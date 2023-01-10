ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer?

Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited... The post Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Grant Williams provides huge boost in C's win

The Boston Celtics returned home and treated the TD Garden crowd to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. With the victory, the C's evened the season series vs. the Bulls at two games apiece. Their third consecutive triumph improved their record to an NBA-best 29-12. Boston led...
BOSTON, MA
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short sans DeRozan

Without DeMar DeRozan from the third quarter on, the Chicago Bulls nearly completed a 16-point road comeback over the NBA-best Boston Celtics Monday night. However, despite drawing within two points in the final minute of regulation thanks to a scoring barrage by Zach LaVine, that bid fell just short in a 107-99 loss that dropped the Bulls to 19-22 on the season.
CHICAGO, IL
