41st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 12 near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 1 a.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
27th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded near 27th and Highland on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
Milwaukee pursuit ends in crash near 1st and Concordia

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 31, was arrested after a pursuit ended in a crash Tuesday night, Jan. 10 near 1st and Concordia. Police said the pursuit started near 6th and Walnut. It ended when the driver struck a parked car. There was no one inside that vehicle. The driver...
Milwaukee police chase, wanted man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A wanted Milwaukee man was arrested after a police chase on the city's north side Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police said officers spotted the 34-year-old, who was "wanted for a violent crime," and the chase began near 26th and Atkinson around 5:50 p.m. The chase stretched roughly a half-mile...
Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint

RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
Milwaukee police chase, crash; driver injured

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 8, following a police chase in Milwaukee. The chase began around 9:30 p.m. after Milwaukee police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle near 19th and Mineral. The driver refused to stop and fled the area.
Missing Milwaukee girl found safe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police says a missing 11-year-old girl last seen near Richards and Hope has been found safe. There wa concern after Charlene Ruffin was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 2:30 p.m..
Open Record: Death by antifreeze

KENOSHA, Wis. - 15 years ago, Mark Jensen was convicted of poisoning his wife with antifreeze and suffocating her. Now, Jensen is getting another chance to prove he's innocent. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bill Miston on to talk about the retrial. Bill walks us through the case and why Mark Jensen is on trial for his wife's death a quarter-century ago. Plus, you'll learn about the key evidence jurors won't see as they decide if Julie Jensen's death was murder or suicide.
Argument, Alcohol End Man in Jail

A Milwaukee Man is “sleeping it off” in the Sheboygan County Jail this morning after attacking a Random Lake woman in her home. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called on Tuesday night after Kevin Datsun showed up at a woman’s house, drunk, and upset about an argument he’d had with his mother. He began attacking the woman, and when she called Police, he then threatened to stab her.
53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
Two Hurt, Two Arrested After Lake County Shootout

(Beach Park, IL) A shootout near a Beach Park gas station left two people injured, and two people behind bars. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were dispatched to a shots fired call Sunday morning in the 39-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue, but no one was around when they arrived. They later got calls about injured parties at both Vista East and Advocate Condell hospitals. One of those victims, identified as 23-year-old Cyria Selvy of Zion, was an alleged participant in the shootout, and was wanted on outstanding warrants. She is now being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. The other alleged participant in the shootout, 45-year-old Rigoberto Morales of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond. The other gunshot victim was not identified, nor charged…and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
