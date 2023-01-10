Read full article on original website
Related
Kihei school missing legal requirement to open campus
A new high school on Maui is tentatively scheduled to open next week according to the Department of Education, but there are still some safety requirements that need to be addressed before it can happen.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family stuck at Kahului airport for hours due to FAA system outage
HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
mauinow.com
Maui’s Baldwin and Hoʻokipa Beach Parks close in anticipation of XL surf, Kūʻau flooding reported
Kūʻau Bay Beach Park closed, flooding impacts parking lot. Update: (10:10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023) The County of Maui closed Kūʻau Bay Beach Park on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, when the parking lot at the facility began flooding. The closure was done as an extra-large swell began impacting north and west shores of affected islands. This is in addition to the closure of Baldwin Beach Park and Hoʻokipa Beach Park in Pāʻia.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
A Dwindling Kalaupapa Population Honors 1st Exiles With Tributes And Tears
KALAUPAPA, Molokai — Gathered in the corrosive salt air at the Kalaupapa pier, a dozen people listened to a moving Hawaiian language reading of the royal government edict that criminalized Hansen’s disease and outcast those afflicted by it to Hawaii’s leprosy colony. Former Hansen’s disease patient Meli...
‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun
HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
KITV.com
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode. The man's mother says her son had been in and out of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Dry weather with light winds, but weak front on the way
Our spell of dry and stable weather will get an interruption Wednesday, when a weakening front will bring moderate northeast trade winds, along with more clouds and showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas. The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
Comments / 1