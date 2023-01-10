Read full article on original website
National skincare brand to open Ann Arbor shop Friday
ANN ARBOR – National skincare and facial services brand Heyday is opening the doors to its first Michigan location on Friday. The Ann Arbor shop, at 950 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, will offer skincare treatments including facials, masks, microdermabrasion, Gua Sha massage, extractions light therapy and facial peels. “As a...
Plastic Bag Store pop-up to open in Ann Arbor’s 777 building
ANN ARBOR – A new art installation is coming soon to Ann Arbor’s 777 building. The Plastic Bag Store will take over the building’s unoccupied first-floor space on Jan. 17 and transform it into a colorful “grocery store” featuring products made entirely from plastic bags. The exhibition will run through Feb. 5.
Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
See nocturnal animals up close at Ann Arbor’s Creature Conservancy
ANN ARBOR – The Creature Conservancy is hosting an evening event for adults ages 18 and up called “Creatures of the Night” on Jan. 20. The cost is $25 per person to get the rare opportunity to see nocturnal animals at their most active hours and explore the facility at night.
Why is it legal for Allen Park pet stores to sell alligators if residents can’t own them?
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – People are buying alligators as pets in Michigan and them dumping them into local waterways when they get too big. Local 4 Investigators exposed the issue late last year and since then we’ve learned more about the varying laws across Metro Detroit. The laws...
2 decades later: Latest on what is happening at the Perfecting Church property in Detroit
DETROIT – There were promises of a $60 million development with a big church that included condos and parking. But 20 years later, little has changed on the Perfecting Church property in Detroit. Since nothing has happened over the past two decades, the City of Detroit is now threatening...
Morning 4: Woman captured on video trashing gas station in Detroit -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station. A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station...
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
Art collector sues Detroit Institute of Arts, claims he owns Van Gogh painting on display
DETROIT – A Brazilian art collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Arts in an attempt to recover a Vincent van Gogh painting he claims belongs to him. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Jan. 11, against the Detroit art museum, plaintiff Gustavo Soter claims that he is the rightful owner of Van Gogh’s 1888 painting “Liseuse De Romans.” The painting is one of dozens of original Van Gogh pieces on display at the DIA as part of its Van Gogh in America exhibit.
Ann Arbor police: Missing 34-year-old man found
ANN ARBOR – Update: Cyle Anthony Lowe has been found. Police are looking for 34-year-old Cyle Anthony Lowe. Officials said that Lowe was reported missing by his mother who has not spoken with her son since Jan. 1. Family members said that he stays at the Delonis Center, at...
What’s Going Around: Flu, Influenza A, B, gastrointestinal, COVID illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “Still seeing a lot...
Woman destroys gas station on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station is making its rounds Wednesday night. The surveillance video shows the woman trashing the ExxonMobil in the area of Livernois and Davison. The recently renovated gas station was built from the ground...
Man wraps arms around neck of walking Birmingham woman, demands her purse, officials say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A woman’s purse was stolen while walking in Birmingham last week just after she closed her business, officials report. At about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 64-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted by a male, who then stole her purse and fled. According to authorities,...
Detroit Windsor Tunnel toll rate hike takes effect Jan. 15
DETROIT – Traveling from Detroit to Windsor through the tunnel is going to cost you a bit more starting Jan. 15. The Detroit Windsor Tunnel (DWT) announced that the toll to travel from Detroit to Windsor will increase by about $1 for most automobiles crossing into Canada, taking effect on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Missing for 8 years: Man living in Canada last seen in Detroit with luggage
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man living in Canada was last seen in Detroit eight years ago and is still missing. Binyam Admassu Mamo was last seen on Jan. 12, 2015, on Detroit’s west side. Mamo is originally from Ethiopia and was living in Ottawa, Ontario. Mamo would be...
Teen hospitalized after hair spray can explodes in face files report with Detroit police
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl who was injured when a can of hair spray exploded has been discharged from the hospital. Tanajah Johnson was getting her hair done by an unlicensed stylist working at a clothing boutique in Detroit on Saturday (Jan. 7) when a can of hair spray exploded and injured her.
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building
DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
Business shut down after hair spray explosion severely injures 14-year-old girl on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Tanajah Johnson, 14, was seriously hurt while getting her hair done at a Detroit hair salon. Local 4 has learned that the hair stylist was running a salon out of a clothing store on the city’s west side. The hairstylist placed a can of hair spray...
String of fires is under investigation after two markets went up in flames on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A string of fires remain under investigation after fires broke out at two markets on Detroit’s east side over the weekend. One witness said he watched as one of the markets he believed was firebombed. The first liquor store burned early Sunday (Jan. 8), and right...
