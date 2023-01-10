Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
41st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 12 near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 1 a.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded near 27th and Highland on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit ends in crash near 1st and Concordia
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 31, was arrested after a pursuit ended in a crash Tuesday night, Jan. 10 near 1st and Concordia. Police said the pursuit started near 6th and Walnut. It ended when the driver struck a parked car. There was no one inside that vehicle. The driver...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha man wanted in alleged battery, crashes vehicle in front of former Shopko before police subdue him with Taser
Kenosha police arrested a 32-year-old man following an alleged battery that led to a pursuit in which the man crashed a vehicle and ended with a foot chase in front of the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd St. early Wednesday. Isaiah David Varnell was in custody in the Kenosha...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, wanted man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A wanted Milwaukee man was arrested after a police chase on the city's north side Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police said officers spotted the 34-year-old, who was "wanted for a violent crime," and the chase began near 26th and Atkinson around 5:50 p.m. The chase stretched roughly a half-mile...
CBS 58
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the double homicide of two teenagers in South Milwaukee. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Police say the...
WISN
Suspect arrested in killing of two South Milwaukee teens
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man suspected in the shooting deaths of two South Milwaukee teenagers on Dec. 29 has been arrested in Milwaukee, police said Tuesday. The teens were found dead in a car in a parking lot near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights in South Milwaukee. They...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
14-year-old Racine boy shot girlfriend ‘multiple times’ after breakup
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — A 14-year-old boy is in custody in Racine after police say he shot his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him. She survived the shooting and remains in the hospital recovering. The victim’s family tells us the two dated for about a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Jail death; no 'criminal liability,' Brieon Green suicide
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued its formal determination on Wednesday, Jan. 11, finding "no basis for criminal liability related to the June 2022 death by suicide of Brieon Green on the part of any person, including any employee of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint
RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
wtmj.com
Body camera footage denied release in DeShaunte Adams case, lawsuit pending
UPDATE: WTMJ News has been provided with a photo of DeShaunte Adams’ death certificate, which lists the manner of death as “pending.” It has been added to the gallery below. The family of DeShaunte Adams, the 43-year-old Milwaukee man who died in August 2022 after a shootout...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; driver injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 8, following a police chase in Milwaukee. The chase began around 9:30 p.m. after Milwaukee police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle near 19th and Mineral. The driver refused to stop and fled the area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee girl found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police says a missing 11-year-old girl last seen near Richards and Hope has been found safe. There wa concern after Charlene Ruffin was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 2:30 p.m..
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Open Record: Death by antifreeze
KENOSHA, Wis. - 15 years ago, Mark Jensen was convicted of poisoning his wife with antifreeze and suffocating her. Now, Jensen is getting another chance to prove he's innocent. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bill Miston on to talk about the retrial. Bill walks us through the case and why Mark Jensen is on trial for his wife's death a quarter-century ago. Plus, you'll learn about the key evidence jurors won't see as they decide if Julie Jensen's death was murder or suicide.
b93radio.com
Argument, Alcohol End Man in Jail
A Milwaukee Man is “sleeping it off” in the Sheboygan County Jail this morning after attacking a Random Lake woman in her home. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called on Tuesday night after Kevin Datsun showed up at a woman’s house, drunk, and upset about an argument he’d had with his mother. He began attacking the woman, and when she called Police, he then threatened to stab her.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
WISN
Cases dismissed 'weekly' in Milwaukee County, witnesses not testifying
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News Investigates first reported on the signaturebond release of accused shooter Lemont Siller last week. Siller is one of five people charged in a shooting on Water Street and Juneau Avenue that left 17 people shot in Milwaukee after a Bucks playoff game last May.
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
CBS 58
'We are talking about a mail theft epidemic': Postal crime on the rise in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, Jan. 11, police confirmed blue collection boxes were broken into in Wauwatosa and Shorewood in the last two weeks. Shorewood police said a joint task force investigation is underway in Milwaukee County. Officers throughout Milwaukee County are calling these mailbox break-ins crimes of opportunity. The...
wlip.com
Two Hurt, Two Arrested After Lake County Shootout
(Beach Park, IL) A shootout near a Beach Park gas station left two people injured, and two people behind bars. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were dispatched to a shots fired call Sunday morning in the 39-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue, but no one was around when they arrived. They later got calls about injured parties at both Vista East and Advocate Condell hospitals. One of those victims, identified as 23-year-old Cyria Selvy of Zion, was an alleged participant in the shootout, and was wanted on outstanding warrants. She is now being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. The other alleged participant in the shootout, 45-year-old Rigoberto Morales of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond. The other gunshot victim was not identified, nor charged…and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
