The surveillance video shows the woman trashing the ExxonMobil in the area of Livernois and Davison. The recently renovated gas station was built from the ground...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Windsor Tunnel toll rate hike takes effect Jan. 15

DETROIT – Traveling from Detroit to Windsor through the tunnel is going to cost you a bit more starting Jan. 15. The Detroit Windsor Tunnel (DWT) announced that the toll to travel from Detroit to Windsor will increase by about $1 for most automobiles crossing into Canada, taking effect on Sunday, Jan. 15.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building

DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
DETROIT, MI

