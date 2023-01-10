ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Family stuck at Kahului airport for hours due to FAA system outage

HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui’s Baldwin and Hoʻokipa Beach Parks close in anticipation of XL surf, Kūʻau flooding reported

Kūʻau Bay Beach Park closed, flooding impacts parking lot. Update: (10:10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023) The County of Maui closed Kūʻau Bay Beach Park on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, when the parking lot at the facility began flooding. The closure was done as an extra-large swell began impacting north and west shores of affected islands. This is in addition to the closure of Baldwin Beach Park and Hoʻokipa Beach Park in Pāʻia.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
MAKAWAO, HI

