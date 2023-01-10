Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Magic Johnson wants to do everything in his power to end Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas' beef and bring them together.
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
NBA Fans Reacted To A Picture Of Tracy McGrady Staring At Rachel Nichols: "T-Mac Was Ready To Risk It All"
A picture of Tracy McGrady staring at Rachel Nichols went viral, and fans were quick to troll the NBA legend.
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
"Do I regret not playing anymore? Hell no, I don’t wanna play! - Allen Iverson on why he was perfectly content when he retired from the NBA
Off the court, what Iverson also considered a challenge was balancing his financial assets, which he admitted impacted his livelihood.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Heat Center Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun During Altercation With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon threw a fit on the bench by throwing a massage gun onto the court while arguing with Erik Spoelstra.
Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee
One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
Michael Jordan Hilariously Explained Why The NBA Banned His Shoes: "It Didn't Have Any White In It"
Michael Jordan once took at hilarious shot at the NBA for banning his black and red Air Jordan 1 shoes.
Zion Williamson Shows Off Style With Courtside Outfit
Zion Williamson impressed fans with his fashion choices during a New Orleans Pelicans game.
Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited... The post Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Grant Williams provides huge boost in C's win
The Boston Celtics returned home and treated the TD Garden crowd to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. With the victory, the C's evened the season series vs. the Bulls at two games apiece. Their third consecutive triumph improved their record to an NBA-best 29-12. Boston led...
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short sans DeRozan
Without DeMar DeRozan from the third quarter on, the Chicago Bulls nearly completed a 16-point road comeback over the NBA-best Boston Celtics Monday night. However, despite drawing within two points in the final minute of regulation thanks to a scoring barrage by Zach LaVine, that bid fell just short in a 107-99 loss that dropped the Bulls to 19-22 on the season.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient. “A truly selfless superstar,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3...
Lakers News: Where LeBron James Wants To Finish His NBA Career
Will LBJ really demand a trade?
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Phoenix Suns are signing recent Philadelphia 76ers player Saben Lee.
