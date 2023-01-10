Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Notable Bucks player frustrated with HC Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Milwaukee Bucks Make 3 Roster Moves Before Thursday's Game
The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned three players to the G League before Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat.
"That’s scary to me!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo sees a more dangerous Milwaukee Bucks squad as season progresses
The Greek Freak is not worried about his team.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Held down to just seven points, Giannis Antetokounmpo still did a lot of damage in win over the Atlanta Hawks
There's more to Giannis' game than just scoring.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Heat prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks, playing a back-to-back, will travel to take on the Miami Heat in a Thursday night NBA matchup at FTX Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Heat prediction and pick, laid out below. Milwaukee has...
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Heat Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Knicks
Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Indiana Pacers will open the second half of their 2022-2023 season schedule against one of their biggest rivals on the road. On Wednesday, the Pacers (23-18), winners of six of their last seven games and eight of 10,...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Joe Ingles (injury management) sitting out Thursday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Joe Ingles (injury management) is out Thursday versus the Miami Heat. The Bucks have ruled out Ingles, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), and Grayson Allen (ankle) for the second leg of a back-to-back. MarJon Beauchamp, Jordan Nwora, and Pat Connaughton will have more minutes available in Milwaukee's rotation on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Knicks hold off Pacers in RJ Barrett’s return
Jalen Brunson scored 34 points and RJ Barrett added 27 in his return from injury, lifting the host New York Knicks to a 119-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Brunson made 11 of 20 shots from the floor and all nine of his attempts from the foul line on the heels of scoring a career-high 44 points in New York's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.
Milwaukee Bucks Hold Off Atlanta Hawks 114-105
Summary of the Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 11: Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Lead Celtics Past Pelicans
The high-scoring duo combined for 72 points in the victory
